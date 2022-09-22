ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

kjzz.com

GALLERY: Finalists for Utah's new state flag on display at SUU for public review

CEDAR CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Finalists for the new official flag of the State of Utah are now on display in physical form for Utahns to review. The 20 designs are currently staged at both the Utah State Capitol and on the campus of Southern Utah University. The physical flags will give Utahns an idea of how the new design will look in the real world.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

White Utah woman shares journey of discovering her Black roots

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A white woman who was raised in Utah shares her experience as she learns more about her Black roots along the way. A wise man from centuries gone by once said "to everything there is a season. A time to get, and a time to lose."
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Utah fugitive wanted with criminal history dating back to juvenile days

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This week’s At Large: Utah’s Fugitives focuses on a parolee with a criminal history dating back to when he was a juvenile. Mario Ricky Fernandez, 40, has had a penchant for burglarizing homes and stealing cars for more than a decade and is on the Metro Gang Unit’s Ten Most Wanted list. The MGU has Fernandez listed as a top priority due to his extensive criminal history and gang affiliation.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Drought conditions improve across Utah compared to same time last year

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Officials said drought conditions across Utah have improved over this time last year. However, all of the state is still experiencing drought. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, there are five levels of drought: abnormally dry, moderate, severe, extreme and exceptional. The most recent...
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Cameras denied in all future Vallow-Daybell hearings, including trial

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — All upcoming hearings, including the trial for a case of national interest involving Lori Vallow-Daybell and Chad Daybell, who are accused of murdering Vallow-Daybell's children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, have been closed to all cameras. On Friday, Seventh District Judge Steven Boyce granted...
IDAHO STATE
kjzz.com

Auto-train crash delays TRAX S-Line; bus bridge activated

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Transit Authority on Thursday reported a train vs. vehicle crash that was causing train delays. UTA's S-Line was running behind schedule as a result, and a bus bridge was put into place between the authority's Central Pointe and South Salt Lake stations.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

