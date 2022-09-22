Area police report

Area police reports

State patrol---

Sept. 15, 11:10 p.m., at milepost 13 on Ohio 15 in Defiance County's Noble Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Landen Newsome, 16, 10071 Independence Road, traveled left of center and struck a westbound vehicle driven by Neviah Shook-Pagan, 19, 19372 Blosser Road. Shook-Pagan was taken by South Richland Fire and EMS to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles had disabling damage, and Newsome was cited for driving left of center.

Friday, 3:56 p.m., on Ohio 281 in Defiance County's Richland Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Kira Torrez, 25, Toledo, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Caleb Rankin, 34, 25255 Holly Road, forcing it into a vehicle driven by Kailey Burkholder, 26, Wauseon. Torrez's vehicle had disabling damage, Rankin's had moderate damage and Burkholder's had light damage. Torrez was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Friday, 4:58 p.m., on County Road D50 in Williams County's Pulaski Township, a vehicle driven by Cindy Hughes, 65, Montpelier, attempted to back out of a parking space and struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Kaitlyn Planson, age unavailable, Stryker. Planson's vehicle had moderate damage and Hughes' vehicle had light damage. Hughes was cited for improper starting and backing.

Defiance police---

Sept. 14, 9:42 p.m., at Jefferson Avenue and Arabella Street, an eastbound vehicle driven by Emily Breininger, 28, Oakwood, failed to stop at a traffic light and struck a southbound vehicle driven by Alena Brooks, 23, 429 Summit St. Both Breininger and Brooks were treated at the scene by the Defiance Fire Department for suspected minor injuries. Breininger was cited for a red light violation. Both vehicles had disabling damage.

Sept. 15, 6:21 p.m., at Ottawa and Ayersville avenues, a vehicle driven by Stephanie Potter, 51, 14396 County Road 171 struck the rear of a northbound semi driven by Michael Arman, 51, McClure. Potter's vehicle had moderate damage and the semi had light damage. Potter was cited for failure to yield.

Friday, 9:07 a.m., at Jackson Avenue and Davidson Street, a vehicle driven by Ricky Tressler, 61, 1983 Jefferson Ave., was at a stop sign when it began to back up and struck a school bus driven by Laura Hammersmith, 65, 1282 Bearpaw Drive. Both vehicles had light damage, and Tressler was cited for a backing violation.

Sunday, 5:25 p.m., at 1804 N. Clinton St., Roxanne Rupp, 39, Stryker, and Jacqueline Snyder, 48, address unavailable, were cited for theft and released.

Tuesday, 2:49 p.m., at Clinton and Second streets, an eastbound vehicle driven by Mary Markley, 76, Stryker, attempted a right turn north and struck a northbound vehicle driven by Sharon Schrag, 85, 1589 Terrawenda Drive. Both vehicles had light damage and Markley was cited for failure to stay in a marked lane.

Tuesday, 9:21 p.m., at 1005 N. Clinton St., Nathan Runger, 33, Virginia Beach, Va., and Lucas Schwiebert, 25, Napoleon, were charged with disorderly conduct while intoxicated. Anthony Stephen, 34, Virginia Beach, Va., was arrested on a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court. He posted bond. All three were released.

Henry sheriff---

Monday, 3:24 p.m., on Ohio 109 in Liberty Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Douglas Born, 63, Swanton, was struck by an oversized load on a transport vehicle driven by Blake Hamilton, 31, Hesperia, Mich. An escort vehicle driven by Christopher Cadieux, 65, Bay City, Mich., sustained damage from debris caused by the collision. All three vehicles had light damage.

Monday, 3:47 p.m., at the off ramp of U.S. 24 and Ohio 109 in Liberty Township, a vehicle driven by Newbold Kenan, 26, Toledo, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Stephen Hageman II, 48, Liberty Center. Both vehicles had light damage, and Kenan was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Tuesday, 1:09 a.m., at U 790, Ohio 109, Liberty Center, Camrin Strayer, 19, Liberty Center, was arrested for aggravated menacing, aggravated trespassing, burglary, driving under suspension failure to yield, reckless operation, no safety belt and speeding. He was taken to CCNO.

Tuesday, 12:59 p.m., at 21633 Ohio 34 in Ridgeville Township, a southbound motorcycle driven by Gene Phillips II, 62, Whitehouse, slowed to enter a private drive and lost control of the vehicle. The motorcycle left the roadway on the west side, Phillips was ejected and slid into the grass. The motorcycle had moderate damage and Phillips had suspected minor injuries, but refused treatment by Ridgeville Rescue.

Napoleon police---

Friday, 11:56 p.m., at 1116 Riverview Ave., an eastbound vehicle driven by Riley Sonnenberg, 19, Napoleon, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Saturday, 7:23 p.m., at Riverview Avenue and Monroe Street, a westbound vehicle driven by Harrison Bohls, 16, Napoleon, struck a northbound vehicle driven by Roger Wagner, 46, Napoleon, when Wagner's vehicle failed to yield at a stop sign. Bohls' vehicle had moderate damage and Wagner's had heavy damage. Wagner was cited for an expired or no operator's license.

Paulding sheriff---

Monday, 7:30 a.m., on U.S. 127 in Crane Township, a southbound vehicle driven by Gary Gilbert, 58, 540 Bunn Drive, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Wauseon police---

Monday, 6:53 p.m., at Shoop Avenue and Linfoot Street, a northbound vehicle driven by Amber Bachelder, 41, Delta, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Heather Hallett, 39, Wauseon. Bachelder's vehicle had light damage and Hallett's had moderate damage. Bachelder was cited for assured clear distance ahead.