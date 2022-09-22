CEDAR CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Finalists for the new official flag of the State of Utah are now on display in physical form for Utahns to review. The 20 designs are currently staged at both the Utah State Capitol and on the campus of Southern Utah University. The physical flags will give Utahns an idea of how the new design will look in the real world.

