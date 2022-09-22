ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Specially Designed T-shirts And Stickers Will Honor Legacy Of Popular Middle School Teacher

Kelli Michael, a Mulrennan Middle School science teacher, passed away suddenly from acute lymphoblastic leukemia last month. Kelli taught for 27 years in the Hillsborough County school system, teaching locally throughout her career, beginning at Alafia Elementary, then teaching at Buckhorn Elementary and most recently being a science teacher at Mulrennan Middle School. She is survived by her husband, Brian Michael, and two children, Sean and Shane. Kelli was recently selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning as January’s Future Goals Most Valuable Teacher as part of the NHL’s Most Valuable Teacher program. Additionally, Kelli was previously awarded Teacher of the Year at Buckhorn Elementary.
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend

Halloween is on the horizon! Our list of our favorite pumpkin patches in Tampa Bay and Halloween events is growing by the day and Halloween has officially kicked off in Tampa Bay with Howl-O-Scream for adults and the ALL NEW Spooktacular for kids at Busch Gardens! September also means that football season is here! Make sure […]
Famous Rainbow Cone announces first ever Florida location

The foodie future in the Tampa Bay region is vibrant. The Original Rainbow Cone, a Chicago tradition for over 95 years, has announced its first out-of-state location. The new location will bring the Windy City favorite to Sarasota, Florida, through Rainbow Cone’s uniquely designed franchise program, with entrepreneurs Dave and Erica Campbell. The Campbell family are third-generation Rainbow Cone customers with strong personal connections to the historic brand, dating to its original Western Avenue building. The Sarasota shop is projected for late Spring 2023.
Plant City local turns 100

Etta Wetherington details life while preparing for birthday party. Only a few individuals live long enough to celebrate their centennial birthday and reflect on their many years of memories. Etta Wetherington happens to be one of those people as she will be celebrating her 100th birthday on Nov. 11. A...
Would you have stayed at this (maybe) haunted St. Petersburg Bed and Breakfast?

The beautiful St. Petersburg, Florida"Sylvia's In St. Petersburg Florida" by CityofStPete is licensed under CC BY-ND 2.0. Ever since my twin got married almost ten years ago and she let me stay in the Harry Potter room at the amazing Bed and Breakfast she rented, I have had a weird obsession with cool Bed and Breakfasts. If it’s any kind of awesome or weird and I can sleep there safely enough, I’ll most likely be the first one to say, "let’s do it."
