Paulding County Municipal Court, Sept. 22, 2022
Paulding County Municipal Court
Sentenced---
Chelsi Cohan, Defiance, non-support of dependents, costs only; Patrick Elkins II, Cecil, confinement of dog, $35 fine; Rebecca Elkins, Cecil, confinement of dog, $35 fine; Bryce Slattman, Grover Hill, cruelty to animal, $500 fine, three days jail; Jeffrey Budd, Oakwood, criminal mischief, $200 fine, 20 hours community service.
Jose Juarez Terrazas, Alvarado, Texas, no operator’s license, $150 fine; speed, $45 fine.
Justin Hunt, Peru, Ind., no motorcycle license, $100 fine; speed, $45 fine.
Dismissed---
Isaiah Solis, Holgate, alcohol offense involving underage; Katherine Hook, Antwerp, domestic violence; Christy Wobler, Payne, depositing litter.
