Who Is The Celtics Staffer Coach Ime Udoka Had An Affair With?
Speculation ran rampant on social media about Celtics VP Allison Feaster after it was reported that head coach Ime Udoka had "an improper intimate and consensual relationship" with an unidentified staffer. The post Who Is The Celtics Staffer Coach Ime Udoka Had An Affair With? appeared first on NewsOne.
Celtics' Ime Udoka Allegedly Cheated On Wife-To-Be Nia Long With A Colleague & Fans Are Shocked
Ime Udoka, head coach for the Boston Celtics, was suspended from his position after news broke that he allegedly had an affair with a female staff member. This is a violation of the team's code of conduct, and an official press release revealed that he will be forced to sit out the 2022-2023 season as his suspension is taking place immediately.
Malika Andrews Not Happy With Stephen A. Smith Today
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith upset a lot of people with the way he came to the defense of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka following his one-year suspension. Malika Andrews was among the upset, and she made sure Stephen A. understood why. During today's edition of First Take, Andrews called...
NBA World Reacts To Nia Long, Ime Udoka News
The Boston Celtics suspended head coach Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season following a relationship with a female Celtics staff member. On Friday morning, Nia Long, the fiancee of Udoka, said she was stunned by the news. In her first public comments, Long said she learned of the news when the rest of the world did this week.
Paul Pierce Calls Out Celtics: NBA World Reacts
Paul Pierce doesn't believe Ime Udoka should get suspended for an entire season. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Boston Celtics are likely to suspend their head coach for the 2022-23 season for violating their code of conduct by having a consensual relationship with a female staff member. On Thursday...
Yardbarker
Celtics reportedly disciplining Ime Udoka for 'intimate and consensual relationship' with female staffer
The reason for Ime Udoka’s impending suspension from the Boston Celtics has been revealed. A report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski emerged on Wednesday night saying Udoka was going to be disciplined by the Celtics for a violation of franchise guidelines, with the head coach facing a likely suspension. The nature of the violation was not disclosed. However, a subsequent report from The Athletic's Shams Charania shared the reason for the discipline.
Nia Long Speaks Out After Fiancé Ime Udoka's NBA Suspension, And Twitter Has Her Back
Long has received an outpouring of love online — including an effusive statement of support from Rep. Jamaal Bowman.
NBA・
thecomeback.com
Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
Matt Barnes says Ime Udoka situation is 100 times uglier than we thought
Matt Barnes has done a 180 with his opinion on Ime Udoka. The former NBA player spoke on Instagram Thursday about the situation and defended the coach. On Friday, he shared a new video on Instagram where he took back his defense of Udoka and apologized for previously speaking without knowledge of the facts.
Ime Udoka reportedly made ‘unwanted comments’ to female Celtics staffer after alleged affair
Udoka has been suspended by the Celtics for the entire 2022-23 season. The Red Sox lost to the Yankees 5-4 on Thursday. The two teams will play again in New York at 7:05 p.m. Tomorrow, Boston College football travels to Florida State at 8 p.m. And on Sunday, the Patriots’...
Stephen A. Smith Calls Out 'White Folks' Over Ime Udoka Situation
Stephen A. Smith is never shy about making his opinions known. On Thursday, the ESPN analyst chimed in on the Ime Udoka situation in Boston. He called out what he feels is a racial double standard in the expected one-year suspension for the Celtics head coach. "There's plenty of white...
Stephen A. Smith: Celtics Should Have Kept Year-Long Suspension Quiet Because It's None of Our Business
VIDEO: Stephen A. Smith goes off on the Celtics on 'First Take.'
Matt Barnes Has Troubling Comment About Ime Udoka
There appears to be some unearthed details regarding the Ime Udoka situation in Boston. ESPN NBA analyst Matt Barnes initially defended the Celtics head coach after the organization hit him with a one-year suspension for taking part in an affair with a female staff member. But after getting some more...
Stephen A. Smith Getting Crushed For His Ime Udoka Comments Today
Since the news of Ime Udoka's suspension broke on Thursday, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith has been outspoken in his defense of the Boston Celtics coach. On Friday morning's episode of First Take, Smith called the suspension "utter bulls--t" and described Udoka's behavior as "common." Smith is taking some serious...
Yardbarker
BOSTON -- Almost immediately after news broke regarding a potential Ime Udoka suspension on Wednesday night, social media users began to speculate about which female member of the Celtics organization might have been involved. It was, to put it lightly, irresponsible.On Friday, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens reacted with equal parts sadness and anger when calling out everyone involved in that activity."We have a lot of talented women in our organization, and I thought yesterday was really hard on them," Stevens said with his voice cracking, while speaking alongside C's owner Wyc Grousbeck at a press conference. "And...
