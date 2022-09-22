Read full article on original website
OK Bureau of Narcotics: ‘Rainbow fentanyl’ making headlines is nothing new to Oklahoma
The DEA issued their warning in late August, and it stated that the multicolored pills have been found in 18 states.
Owasso Police Searching For 3 People Involved In Theft Investigation
Owasso Police are looking for three people who they say are involved in a theft investigation. According to police, at least one of the suspects is tied to several other cases across Green Country. Owasso Police say after posting surveillance pictures of the three suspects on Facebook, they got a...
MCTXSheriff UPDATE: Two Homicide Suspects Arrested in Oklahoma
MCTXSheriff UPDATE: Two Homicide Suspects Arrested in Oklahoma. On the evening of September 21, 2022, Steven Roger Edwards and Nicole Marie Crisp were apprehended in Mead, Oklahoma. Edwards and Crisp were arrested without incident and are currently in custody at the Bryan County Jail awaiting extradition back to Montgomery County. Edwards and Crisp were wanted in connection with the August 29th, 2022 murder of Bradley Holloway in Splendora, TX.
Oklahoma AG John O’Connor responds to accusations from Glossip’s attorney
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor has issued a statement, hours after attorneys for Richard Glossip accused the Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office is mishandling evidence in the case. You can read his full statement below. “If there were evidence that revealed Glossip’s innocence,...
US Marshals: OK Co. fugitive arrested in Florida less than 24 hours after receiving warrant
Less than 24 hours after receiving the warrant, U.S. Marshals in Florida found and arrested Thomas on Tuesday, Sept. 20.
‘He punched him several times’: OKC road rage lands 17-year-old in hospital
A 17-year-old boy was in a nearby hospital Sunday night after allegedly being struck in the face almost a dozen times by a fellow driver.
Oklahoma case questions who can write speeding ticket on tribal lands
OKLAHOMA CITY — Who can write you a speeding ticket on tribal lands?. That’s the question one Oklahoma case could put in front of federal judges. "Castro Huerta undermines tribal jurisdiction and sovereignty by creating a false, false, narrative that native victims are best protected by the state," said Jonodev Chaudhuri, Muscogee Creek Nation.
Affidavit: Oklahoma County jail inmate committed rape during booking
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — On Tuesday, the Oklahoma County Detention Center confirmed that a former inmate had been arrested on rape charges in Florida. Court documents say that 44-year-old Donta Ramone Thomas raped a female inmate at the jail on July 19 while getting booked into the Oklahoma County jail.
AG and OPA hosting Open Records seminars
OKLAHOMA CITY -— Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor is partnering with the Oklahoma Press Association to host open records and open meetings seminars in five locations across the state beginning Sept. 26. “These seminars are a great way for public officials to stay up to date on the...
Oklahoma second in nation for murders of women by men
Oklahoma is yet again one of the worst states for men murdering women. This week a national nonprofit said Oklahoma ranks second in the nation for murders of women by men. Kristen Rand of the Violence Policy Center says Oklahoma consistently ranks high for domestic homicide, and one reason is the state’s lax gun laws.
Non-Okies Hilariously Attempt & Fail to Pronounce Oklahoma Towns!
You can always tell when someone isn't from Oklahoma when they start trying to pronounce town names. To be fair I'm from here and there are still some names I struggle to say correctly. The challenge is very real. SCROLL DOWN TO WATCH NON-OKIES BUTCHERING OK. PRONOUNCIATIONS. With Lawton, Fort...
Oklahoma education leaders approve $5,000 pay raise for teachers; lawmakers have final say
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Board of Education voted to give teachers a $5,000 pay raise as part of its proposed $3.5 billion education budget for 2024. Board members voted unanimously and agreed that more needs to be done for teachers. But lawmakers are the ones who have the last say on increasing wages.
OK Corp. Commissioner claims utility hike is $1 billion more than promised
Oklahoma residents will start seeing added charges show up on their utility bills.
Narcotics Agents: Oklahoma On Track To Set New Record For Overdose Deaths
New statistics reveal more Oklahomans than ever are dying from drug overdoses. News On 6's Grant Stephens spoke with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics about what's driving the spike.
Oklahoma legislators return for special session to appropriate federal ARPA funding
It has taken a year, but Oklahoma lawmakers are close to finishing the process of appropriating $1.8 billion in pandemic relief funds received from the federal government. Capitol Insider sponsored by the Oklahoma State Medical Association, committed to connecting Oklahoma physicians with matters that are important to Oklahoma patients. More on vision and mission of OSMA @okmed.org.
Man accused of carving out woman’s heart, trying to feed it to family before killing them appears in court
A triple-murder suspect, accused of carving out a woman’s heart and trying to feed it to family members, waived his right to a preliminary hearing which means the case will head to trial.
CDC reports 54 additional COVID-19 deaths in OK
Health officials are reporting dozens of additional deaths related to COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
OU now offering financial incentives to get teaching degree
Teacher shortages continue to plaque classrooms across Oklahoma.
Oklahoma sees damage after tornado spotted during storms
Significant damage was reported in Tillman County in southwestern Oklahoma following Tuesday night’s storms.The county’s emergency manager said two towns are assessing the damage.High winds tossed a mobile home into a roadway in Hollister. No injuries were reported with that storm, which was tornado-warned at one point before it weakened.In Frederick, authorities said businesses around the downtown area reported damage to windows and walls. At one point, most of Frederick was without power.KOCO 5 First Alert Storm Chaser Derik Kline captured images of a tornado just before 10 p.m. Tuesday southwest of Snyder. Authorities have not reported any injuries or damage from that storm, but it lifted dust and dirt off the ground.A portion of South Shields Boulevard in Oklahoma City was shut down early Wednesday because of high water on the road. The water has since receded, and the road is back open.
OCC Bob Anthony issues message about utility rates
OKLAHOMA CITY — Recently Oklahomans have been calling and emailing my office in overwhelming numbers. They’ve been sending me copies of their utility bills. They’ve been stopping me in the parking lot, at stores and in the street. They’re angry, upset, and even tearful. These 2021 winter storm charges have just started hitting their already-inflated energy bills; they want to know what these are and how this happened.
