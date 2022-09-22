Read full article on original website
wcbu.org
Peoria union leader touts benefits of a Workers’ Rights Amendment, but opponent says it would be costly for Illinois taxpayers and businesses
A proposed Workers’ Rights Amendment to the state constitution on the November ballot would guarantee Illinois workers the “fundamental right” to collectively bargain for agreements on wages, hours and working conditions. If it passes, Illinois would be among just a handful of states that guarantee the right...
wglt.org
State’s largest union backs Republican Dan Brady for Secretary of State
State Rep. Dan Brady of Bloomington is the only Republican seeking statewide office to get the endorsement of the Illinois Education Association (IEA), the largest union in the state. “In our discussions, what I spoke to was the role of the Secretary of State’s office as it pertains to education,”...
25newsnow.com
2nd candidate emerges for Bloomington City Council seat
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A recent Illinois Wesleyan University graduate is the second candidate to announce plans to run next year for the Bloomington City Council. Jordan Baker wants to represent Ward 6, which covers much of the downtown area and parts of Bloomington’s west side. Baker announced...
Illinois Voters to Decide Fate of Workers' Rights Amendment in 2022 Election
For the second general election in a row, Illinois voters will face a potential amendment to the state’s constitution, deciding the fate of the ‘Workers’ Rights Amendment’ on Nov. 8. The amendment will ask voters whether they wish to establish a constitutional right for employees to...
Governor’s Race: Darren Bailey goes on 9-stop bus tour as JB Pritzker receives an endorsement
CHICAGO — Darren Bailey is hitting the road on a bus tour — totaling nine stops along the way — with five being in Chicago. With a little less than seven weeks to go until election day, Bailey is attempting to appeal to voters by painting incumbent JB Pritzker as big on taxes, but soft […]
25newsnow.com
2nd Pekin City Council member wants to become mayor
PEKIN (25 News Now) - A second Pekin City Council member wants to become the city’s next mayor even though the man currently holding the job has not formally announced his political plans. Dave Nutter has been on the council since 2019 and chairs Pekin’s Infrastructure Committee. Besides...
wcbu.org
GOP nominee Bailey discusses crime, taxes, election integrity during Peoria campaign stop
Republican gubernatorial nominee Darren Bailey vowed Tuesday to stand by the outcome of the upcoming general election, after telling a group of supporters in Peoria he wants to lower taxes, improve public education, and take a tough stance against crime. “Now is the time for regular working people like us...
25newsnow.com
Illinois lawmakers hope to tackle gun violence with bipartisan ideas
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois state lawmakers continue to discuss the best strategies to address rising gun violence across the state. The House Public Safety and Violence Prevention Task Force heard more ideas from gun control advocates and supporters of the Second Amendment Thursday. Many Democratic lawmakers want to pass an...
WAND TV
Governor Pritzker announces commitment of $2.6 billion in soybean and corn purchases by Taiwanese government
CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) - Governor Pritzker announced on Friday a letter of intent alongside Taiwanese leaders and dignitaries for the sale of approximately $2 billion of Illinois soybeans and $600 million of Illinois corn over the next two years. Officials said the agreement will follow a 2019 two-year agreement for...
25newsnow.com
IHSA honors ‘hardest working man in Central Illinois’
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Illinois High School Association is honoring 25 News Now Sports Director Jim Mattson with a Distinguished Media Service Award. Mattson started covering local sports in 1985. His colleague, 25 News Today’s Donnie Tillman calls Mattson “the hardest working man in Central Illinois.”
wglt.org
Teacher whose resignation was rejected by Unit 5 speaks out
A Unit 5 teacher whose resignation was rejected says she feels like a hostage now, working for the district. Jennifer Hawkins’ family learned in late July they’d need to relocate to Springfield. But district leaders told the Cedar Ridge Elementary resources teacher, if she did leave to teach...
New Illinois law allows residents to register to vote by mail permanently: Here's how to do it
Illinois voters get to skip the voting lines forever if they sign up to vote by mail permanently. (CHICAGO) Tuesday, September 20th, was National Register to Vote Day, making now a perfect time to consider if you want to be able to vote from home for every election.
aledotimesrecord.com
A 1.3K mile C02 pipeline coming through western Illinois? Here's what you need to know
GALESBURG — If you live in western or central Illinois, there’s a chance a 1,300 mile-long pipeline could be built nearby. Named the Heartland Greenway, the project would bury a pipeline about a mile beneath the ground to transport carbon dioxide (CO2) from at least 20 different ethanol processor plants across five midwestern states.
Illinois tax rebate: Do I get one? When is it coming?
Millions of Illinois residents are expected to receive an income tax rebate from the state over the next several weeks. But do you qualify, and when might that be coming?
Over 1.4M Illinois borrowers eligible for student debt forgiveness
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The White House released state-by-state data on its “Student Debt Relief Plan,” and nearly 1.5 million borrowers in Illinois are eligible to take part. Up to $10,000 debt for federal borrowers who earn less than $125,000 will be forgiven. More than 863,000 people in the state could get $20,000 in relief, […]
wmay.com
Analyst warns Illinois law could bring higher property tax rates thanks to record inflation
(The Center Square) – For the first time in 30 years, an analyst warns local governments in Illinois can raise their property taxes to cover losses due to inflation. Local governments can seek a maximum 5% increase. In 1991, Illinois instituted a property tax cap that limits governments’ ability...
Illinois cashes in on student debt forgiveness
Vice President Kamala Harris urged students Tuesday to take advantage of a new program that wipes out up to $20,000 in college loan debt.
wjpf.com
State senator indicted in red-light camera scandal
CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois state senator was indicted Tuesday on federal charges that he sought a bribe to oppose legislation that would have required a statewide evaluation of red-light camera systems. Sen. Emil Jones III, the latest public official implicated in the bribery scheme, also was charged with...
nprillinois.org
Retirees need to take action for latest property tax rebate
The State of Illinois is currently providing income and property tax rebates to many who qualify. But some will have to do some extra paperwork to get their money. The Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) is encouraging older adults and retirees who were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021 to claim their property tax rebate of up to $300 by submitting Form IL-1040-PTR to the Illinois Department of Revenue.
Illinois families could receive one-time tax rebate worth up to $700 as soon as this week
Eligible residents in Illinois are set to receive up to $700 in tax rebates as soon as this week as part of the state's family relief plan that aims to provide financial support amid increased living costs in the state.
