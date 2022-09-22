ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NewsOne

Who Is The Celtics Staffer Coach Ime Udoka Had An Affair With?

Speculation ran rampant on social media about Celtics VP Allison Feaster after it was reported that head coach Ime Udoka had "an improper intimate and consensual relationship" with an unidentified staffer. The post Who Is The Celtics Staffer Coach Ime Udoka Had An Affair With? appeared first on NewsOne.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Malika Andrews Not Happy With Stephen A. Smith Today

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith upset a lot of people with the way he came to the defense of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka following his one-year suspension. Malika Andrews was among the upset, and she made sure Stephen A. understood why. During today's edition of First Take, Andrews called...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Nia Long, Ime Udoka News

The Boston Celtics suspended head coach Ime Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season following a relationship with a female Celtics staff member. On Friday morning, Nia Long, the fiancee of Udoka, said she was stunned by the news. In her first public comments, Long said she learned of the news when the rest of the world did this week.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Paul Pierce Calls Out Celtics: NBA World Reacts

Paul Pierce doesn't believe Ime Udoka should get suspended for an entire season. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Boston Celtics are likely to suspend their head coach for the 2022-23 season for violating their code of conduct by having a consensual relationship with a female staff member. On Thursday...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Celtics reportedly disciplining Ime Udoka for 'intimate and consensual relationship' with female staffer

The reason for Ime Udoka’s impending suspension from the Boston Celtics has been revealed. A report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski emerged on Wednesday night saying Udoka was going to be disciplined by the Celtics for a violation of franchise guidelines, with the head coach facing a likely suspension. The nature of the violation was not disclosed. However, a subsequent report from The Athletic's Shams Charania shared the reason for the discipline.
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Matt Barnes Has Troubling Comment About Ime Udoka

There appears to be some unearthed details regarding the Ime Udoka situation in Boston. ESPN NBA analyst Matt Barnes initially defended the Celtics head coach after the organization hit him with a one-year suspension for taking part in an affair with a female staff member. But after getting some more...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Getting Crushed For His Ime Udoka Comments Today

Since the news of Ime Udoka's suspension broke on Thursday, ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith has been outspoken in his defense of the Boston Celtics coach. On Friday morning's episode of First Take, Smith called the suspension "utter bulls--t" and described Udoka's behavior as "common." Smith is taking some serious...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

CBS Boston

An emotional Brad Stevens defends female Celtics employees, calls out social media speculation

BOSTON -- Almost immediately after news broke regarding a potential Ime Udoka suspension on Wednesday night, social media users began to speculate about which female member of the Celtics organization might have been involved. It was, to put it lightly, irresponsible.On Friday, Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens reacted with equal parts sadness and anger when calling out everyone involved in that activity."We have a lot of talented women in our organization, and I thought yesterday was really hard on them," Stevens said with his voice cracking, while speaking alongside C's owner Wyc Grousbeck at a press conference. "And...
BOSTON, MA

