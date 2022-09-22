ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeville, MN

North, Rosemount boys run to victories

By by Mike Shaughnessy
 2 days ago

Top-ranked Panthers, third-ranked Irish will compete in Griak Invitational

Andrew Casey set a course record as No. 1-ranked Lakeville North won the boys team championship at the 57th Apple Jack Invitational at Steve Michaud Park in Lakeville.

Nineteen boys teams and 17 girls teams ran the varsity races Sept. 16, along with individuals from several schools that didn’t field full teams. The Lakeville North boys scored 28 points, 27 ahead of runner-up Minneapolis Southwest, the sixth-ranked team in Class 3A. Lakeville South placed third, Eagan was eighth, Farmington 10th, Burnsville 12th, Apple Valley 13th and Trinity at River Ridge 19th in the boys team standings.

Prior Lake, the third-ranked team in Class 3A, won the Apple Jack girls varsity race by 23 points over fourth-ranked Edina. Farmington, ranked fifth in Class 3A, took third in the meet, with Lakeville South fourth, Eagan fifth and Lakeville North seventh. Apple Valley and Trinity had individual runners in the girls race.

Lakeville South sophomore Claire Vukovics won the girls varsity individual championship.

Host school Lakeville North won the Apple Jack Invitational boys team championship for the first time since 2005. Casey’s 5,000-meter time of 15 minutes, 24.2 seconds not only was almost five seconds ahead of runner-up Sam Scott of Minneapolis Southwest, it set a course record at Michaud Park, where the meet has been held for several years following a long run at Aronson Park.

Casey, a senior, took 12 seconds off a Lakeville North school record set by Tyler King in 2006 and set a personal record by 14 seconds.

Lakeville runners were prominent in the boys varsity top 10. Lakeville South senior Ethan Starfield was third in 16:04.7, followed by Lakeville North seniors Bryce Stachewicz (16:10.1) and Ethan Kimmel (16:19.4) in fourth and fifth. Two more Lakeville North seniors, Niko Angell (16:36.6) and Matthew Hendricks (16:46.5) finished eighth and 10th.

All five of the runners counting toward North’s team score finished in the top 10, and the Panthers’ sixth runner was 14th.

Lakeville South had three individuals in the top 20 – Starfield, sophomore Aiden Jakubic (12th, 16:57.2) and junior Owen Johnson (15th, 17:08.4).

Eagan was led by senior Owen Helgeson, who finished 31st in 17:33.4, and Patrick Barry, who was 39th in 17:43.8.

Farmington junior Andrew Crisp was 16th in 17:13.9, leading three Tigers runners in the top 30. Mason Sullivan placed 21st and Adam Johnson was 29th.

Top runners for Burnsville were ninth-grader Lliam Merrel (17:29.2) and junior Quinn Hess (17:33.1), who finished 26th and 30th. Senior Trevor Cloutier led Apple Valley, finishing 32nd in 17:34.6. Top runner for Trinity was junior Henry Steinhoff, who finished 113th.

Lakeville South’s Vukovics had a winning time of 18:47.0 in the girls varsity race, more than seven seconds ahead of Abby Downin of Edina. Eagan sophomores Lilah Bartels (19:27.7) and Norah Sjerven (19:30.4) were third and fourth. Farmington’s Lauren Lansing (19:43.3) and Mackenzy Lippold (19:45.4) were sixth and seventh.

Sophia Venning (18th, 20:14.1) and Mariah Fenske (19th, 20:18.7) also helped Farmington to third in the girls team standings. Marianah Scott placed 33rd to complete the Tigers’ team scoring.

Lakeville South runners Avery Heinz (20:57.6) and Amber Haukoos (21:08.2) finished 32nd and 36th. Emma Remington (44th) and Annabelle King (47th) also counted toward the team score for the fourth-place Cougars.

Lauren Boerger (35th), Lauren Jordahl (55th) and Danica Kellogg (76th) counted toward the team total for fifth-place Eagan.

Eighth-grader Savanna Varbanov was 15th in 20:05.0 to lead Lakeville North’s team to seventh place. Also counting toward the Panthers’ team total were Claire Koznick (39th), Abby Mox (40th), Allison Osen (42nd) and Ellyn Engels (48th).

Apple Valley had four runners at the Apple Jack varsity girls meet, led by junior Ellie Stumbo in 66th. Top runner for Trinity was Janine Libbus in 91st.

Mayo Invitational

Third-ranked Rosemount dominated the Mayo Invitational on Sept. 15 in Rochester, scoring 27 points and placing five runners in the top eight. Stillwater (56 points) was the one of the 20 other teams to finish within 100 points of the Irish.

Leading Rosemount was senior George Edgar, who finished third individually in 15:36.88. Ryan Mulrooney, also a senior, was less than one second behind Edgar, taking fourth in 15:37.78.

Andrew Schultz (fifth, 15:40.15), Will Harder (seventh, 15:47.71) and Joe McNeil (eighth, 15:49.70) completed Rosemount’s top five. Patrick Grunklee finished 28th for the Irish.

Manny Putz, a sophomore from Onalaska, Wisconsin, won the boys varsity race in 14:56.26.

Eastview finished ninth in the Mayo Invitational boys team standings, with Charles Mathews and Ben Buckley finishing 30th and 32nd individually.

Eastview was runner-up to Stillwater in the girls team competition at the Mayo Invitational, finishing just eight points behind the Ponies. Leading the Lightning was senior Sonja Olson, who finished 10th individually in 19:28.41.

Emily Percival (17th, 19:44.66) and Hadley Knight (19th, 19:49.49) also finished in the top 20 for the Lightning. Lidia Dahlman (25th, 20:13.26) and Gracie Puit (31st, 20:23.19) were Eastview’s fourth and fifth finishers. Grace Chambers was 64th and Natalie Wees was 84th.

Rosemount was eighth of 21 girls teams, led by Madeline Lommen in 37th place and Joli Cammerrer in 43rd.

Griak Invitational

One of the state’s biggest regular-season meets, the Roy Griak Invitational, will be Friday at the University of Minnesota Les Bolstad Golf Course in Falcon Heights.

It’s a day-long celebration of cross country that includes four college men’s and women’s races and four high school races. First high school race is the boys Gold Division at 3 p.m. Girls Gold is at 3:45, followed by the boys and girls Maroon races at 4:30 and 5:15 p.m.

The highest-ranked high school teams will run in the Gold Division races. The meet attracts top teams not only from Minnesota but from a number of other states.

The Lakeville North and Rosemount boys teams and Eastview girls squad are among local teams scheduled to compete in the Griak meet.

