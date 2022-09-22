Local law professors say it will be a challenge for prosecutors to walk through how allegedly stolen funds were used for personal gain. They also suspect that with 48 defendants, many will defend themselves by pointing the blame at higher-ups in their organizations. The post Charges in alleged federal food-aid fraud are rich in detail, but complex issues could confuse jurors, legal scholars say. appeared first on Sahan Journal.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO