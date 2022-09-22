ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Deontay Wilder – Robert Helenius FOX PPV Quotes

Former WBC Heavyweight World Champion and boxing superstar Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder previewed his long-awaited return to the ring during a media workout in Las Vegas Thursday, as he prepares to take on top-rated Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius in a WBC Heavyweight Title Eliminator on Saturday, October 15 topping a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Bob Arum picks Deontay Wilder to beat Oleksandr Usyk

By Craig Daly: Bob Arum says he likes Deontay Wilder to beat unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk if that fight happens. Arum feels that Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) is too small for the former WBC heavyweight champion Wilder and doesn’t punch like him. Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn says...
David Benavidez blasts Canelo Alvarez for not fighting him

By Dan Ambrose: David Benavidez is angry that he’s won two WBC super middleweight title eliminators and also captured the WBC interim 168-lb title in hopes of getting a title shot against champion Canelo Alvarez but it’s not happened. Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) says he was told each...
Amanda Serrano
Katie Taylor
Daily Mail

Frank Warren confirms the contract for December's fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua is 'not signed yet'... with Matchroom's Eddie Hearn saying the deal was being 'rectified'

Frank Warren, Tyson Fury's promoter, says the deal for the Gypsy King to sign Anthony Joshua on December 3 has not yet been signed - but remains optimisitc about it taking place. Eddie Hearn, from AJ's Matchroom Boxing, confirmed the contract had arrived, but there were a few things to...
ESPN

Oleksandr Usyk eyes Tyson Fury, Canelo Alvarez fights before retirement

Oleksandr Usyk said he wants to face Britain's Tyson Fury in a bout to unify the world heavyweight titles, as well as a "freak" fight with super middleweight champion Saul "Canelo" Alvarez, before he retires from the sport. The 35-year-old Ukrainian retained his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles...
Boxing Scene

Hearn on Joshua-Fury Talks: Contract Was All Over the Place; Gut Feeling is Fury Fights Charr

Eddie Hearn’s confidence in a proposed fight between Anthony Joshua and WBC titlist Tyson Fury is waning fast. Hearn, the head of Matchroom Boxing, has been reviewing a contract for the pivotal all-British heavyweight showdown since he received it from Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions last week — but Hearn, while still somewhat positive that the fight can happen, has been dismayed by Fury’s recent outburst on social media and the fact that the contract was “all over the place.”
Yardbarker

Eddie Hearn on possibility of Canelo Alvarez vs Dmitry Bivol rematch

Eddie Hearn has revealed that he has initiated talks for a rematch between Canelo Alvarez and Dmitry Bivol. At a time when it looked as though no fighter on the planet, irrespective of weight division, could beat Canelo Alvarez, Dmitry Bivol taught the Mexican a lesson. Canelo moved up in...
The Independent

Oleksandr Usyk makes joke about watching Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua

Oleksandr Usyk has joked that he will not watch a heavyweight clash between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua if the fight comes to fruition.Usyk retained the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight belts last month by outpointing Joshua for the second time in 11 months, also staying unbeaten in the process. The Ukrainian was expected to face WBC title holder Fury next to crown an undisputed champion, but the Briton’s desired fight date will come too soon for Usyk.As such, Fury has now turned his attention to compatriot Joshua, with a long-awaited, all-British bout between the pair on the...
BoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn talking to Canelo’s team about Bivol rematch in 2023

By Dan Ambrose: Eddie Hearn says he’s already in talks with Canelo Alvarez for a rematch with Dmitry Bivol in 2023, as long as the unbeaten WBA light heavyweight champion successfully defends against Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez on November 5th in Abu Dhabi. For the fans that don’t...
Boxing Scene

Harper: I Feel Like Rankin's A Beatable Opponent, Great Opportunity To Become Two-Division Champ

Terri Harper couldn’t have been any clearer in making Hannah Rankin the focal point of her three-division jump. “I want to be world champion again. If I’m honest, I feel like Hannah’s a beatable opponent,” Harper bluntly stated during Matchroom Boxing’s ‘Face Off Live: Hannah Rankin vs. Terri Harper’ special preceding their upcoming title fight. “I feel like it’s a great opportunity to become a two-division world champion.”
BoxingNews24.com

WBA orders Golovkin vs. Lara

By Sean Jones: The WBA has ordered IBF/WBA middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin to defend against his mandatory Erislandy Lara next. The negotiation period starts today and runs through October 23rd to try and work a deal. If Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KOs) and Lara haven’t made a deal by then, a purse bid will be called.
