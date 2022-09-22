ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

'Distressed' woman is seen running from bushes while holding her trousers as police hunt man spotted leaving scene moments later

A 'distressed' woman was seen emerging from bushes holding her trousers, shortly before a man was spotted leaving the scene and grabbing a second woman by the wrist and neck. The disturbing reports, which happened near the Rose Gardens, Portsmouth, shortly after midnight on Monday, have prompted police to issue a call for help in identifying the man in question, The Sun reports.
