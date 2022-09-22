Read full article on original website
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency over Tropical Depression 9
A storm which is currently moving through the Caribbean could potentially arrive in Florida as a hurricane early next week, state authorities announced Friday. In response to Tropical Depression 9, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency. As of Friday afternoon, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported...
Health care system "collapse": Doctors, experts sound alarm over Puerto Rico's medical system
In the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, which hit in 2017, Puerto Rico's public health care system was flooded with people in need. Now, Hurricane Fiona is expected to add to the island's health care crisis. About half of the people living on the island depend on the public health care system. And local officials say federal funding gaps have led to staff shortages and long wait times for patients.
Tropical Storm Ian forms and eyes Florida, prompting state of emergency order
MIAMI - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday declared a state of emergency for 24 counties as National Hurricane Center tracking models indicate Florida could be hit by Tropical Storm Ian, expected to strengthen into a major hurricane, next week. The order applies to the following counties: Brevard, Broward, Charlotte,...
DNA test confirms animal killed was not coyote but endangered wolf — only the third identified in the wild in New York in 25 years
Recent tests confirmed an animal killed during a coyote hunt in upstate New York last year was a wolf, state environmental officials said Thursday. The results reviewed this week contradicted an initial analysis that had concluded it was an Eastern coyote, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.
Terminal at major New York area airport evacuated after security breach
NEW YORK -- A terminal at one of the New York metropolitan area's three major airports was evacuated Thursday night following a security breach, CBS New York reports. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said that at around 9:15 p.m., someone waiting in a Transportation Security Administration line in Newark Liberty International Airport's Terminal B entered a security door, so the entire terminal had to be cleared while a K-9 unit swept the area and found the person.
Former deputy Nevada attorney general accused in woman's 1972 Hawaii killing tells judge his arrest was "unconstitutional"
A former deputy Nevada attorney general accused of a 1972 killing in Honolulu told a Reno judge Wednesday he wants to fight extradition to Hawaii because he believes his constitutional rights were violated when he was arrested last week. Tudor Chirila, 77, said he was unlawfully arrested at a Reno hospital after police forced him earlier this month to provide saliva for a DNA sample that detectives say tied him to the cold case killing of a 19-year-old woman in Hawaii.
A 3,000-year-old canoe has been discovered in a Wisconsin lake: "Truly incredible"
A 3,000-year-old canoe has been discovered in a Wisconsin lake, the Wisconsin Historical Society announced Thursday. The canoe dates back to 1000 B.C., making it the oldest ever discovered in the Great Lakes region by about 1,000 years. The discovery in Madison's Lake Mendota comes less than a year after...
Ex-Nevada deputy attorney general indicted on murder charge in 1972 cold case
A Hawaii grand jury on Friday indicted a former deputy Nevada attorney general on charges of second-degree murder in connection with the 50-year-old cold case of a Honolulu woman killed in 1972. Tudor Chirila, 77, is in custody in Reno, Nevada, where he is fighting extradition to Hawaii, saying his...
911 calls released in killings of 2 teens in North Carolina: "They're just laying on the side of the road"
A sheriff's office in North Carolina has released 911 calls related to the deaths of two teenagers who were found shot over the weekend. The calls were released two days after a juvenile petition was filed against a 17-year-old suspect for two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 18-year-old Devin Clark and 14-year-old Lyric Woods.
Worker on front end loader hits, kills Florida deputy
ST. PETERSBURG - A Florida sheriff's deputy working an overnight shift to provide safety at a construction zone was struck and killed by a worker operating a front-end loader. Pinellas County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Hartwick had started his shift shortly before the incident happened late Thursday on Interstate 275, according to Sheriff Bob Gualtieri.
Deadline nears for Illinoisans to claim nearly $400 in Google biometric information settlement
CHICAGO (CBS) – You have until Saturday to claim nearly $400 as part of a multi-million dollar settlement involving Google. The class action lawsuit is similar to the one settle with Facebook claiming Google violated the Illinois Biometric Information Act. You're eligible if any time between May 1, 2015...
Woman accused of shoving her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan is denied bail
A suburban Chicago woman faces felony charges after she allegedly shoved her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan and did nothing to save the boy, who was rescued by firefighters but is not expected to survive, officials said. Victoria Moreno, 34, of Des Plaines, Illinois, was charged with attempted first-degree murder...
17-year-old suspect identified in shooting deaths of 2 teenagers in North Carolina
A 17-year-old suspect has been identified in the deaths of two teenagers who were found shot over the weekend, a North Carolina sheriff announced Tuesday. A juvenile petition has been filed against a 17-year-old for two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Devin Clark, 18, and Lyric Woods, 14, Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said in a news release.
19 Massachusetts police officers off the job as result of the new law enforcement certification
The WBZ I-Team has learned 19 police officers are no longer certified to serve in Massachusetts because of a new effort to boost the public's trust in law enforcement. WBZ-TV's Christina Hager reports.
Memorial Field finally reopens in Mount Vernon
Construction costs ballooned to $40 million and the delays were nightmarish, but finally, a field of dreams is open again in Mount Vernon. CBS2's Tony Aiello has more on the struggle to renovate the city's famed Memorial Field.
North Dakota driver charged with fatally striking teenager says he purposely hit the teen after a political argument
A driver charged with fatally striking a teenager in North Dakota allegedly told investigators he purposely hit the teen with his SUV after they had a political argument, according to court documents. Cayler Ellingson, 18, was struck and killed following a street dance in McHenry early Sunday. The driver accused...
Alex Jones testifies in trial over his Sandy Hook hoax lies
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones took the stand Thursday at his defamation trial in Connecticut as he tries to limit the damages he must pay for promoting the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax. More than a dozen family members of some of the 20 children...
Dramatic video shows train plow into Colorado police car with woman handcuffed in back seat
Dramatic police video shows the moment a freight train struck a police patrol vehicle with a 20-year-old woman handcuffed in the back seat. CBS Colorado reports the Fort Lupton Police Department provided the station with 8 minutes of edited video from the incident. Reporter Dillon Thomas tweeted an edited excerpt...
