Chester County Independent
DEE PHILLIPS Obituary – March 13, 1931 – sept. 15, 2022
Dominga ‘Dee’ Phillips, 91, of Henderson passed away Sept. 15, 2022 at her home. Graveside services were 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19, at Cave Springs Cemetery. She was born March 13, 1931 in Salina, Kan.
Chester County Independent
Rosalene Knipper Obituary – June 13, 1932 – sept. 15, 2022
Rosalene Knipper, 90, of Henderson passed away Sept. 15, 2022 at her home surrounded by loved ones. Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, Shackleford Funeral Directors- Crook Avenue Chapel with Deacon Bob Russell officiating. Burial followed in Bethel Cemetery. The family received friends at Crook Avenue Chapel...
Chester County Independent
News from the Hickory Corner Community of Chester County
Hello Fall! Today (Monday) turned out to be a hot day. Summer is still hanging around as the temperature was in the 90s. Fall is here Thursday, so I hope it will kick summer to the curb. I am ready for some cooler temperatures. I look forward to the trees changing colors. Soon those green leaves will turn into beautiful colors of red, yellow and orange, proving that sometimes change can be good! It is also time for pumpkin everything, so looks like it is time for me to make some pumpkin muffins. What is your favorite part of fall? Call me and share.
Chester County Independent
News from the Silerton Community of Chester County
Have you felt the whisperings of fall? This time of year really excites me! I relish the cool breeze and the promise of changing colors and delectable treats. I love this quote by Laura Coffman – “Fall is a time when nature dresses in its many beautiful colors.”
Chester County Independent
Drizzle Infusions, LLC joins Chester County chamber of commerce
On September 8, IV hydration and nutrition business Drizzle Infusions, LLC joined the Henderson|Chester County Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting. Located in Southern Chic, Drizzle Infusions offers IV hydration infusions. Different vitamins and minerals can be added to infusions. It is operated by 18-year nurse, Stephanie Cox. “I have seen the effects of dehydration. Simple IV hydration is a great way to help, along with adding in a few different nutrients to help give an extra boost,” Cox said. After answering a few health questions and choosing an infusion, Cox will take your vital signs, prepare the infusion then start the IV. The infusion generally lasts 35-60 minutes. When complete, Cox will repeat vital signs and remove the IV. Drizzle Infusions can be done at Southern Chic or at home. Drizzle Infusions is open Thursday and Friday by appointment. Download Hydreight app to schedule appointments and to see offers and prices.
Chester County Independent
Your Right to Know: Reports from Henderson Police Dept., Chester County Sheriff’s Dept., and other agencies
30, Henderson, was arrested and charged with violation of Community Corrections – Misdemeanor, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search and criminal trespass. She is held in the Chester County Jail without bond. September 16, 2022. Savannah Mewborn. , 20, Finger, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, child abuse and...
Chester County Independent
Chester County High School Lady Eagles Soccer wins first district game
With a score of 7-1, the Chester County High School Lady Eagles Soccer team experienced a great win in their first district matchup against Jackson North Side. “I’m thrilled with how they played,” Head Coach Jason Judd said. “Finally we’re finishing shots. We’ve been struggling with that up until tonight.”
