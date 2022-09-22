ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health care system "collapse": Doctors, experts sound alarm over Puerto Rico's medical system

In the aftermath of Hurricane Maria, which hit in 2017, Puerto Rico's public health care system was flooded with people in need. Now, Hurricane Fiona is expected to add to the island's health care crisis. About half of the people living on the island depend on the public health care system. And local officials say federal funding gaps have led to staff shortages and long wait times for patients.
DNA test confirms animal killed was not coyote but endangered wolf — only the third identified in the wild in New York in 25 years

Recent tests confirmed an animal killed during a coyote hunt in upstate New York last year was a wolf, state environmental officials said Thursday. The results reviewed this week contradicted an initial analysis that had concluded it was an Eastern coyote, according to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.
Terminal at major New York area airport evacuated after security breach

NEW YORK -- A terminal at one of the New York metropolitan area's three major airports was evacuated Thursday night following a security breach, CBS New York reports. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said that at around 9:15 p.m., someone waiting in a Transportation Security Administration line in Newark Liberty International Airport's Terminal B entered a security door, so the entire terminal had to be cleared while a K-9 unit swept the area and found the person.
Former deputy Nevada attorney general accused in woman's 1972 Hawaii killing tells judge his arrest was "unconstitutional"

A former deputy Nevada attorney general accused of a 1972 killing in Honolulu told a Reno judge Wednesday he wants to fight extradition to Hawaii because he believes his constitutional rights were violated when he was arrested last week. Tudor Chirila, 77, said he was unlawfully arrested at a Reno hospital after police forced him earlier this month to provide saliva for a DNA sample that detectives say tied him to the cold case killing of a 19-year-old woman in Hawaii.
Worker on front end loader hits, kills Florida deputy

ST. PETERSBURG - A Florida sheriff's deputy working an overnight shift to provide safety at a construction zone was struck and killed by a worker operating a front-end loader. Pinellas County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Hartwick had started his shift shortly before the incident happened late Thursday on Interstate 275, according to Sheriff Bob Gualtieri.
Memorial Field finally reopens in Mount Vernon

Construction costs ballooned to $40 million and the delays were nightmarish, but finally, a field of dreams is open again in Mount Vernon. CBS2's Tony Aiello has more on the struggle to renovate the city's famed Memorial Field.
