Napoleon man given prison time in violent domestic case

NAPOLEON — A Napoleon man was sentenced to prison here Wednesday in Henry County Common Pleas Court in a violent domestic case that had included an attempted murder indictment.

Brandon Williams, 41, was given a prison term by Judge Amy Rosebrook ranging from a minimum of six years to a maximum of nine years on charges of felonious assault, a second-degree felony; domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and violating a temporary protection order, a fifth-degree felony.

He was given credit for 272 days served in jail while his cases were pending.

Williams had entered guilty pleas to these charges during previous hearings in common pleas court.

A charge of attempted murder, a first-degree felony, and two additional counts of violating a protection order, each a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed as part of the plea agreement between the Henry County Prosecutor’s Office and Williams’ attorney, Alex Smith of Bowling Green.

A December grand jury indictment had alleged that on Dec. 24 Williams strangled a female acquaintance “to the point of almost losing consciousness,” according to Henry County Prosecutor Gwen Howe-Gebers.

This had followed his indictment in August 2021 for domestic violence and came before a February indictment for three counts of violating a protection order.

Under the sentence imposed Wednesday, Williams will be eligible for early judicial release after serving the minimum end (six years) of the term.

His attorney told the court Wednesday that his client deserved a prison term while blaming alcohol abuse for his past legal troubles.

“We think it’s appropriate,” he said, noting that his client is “well aware” that his behavior was unacceptable. “I think the penalty is appropriate.”

Smith said Williams can take advantage of programs while serving prison time which, he hopes, will allow him to come out “a better person. ... I think he can do great things.”

Asked to make a statement during Wednesday’s hearing, Williams said, “first and foremost I want to apologize” (to the victim and his family). “I’m not usually aggressive and violent like that. I did the crime, I might as well do the time.”

Rosebrook objected to Williams’ self-description just before pronouncing sentence, saying he has a “long history of violence. ... This is who you are. You gave been a violent person. ... You pose a danger to everyone around you.”

The victim offered a statement read through a victim’s advocate. She said goodbye to Williams and noted his negative impact on her life, saying she hopes he will receive therapy and better himself.