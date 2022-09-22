Read full article on original website
BoxingNews24.com
Deontay Wilder – Robert Helenius FOX PPV Quotes
Former WBC Heavyweight World Champion and boxing superstar Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder previewed his long-awaited return to the ring during a media workout in Las Vegas Thursday, as he prepares to take on top-rated Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius in a WBC Heavyweight Title Eliminator on Saturday, October 15 topping a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Tyson Fury tells Anthony Joshua to agree to blockbuster British fight by MONDAY otherwise Gypsy King will ‘move on’
TYSON FURY has told Anthony Joshua he has to sign off on their December 3 fight by MONDAY. The 34-year-old Gypsy King wants to defend his crown against the 32-year-old former WBA, IBF and WBO champ in Cardiff. But the undefeated Morecambe giant will not wait around any longer for...
BoxingNews24.com
Bob Arum picks Deontay Wilder to beat Oleksandr Usyk
By Craig Daly: Bob Arum says he likes Deontay Wilder to beat unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk if that fight happens. Arum feels that Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) is too small for the former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder and doesn’t punch like him. Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn says...
BoxingNews24.com
David Benavidez blasts Canelo Alvarez for not fighting him
By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez is angry that he’s won two WBC super middleweight title eliminators and also captured the WBC interim 168-lb title in hopes of getting a title shot against champion Canelo Alvarez but it’s not happened. Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) says he was told each...
Boxing fans all say same thing as Shakur Stevenson misses 130lbs weight and is stripped of his belts
SHAKUR STEVENSON has been stripped of his WBC and WBO super-featherweight titles ahead of his showdown with Robson Conceicao. The two-weight world champion, 25, failed to make the 130lbs limit at a dramatic weigh-in on Thursday. Stevenson was due to put his belts on the line against Conceicao in his...
Frank Warren confirms the contract for December's fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua is 'not signed yet'... with Matchroom's Eddie Hearn saying the deal was being 'rectified'
Frank Warren, Tyson Fury's promoter, says the deal for the Gypsy King to sign Anthony Joshua on December 3 has not yet been signed - but remains optimisitc about it taking place. Eddie Hearn, from AJ's Matchroom Boxing, confirmed the contract had arrived, but there were a few things to...
ESPN
Oleksandr Usyk eyes Tyson Fury, Canelo Alvarez fights before retirement
Oleksandr Usyk said he wants to face Britain's Tyson Fury in a bout to unify the world heavyweight titles, as well as a "freak" fight with super middleweight champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, before he retires from the sport. The 35-year-old Ukrainian retained his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles...
CBS Sports
Shakur Stevenson misses weight for title bout with Robson Conceicao, loses WBC and WBO titles on the scale
Shakur Stevenson is done a junior lightweight. The unified champion at 130 pounds no longer holds that title after missing weight by 1.6 pounds for his matchup with Robson Conceicao on Thursday. Stevenson had the chance to cut the last bit of weight after hitting the scale but chose not to.
Boxing Scene
Hearn on Joshua-Fury Talks: Contract Was All Over the Place; Gut Feeling is Fury Fights Charr
Eddie Hearn’s confidence in a proposed fight between Anthony Joshua and WBC titlist Tyson Fury is waning fast. Hearn, the head of Matchroom Boxing, has been reviewing a contract for the pivotal all-British heavyweight showdown since he received it from Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions last week — but Hearn, while still somewhat positive that the fight can happen, has been dismayed by Fury’s recent outburst on social media and the fact that the contract was “all over the place.”
Yardbarker
Eddie Hearn on possibility of Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol rematch
Eddie Hearn has revealed that he has initiated talks for a rematch between Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol. At a time when it looked as though no fighter on the planet, irrespective of weight division, could beat Canelo Alvarez, Dmitry Bivol taught the Mexican a lesson. Canelo moved up in...
Oleksandr Usyk makes joke about watching Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua
Oleksandr Usyk has joked that he will not watch a heavyweight clash between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua if the fight comes to fruition.Usyk retained the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight belts last month by outpointing Joshua for the second time in 11 months, also staying unbeaten in the process. The Ukrainian was expected to face WBC title holder Fury next to crown an undisputed champion, but the Briton’s desired fight date will come too soon for Usyk.As such, Fury has now turned his attention to compatriot Joshua, with a long-awaited, all-British bout between the pair on the...
Yardbarker
Jake Paul hit with defamation lawsuit after claiming Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing pay off judges
Boxing star and influencer Jake Paul is reportedly being sued by the top promotion in the industry, Matchroom Boxing, for over five figures after claiming the company paid off a judge involved in two notable title fights recently. After obtaining court documents, TMZ Sports reported on Friday that boxing’s “Problem...
BoxingNews24.com
Frank Warren wins purse bid for Demetrius Andrade vs. Zach Parker, targeted for Nov.5th
By Barry Holbrook: Promoter Frank Warren has won the purse bid with a $305,000 winning bid for the Demetrius Andrade vs. Zach Parker clash for the interim WBO 168-lb title. The fight is reportedly being pegged for November 5th. Hopefully, the 34-year-old Andrade (31-0, 19 KOs) doesn’t suffer an injury...
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn talking to Canelo’s team about Bivol rematch in 2023
By Dan Ambrose: Eddie Hearn says he’s already in talks with Canelo Alvarez for a rematch with Dmitry Bivol in 2023, as long as the unbeaten WBA light heavyweight champion successfully defends against Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez on November 5th in Abu Dhabi. For the fans that don’t...
Boxing Scene
Harper: I Feel Like Rankin's A Beatable Opponent, Great Opportunity To Become Two-Division Champ
Terri Harper couldn’t have been any clearer in making Hannah Rankin the focal point of her three-division jump. “I want to be world champion again. If I’m honest, I feel like Hannah’s a beatable opponent,” Harper bluntly stated during Matchroom Boxing’s ‘Face Off Live: Hannah Rankin vs. Terri Harper’ special preceding their upcoming title fight. “I feel like it’s a great opportunity to become a two-division world champion.”
BoxingNews24.com
WBA orders Golovkin vs. Lara
By Sean Jones: The WBA has ordered IBF/WBA middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin to defend against his mandatory Erislandy Lara next. The negotiation period starts today and runs through October 23rd to try and work a deal. If Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KOs) and Lara haven’t made a deal by then, a purse bid will be called.
Boxing Scene
Hearn Hits Back at Jake Paul's Allegations: His Comments Will Be Dealt With Appropriately
Promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing has fired back at the recent allegations from Youtube star turned boxer, Jake Paul. During a recent interview, Paul made a serious allegation that veteran judge Glenn Feldman of the United States was being financially compensated by Matchroom. Paul fired off on some of...
