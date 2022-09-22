ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IL

wcbu.org

Peoria union leader touts benefits of a Workers’ Rights Amendment, but opponent says it would be costly for Illinois taxpayers and businesses

A proposed Workers’ Rights Amendment to the state constitution on the November ballot would guarantee Illinois workers the “fundamental right” to collectively bargain for agreements on wages, hours and working conditions. If it passes, Illinois would be among just a handful of states that guarantee the right...
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

2nd candidate emerges for Bloomington City Council seat

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A recent Illinois Wesleyan University graduate is the second candidate to announce plans to run next year for the Bloomington City Council. Jordan Baker wants to represent Ward 6, which covers much of the downtown area and parts of Bloomington’s west side. Baker announced...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
City
Union, IL
City
Bloomington, IL
Local
Illinois Elections
State
Illinois State
Bloomington, IL
Elections
Local
Illinois Government
Bloomington, IL
Government
25newsnow.com

2nd Pekin City Council member wants to become mayor

PEKIN (25 News Now) - A second Pekin City Council member wants to become the city’s next mayor even though the man currently holding the job has not formally announced his political plans. Dave Nutter has been on the council since 2019 and chairs Pekin’s Infrastructure Committee. Besides...
PEKIN, IL
25newsnow.com

Illinois lawmakers hope to tackle gun violence with bipartisan ideas

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Illinois state lawmakers continue to discuss the best strategies to address rising gun violence across the state. The House Public Safety and Violence Prevention Task Force heard more ideas from gun control advocates and supporters of the Second Amendment Thursday. Many Democratic lawmakers want to pass an...
ILLINOIS STATE
Person
Alexi Giannoulias
25newsnow.com

IHSA honors ‘hardest working man in Central Illinois’

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Illinois High School Association is honoring 25 News Now Sports Director Jim Mattson with a Distinguished Media Service Award. Mattson started covering local sports in 1985. His colleague, 25 News Today’s Donnie Tillman calls Mattson “the hardest working man in Central Illinois.”
ILLINOIS STATE
wglt.org

Teacher whose resignation was rejected by Unit 5 speaks out

A Unit 5 teacher whose resignation was rejected says she feels like a hostage now, working for the district. Jennifer Hawkins’ family learned in late July they’d need to relocate to Springfield. But district leaders told the Cedar Ridge Elementary resources teacher, if she did leave to teach...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
wjpf.com

State senator indicted in red-light camera scandal

CHICAGO (AP) — An Illinois state senator was indicted Tuesday on federal charges that he sought a bribe to oppose legislation that would have required a statewide evaluation of red-light camera systems. Sen. Emil Jones III, the latest public official implicated in the bribery scheme, also was charged with...
ILLINOIS STATE
nprillinois.org

Retirees need to take action for latest property tax rebate

The State of Illinois is currently providing income and property tax rebates to many who qualify. But some will have to do some extra paperwork to get their money. The Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA) is encouraging older adults and retirees who were not required to file an Illinois income tax return for 2021 to claim their property tax rebate of up to $300 by submitting Form IL-1040-PTR to the Illinois Department of Revenue.
ILLINOIS STATE

