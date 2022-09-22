Read full article on original website
Gizmodo
MyPillow CEO Is Under Federal Investigation for Potential Ties to Colorado Election Security Breach
MyPillow CEO and proverbial yeller at clouds Mike Lindell is under investigation by the Department of Justice for potential identity theft and intent to damage a protected computer potentially connected to a 2020 Colorado voting equipment security breach. Lindell’s legal team published a copy of the search and seizure warrant...
Mar-A-Lago Case Special Master Asks Trump To Pay $500 Hourly Fee To His Assistant Or Face Court Sanction
Raymond Dearie, the special master appointed by District Court Judge Aileen Cannon in the Mar-a-Lago case, called for external assistance to review over 11,000 documents recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Florida residence, court filings done on Thursday showed. What Happened: Dearie enlisted the support of James Orenstein,...
CNET
Real ID: The Deadline to Update Your Driver's License Is Closer Than You Think
Beginning in May, if you're taking a domestic flight in the US and want to use your driver's license as identification, you'll have to show a Real ID-approved license to board the plane. Signed into law by President George W. Bush in 2007, the Real ID Act mandates more consistent...
In Less Than a Decade, You Won’t Be Able To Afford a Home in These Cities
Rising home values can quickly transition a reasonable housing market into the type of real estate monster that has consumed places like the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles and New York. While the...
Feds in Florida and two other states to lead crackdown on COVID-19 relief fraud
“In some ways, this is a novel approach dictated by the type of fraud we’re dealing with.”
Food scheme stole $250 million meant for low-income children in "the largest pandemic fraud in the United States," feds say
Federal authorities charged 47 people in Minnesota with conspiracy and other counts on Tuesday in what they said was a massive scheme that took advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to steal $250 million from a federal program that provides meals to low-income children. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger called it "the...
FOXBusiness
DOJ charges 47 people in $250M COVID fraud scheme exploiting federally funded child nutrition program
The Justice Department on Tuesday charged nearly four dozen people for their alleged roles in a $250 million fraud scheme that exploited a federally funded child nutrition program during the coronavirus pandemic. Federal prosecutors charged 47 people in Minnesota across six separate indictments with charges of conspiracy, wire fraud, money...
Fraudsters likely stole $45.6 billion from U.S. unemployment insurance program in COVID
WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Fraudsters likely stole $45.6 billion from the United States' unemployment insurance program during the COVID-19 pandemic by applying tactics like using Social Security numbers of deceased individuals, a federal watchdog said on Thursday.
DOJ charges 47 with stealing $250 million from a pandemic food program for kids
The defendants allegedly carried out a plot to steal $250 million from a nutrition program meant to serve needy children in Minnesota. Officials called it a "brazen scheme of staggering proportions."
thecentersquare.com
DOJ charges 47 in $250M pandemic fraud scheme
(The Center Square) – The Department of Justice announced criminal charges against 47 defendants for allegedly defrauding taxpayers of $250 million by exploiting a child nutrition program. People defrauded taxpayers when the federal government waived security measures for the Federal Child Nutrition Program during the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing for-profit...
'I Gave Him My Life Savings': Investors Sue Swindler Selling Tiny Homes on TikTok for Fraud
Matt Sowash, founder of the Colorado-based nonprofit Holy Ground Tiny Homes, is facing two lawsuits.
freightwaves.com
Union workers rail against ratification
Welcome to the WHAT THE TRUCK?!? newsletter. In this issue, rail workers still want to strike; Nikola’s Trevor Milton intervention; pre-trips go VR; best states for drone delivery; and more. Averted … for now. Health of our rails — When locomotive engineer Aaron Hiles told his wife that...
California Democrat’s wife works for entity boosting Virginia economy by taking jobs away from his state
FIRST ON FOX: In his capacity as a member of Congress, Rep. Josh Harder, D-Calif., works to bring in more jobs to the Golden State. His wife, however, works for a Virginia state entity that has goal to boost the Virginia economy — which includes recruiting businesses from other states.
Charges in alleged federal food-aid fraud are rich in detail, but complex issues could confuse jurors, legal scholars say.
Local law professors say it will be a challenge for prosecutors to walk through how allegedly stolen funds were used for personal gain. They also suspect that with 48 defendants, many will defend themselves by pointing the blame at higher-ups in their organizations. The post Charges in alleged federal food-aid fraud are rich in detail, but complex issues could confuse jurors, legal scholars say. appeared first on Sahan Journal.
DOJ Files Charges in $250M Pandemic Fraud That Stole Money from Hungry Children
Scams that target vulnerable people are deplorable. Even worse are those taking advantage of an unfortunate situation by posing as altruistic do-gooders helping others, like those charged this week for running a hunger program fraud scheme in Minnesota during the COVID-19 pandemic. Article continues below advertisement. The U.S. Department of...
Former Head of Mississippi Department of Human Services Will Cooperate with Authorities in ‘Massive Welfare’ Scandal Linked to Brett Favre
The former head of the Mississippi Department of Human Services this week admitted to conspiring to defraud the state of millions of dollars in federal funds, a major development in the one of the largest public corruption cases in state history and one that may complicate matters for NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre.
Labor Department watchdog identifies $45 billion of potential pandemic unemployment fraud
The Labor Department inspector general on Thursday identified $45.6 billion in potential unemployment insurance fraud during the pandemic, a figure that far exceeds past estimates. A sweeping federal relief package signed by former President Trump in March 2020 expanded the ability for individuals to receive unemployment benefits, leading more than...
