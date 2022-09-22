Kelli Michael, a Mulrennan Middle School science teacher, passed away suddenly from acute lymphoblastic leukemia last month. Kelli taught for 27 years in the Hillsborough County school system, teaching locally throughout her career, beginning at Alafia Elementary, then teaching at Buckhorn Elementary and most recently being a science teacher at Mulrennan Middle School. She is survived by her husband, Brian Michael, and two children, Sean and Shane. Kelli was recently selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning as January’s Future Goals Most Valuable Teacher as part of the NHL’s Most Valuable Teacher program. Additionally, Kelli was previously awarded Teacher of the Year at Buckhorn Elementary.

