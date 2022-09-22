Read full article on original website
Related
Jury finds HCSO 90 percent responsible for death of Tampa teen back in 2014
TAMPA, Fla. — A federal jury has found the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office 90 percent responsible for the death of a Tampa teen who was ejected from the Florida State Fair back in 2014. After deliberating, the jury ultimately found the sheriff's office responsible for 90 percent while they...
State finds some Bay area facilities not complying with generator laws
CLEARWATER, Florida — Over the last five years, there's been a push to make nursing homes and assisted living safer both during and after a storm. 14 people died in South Florida from heat-related illnesses when the air conditioning went out during Hurricane Irma. The state has been keeping...
Parents of Florida teen awarded $15M in wrongful death lawsuit against sheriff’s office
TAMPA, Fla. — The parents of a Florida teen killed while trying to cross an interstate highway after being kicked out of the Florida State Fair were awarded $15 million in a wrongful death lawsuit on Thursday against the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. The parents of Andrew Joseph...
Six months later, family still seeks justice for Teneisha Griffith
Saturday marks six months since Pasco County Sheriff’s Deputies discovered the body of a young mother reported missing out of Tampa.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC Action News
Company leading Howard Frankland Bridge project had another fatality in 2021
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said the man suspected of a hit-and-run crash that killed a Pinellas County deputy Thursday night along I-275 was an undocumented migrant who was captured Friday morning. According to Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, Deputy Michael Hartwick, 51, was working a traffic...
ospreyobserver.com
Specially Designed T-shirts And Stickers Will Honor Legacy Of Popular Middle School Teacher
Kelli Michael, a Mulrennan Middle School science teacher, passed away suddenly from acute lymphoblastic leukemia last month. Kelli taught for 27 years in the Hillsborough County school system, teaching locally throughout her career, beginning at Alafia Elementary, then teaching at Buckhorn Elementary and most recently being a science teacher at Mulrennan Middle School. She is survived by her husband, Brian Michael, and two children, Sean and Shane. Kelli was recently selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning as January’s Future Goals Most Valuable Teacher as part of the NHL’s Most Valuable Teacher program. Additionally, Kelli was previously awarded Teacher of the Year at Buckhorn Elementary.
fox13news.com
USF students, alumni urge school officials to install garage fencing after on-campus death
TAMPA, Fla. - Students and alumni are calling for enhanced safety features at parking garages on the University of South Florida's campuses after reports of a second death in less than three years at the 8-story Richard A. Beard Parking Facility in Tampa. On Sept. 16, USF sent a message...
fox13news.com
State investigating how two undocumented workers arrested in Pinellas County deputy's death were hired
LARGO, Fla. - The two men arrested in the death of Pinellas County Deputy Mike Hartwick were undocumented workers, both from Honduras. Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said both of them were working for contractor Archer Western but under false pretenses. Both the governor's office and the Florida Department of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
Halloween is on the horizon! Our list of our favorite pumpkin patches in Tampa Bay and Halloween events is growing by the day and Halloween has officially kicked off in Tampa Bay with Howl-O-Scream for adults and the ALL NEW Spooktacular for kids at Busch Gardens! September also means that football season is here! Make sure […]
'We have the biggest boat parades in the country': Talking with Tampa Pride on the River host Brianna Summers
It goes down Saturday, Sept. 24.
Masonic fraternity brothers pay respects to slain Pinellas County deputy
Saluting and honoring a 19-year-veteran with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.
thatssotampa.com
Famous Rainbow Cone announces first ever Florida location
The foodie future in the Tampa Bay region is vibrant. The Original Rainbow Cone, a Chicago tradition for over 95 years, has announced its first out-of-state location. The new location will bring the Windy City favorite to Sarasota, Florida, through Rainbow Cone’s uniquely designed franchise program, with entrepreneurs Dave and Erica Campbell. The Campbell family are third-generation Rainbow Cone customers with strong personal connections to the historic brand, dating to its original Western Avenue building. The Sarasota shop is projected for late Spring 2023.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Jury finds Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office 90% responsible for teen’s 2014 death after state fair
A verdict has been reached in the wrongful death lawsuit filed after a 14-year-old was kicked out of the Florida State Fair in 2014, and struck by a car while trying to cross I-4.
plantcityobserver.com
Plant City local turns 100
Etta Wetherington details life while preparing for birthday party. Only a few individuals live long enough to celebrate their centennial birthday and reflect on their many years of memories. Etta Wetherington happens to be one of those people as she will be celebrating her 100th birthday on Nov. 11. A...
Newly opened New Tampa road provides easier route for some drivers
New Tampa is another area of Hillsborough County that is continuing to grow, and fast. With all of the construction, getting in and out of some neighborhoods can be a challenge.
Child Found Walking On The Streets At 2:25 AM Reunited With Her Parents
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – The child has been reunited with her parents, according to Pinellas County Sheriff. Deputies were seeking assistance in locating the parents of an unidentified juvenile who was brought to local law enforcement early this morning. On September 22, 2022, at approximately
Young girl found alone in Pinellas County reunited with parents: PCSO
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said a young girl who was found alone early Thursday morning has been reunited with her parents.
Texas rapper Lecrae plays Tampa church concert on Saturday
Bizzle, Zauntee and MAK open the show.
Would you have stayed at this (maybe) haunted St. Petersburg Bed and Breakfast?
The beautiful St. Petersburg, Florida"Sylvia's In St. Petersburg Florida" by CityofStPete is licensed under CC BY-ND 2.0. Ever since my twin got married almost ten years ago and she let me stay in the Harry Potter room at the amazing Bed and Breakfast she rented, I have had a weird obsession with cool Bed and Breakfasts. If it’s any kind of awesome or weird and I can sleep there safely enough, I’ll most likely be the first one to say, "let’s do it."
Child found wandering near Pinellas Taco Bell reunited with family
A child who was found wandering the streets of South Pasadena Thursday morning has been reunited with their family.
Comments / 0