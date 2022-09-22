Read full article on original website
Related
OU-Kansas State: Game rundown
NORMAN, Okla. — The sixth-ranked Sooners are prepared to open up Big 12 Conference play, as the Kansas State Wildcats are in town. Here’s the game rundown. TV: FOX — Jason Benetti (PBP), Brock Huard (Analyst), Allison Williams (Sideline Reporter) Kickoff time: 7 p.m. CT. Weather: 88...
The last 10 matchups between Kansas State and Oklahoma
When Oklahoma and Kansas State kick off tonight at 7 o'clock on FOX, it will be a first for numerous amount of things. Not only will it be both teams' conference opener, it will also be the first time Brent Venables, the head coach of the Sooners, has faced his alma mater. For Kansas State, it will be the first time since 2017 that Skylar Thompson was not the main man under center against the Sooners.
What Collin Klein & Joe Klanderman are saying ahead of Kansas State at Oklahoma
This is what Kansas State coordinators Collin Klein and Joe Klanderman are saying ahead of the Wildcats' game at Oklahoma on Saturday, September 24, 2022. "Incredible tempo. I mean, that's gonna be the key is us getting our cleats in the ground and being ready to play and then the second part of that is they're obviously really good across the board, talent-wise at the skill positions. Up front, big athletic kids that can move people and guys that can do things after the catch. So it's a scary group. "
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to big Kansas announcement
On Saturday, the undefeated Kansas Jayhawks will host the undefeated Duke Blue Devils in a college football showdown between two college basketball powerhouses. According to Kansas Athletics, they’ll be doing it in front of a packed house. Kansas announced Thursday that David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium has sold out...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Five-star DL David Hicks locks in commitment date
Katy (Texas) Paetow five-star defensive lineman David Hicks will commit Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 4:30 pm EST, his father tells 247Sports. ESPN will have the broadcast. Hicks is tabbed by the Top247 as the No. 1 defensive lineman in the 2023 class and No. 1 prospect in Texas. Oklahoma is...
Why Oklahoma's LED Lights, Other New Traditions Are a 'Game Changer' for the Sooners
With Kansas State up next, one OU player said it was the "greatest atmosphere" he's ever been in, while another said the feeling for visiting players is "Oh snap, we're in it now."
Kansas State vs. Oklahoma: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff time, game odds
Stadium: Memorial Stadium (80,126) Line: Kansas State +13 (Caesars SportsBook) Jason Benetti (Play-by-Play), Brock Huard (Analyst), Allison Williams (Sidelines) Radio: K-State Sports Network; k-statesports.com (Listen) Wyatt Thompson (Play-by-Play), Stan Weber (Analyst), Matt Walters (Sidelines) SiriusXM Satellite Radio Ch. 201, SXM App 964. Twitter Updates: @KStateFB. Live Stream: FuboTV. THE STORYLINES.
Kansas native called up to Major Leagues
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A Kansas State University (K-State) baseball product is making his Major League Baseball debut Wednesday. Will Brennan will start in right field for the Cleveland Guardians. The Guardians drafted him in the eighth round in 2019. Brennan played for K-State from 2017 to 2019 and is a Kansas native, playing at […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oklahoma Daily
'His presence is going to be there’: Lee Roy Selmon will attend in spirit as trio of OU brothers honored with statue
Dewey and Lucious Selmon were tackling childhood chores on their family farm, driving a team of mules while their youngest brother, Lee Roy, rode behind in a wagon. The brothers gazed up at a plane grazing the skyline of their hometown of Eufaula, a small community just over 100 miles east of Norman.
Strange Oklahoma Tombstone Inscription Reads “Murdered by Human Wolves.”
This has to be one of the strangest and scariest inscriptions found on any tombstone in any graveyard... "Murdered by Human Wolves." That's right, this century-old grave marker details the death of a woman who was allegedly killed by werewolves! Even worse, this headstone was once in a cemetery in Oklahoma!
WATCH: Oklahoma woman earns 3-chair turn on The Voice
An Oklahoma City woman is now in the spotlight after her performance on The Voice.
Female student-athletes file lawsuit against Oklahoma university for alleged discrimination
EDMOND, Okla. — A lawsuit filed Tuesday against the University of Central Oklahoma (UCO) alleges the university’s female student-athletes do not receive the same treatment and benefits as its male student-athletes. The 38-page lawsuit, filed by three female track and field athletes, alleges female student-athletes at UCO are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
blackchronicle.com
Here’s a look at Oklahoma rainfall totals last 48 hours
OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR) – Heaviest rainfall last couple of days in southern OK along and just north of Red River. You can see these amounts 2.5″ to over 6.0″!!. Also, significant rainfall over portions of western OK with 1-3 inches reported. Most of central and northern OK missed out on the heaviest rainfall this past weekend.
thediwire.com
StratCap Buys 14 Cell Towers in Oklahoma and Kansas
StratCap, a privately held alternative investment management platform, reported that its wireless infrastructure division, StratCap Wireless, has purchased 14 cell towers for approximately $20.3 million. The majority of the towers are located in and around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area with one tower in Wichita, Kansas. The towers include 23...
KCTV 5
Emporia State community reacts following faculty cuts
EMPORIA, Kan. (KCTV) - Emporia State University is cutting dozens of faculty positions over budget concerns. This news really hit the campus hard. There’s been some backlash on social media. There were even some student protests at the campus. Last week, the university announced 33 faculty positions cut. The...
thesunflower.com
33 Emporia faculty terminated, WSU faculty responds at town hall
Emporia State has terminated 33 faculty members since Thursday, following the Kansas Board of Regent’s unanimous approval of ESU’s “Framework for Workforce Management” plan. The plan draws upon a KBOR policy that allows the termination of tenured faculty at state universities in Kansas. KBOR established this...
UPDATE: La Fiesta to reopen on Thursday
MANHATTAN - A representative from La Fiesta restaurant in Manhattan reached out to the Little Apple Post on Thursday morning. The representative stated La Fiesta will be reopening for business at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday. . . . La Fiesta restaurant in Manhattan was seized by the State of Kansas...
News Channel Nebraska
Two vehicle fatal accident near Hanover, Kansas
BEATRICE – A Manhattan, Kansas woman was killed in a two-vehicle accident three miles south of Hanover, Kansas, Wednesday afternoon. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the victim was 71-year-old Anne Nielsen….the driver of a southbound car on Kansas Highway 148. The KHP says Nielsen’s 2017 Volkswagen Beetle failed...
KFOR
Tracking a strong cold front right in time for the official start of Fall!
The front should reach northern Oklahoma this evening and OKC after Midnight with gusty north winds and much cooler temps for Thursday. The bad news is that there is little if any significant rainfall with this front. The good news is a nice break from the high heat Thursday into Friday. The heat comes back Saturday briefly and then another cold front arrives Sunday with cooler temps most of next week! Fall officially arrives at 8:03 Thursday Evening. Happy Fall everyone!
KOCO
Signs of change in Oklahoma town after family nearly died in awful crash
GRADY COUNTY, Okla. — There are signs of change in a rural Oklahoma town after a family nearly lost their lives in an awful crash. A guardrail now makes the rural highway near Chickasha safer. KOCO 5 met with some of those family members and talked to the man who made the changes happen.
247Sports
52K+
Followers
375K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0