Fort Towson, OK

thecentersquare.com

DOJ charges 47 in $250M pandemic fraud scheme

(The Center Square) – The Department of Justice announced criminal charges against 47 defendants for allegedly defrauding taxpayers of $250 million by exploiting a child nutrition program. People defrauded taxpayers when the federal government waived security measures for the Federal Child Nutrition Program during the COVID-19 pandemic, allowing for-profit...
MINNESOTA STATE
freightwaves.com

Union workers rail against ratification

Welcome to the WHAT THE TRUCK?!? newsletter. In this issue, rail workers still want to strike; Nikola’s Trevor Milton intervention; pre-trips go VR; best states for drone delivery; and more. Averted … for now. Health of our rails — When locomotive engineer Aaron Hiles told his wife that...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Sahan Journal

Charges in alleged federal food-aid fraud are rich in detail, but complex issues could confuse jurors, legal scholars say.

Local law professors say it will be a challenge for prosecutors to walk through how allegedly stolen funds were used for personal gain. They also suspect that with 48 defendants, many will defend themselves by pointing the blame at higher-ups in their organizations. The post Charges in alleged federal food-aid fraud are rich in detail, but complex issues could confuse jurors, legal scholars say. appeared first on Sahan Journal.
MINNESOTA STATE
Law & Crime

Former Head of Mississippi Department of Human Services Will Cooperate with Authorities in ‘Massive Welfare’ Scandal Linked to Brett Favre

The former head of the Mississippi Department of Human Services this week admitted to conspiring to defraud the state of millions of dollars in federal funds, a major development in the one of the largest public corruption cases in state history and one that may complicate matters for NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
