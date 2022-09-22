Read full article on original website
China gave tens of billions in secretive ‘emergency loans’ to vulnerable nations, emerging as world’s major creditor and IMF competitor
Since 2017, Beijing has given a collective $32.8 billion to Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and Argentina, indicating a shift from providing infrastructure to emergency loans.
India launches new aircraft carrier as China concerns grow
NEW DELHI (AP) — India commissioned its first home-built aircraft carrier Friday as it seeks to counter regional rival China’s much larger and growing fleet, and expand its own indigenous shipbuilding capabilities. The INS Vikrant, whose name is a Sanskrit word for “powerful” or “courageous,” is India’s second...
India makes rare accusation against China over Taiwan dispute
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- The government of India has condemned China for its actions in the Taiwan Strait, marking a rare accusation from a country that already has issues with Beijing along its own border. India's High Commission in Sri Lanka made the accusation to China's ambassador to Sri Lanka...
Top European business group blasts Beijing for letting ‘ideology’ and commitment to COVID zero block economic growth
A worker disinfect a street outside a mall the day it reopened, in Beijing, China, on Sunday, June 19, 2022. The environment for foreign business and China is at its most precarious point in years due to China’s harsh COVID zero policies and the government’s “inward turn” since the beginning of the pandemic, the European Chamber of Commerce in China warned in a new position paper published on Wednesday.
US military leaders warn China could militarize the ports it owns in Latin America
U.S. military leaders are deeply concerned about a surge in Chinese-owned ports in Latin America and the Caribbean that "could benefit its military," according to a report by the U.S.-China Commission (USCC). "Why would China need to build naval bases around the world?" said Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., a member...
Saudi Arabia is becoming the drug capital of the Middle East
Experts say Saudi Arabia is one of the largest and most lucrative regional destinations for drugs, and that status is only intensifying.
natureworldnews.com
At Least 65 People Dead as 6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Southwestern China
A 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck southwestern China on Monday, September 5, killing at least 65 people which was also felt in Chengdu by millions of people who are currently in a strict COVID-19 lockdown. The epicenter of the massive quake reportedly occurred about 26 miles (43 kilometers) southeast of the city of Kangding in the Sichuan province in Southwest China.
Philippines Protests China's Moves in South China Sea Dozens of Times
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has already signed off on 52 formal diplomatic protests against China in 72 days, according to reports.
China's Recent Plan to Expand Naval Site Raises Eyebrows of Locals Who Fear That China Has Already Swallowed the Area Up
In June, Cambodia announced that Ream Naval Base in Sihanoukville would soon be expanding. Ream Naval Base is undergoing a modernization project described by Cambodian government spokesperson Phay Siphan as a "cooperation between China and Cambodia," and not a hosting of a foreign military power." [i]
Turkish warship docks in Israel as bilateral ties warm
HAIFA, Israel, Sept 4 (Reuters) - A Turkish warship has docked in Israel for the first such visit in more than a decade as relations between the U.S. allies improve following fierce feuding over the Palestinian cause.
European Commission eases coal sanctions on Russia to avoid harming 'energy security'
The European Commission pulled back sanctions on Russian coal to allow supplies to continue moving to other countries. Before, the Commission had said EU operators were not allowed to provide shipping services for Russian coal. Global coal prices hit record highs in September as the impact of the Ukraine war...
Chinese moves on Taiwan rattle remote Japanese island
Life may seem tranquil on Japan's remote Yonaguni island, where wild horses graze and tourists dive to spot hammerhead sharks, but China's recent huge military exercises have rattled residents. Conscious of its vulnerability, officials have built up a military presence on the Nansei island chain, which extends 1,200 kilometres from Japan's main islands to Yonaguni.
South Korea repatriates remains of 88 Chinese soldiers
South Korea repatriated on Friday the remains of 88 Chinese soldiers killed during the Korean War, the first such ceremony since South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol took office in May. China intervened on North Korea's side during the 1950-53 Korean War, which is known in China as the War to Resist US Aggression and Aid Korea.
Chinese ex-security official jailed for life ahead of key Communist Party gathering
China's former deputy public security minister Sun Lijun has been sentenced to life in prison on corruption charges, state media reported Friday, as a purge of officials intensifies ahead of a twice-a-decade key Communist Party gathering.
CNBC
Chinese state media claims U.S. NSA infiltrated country's telecommunications networks
The U.S. National Security Agency (NSA) gained access to China's telecommunications network after hacking a university, state media alleged. As part of the NSA's hack on a government funded university , the NSA infiltrated Chinese telecommunications operators so that the U.S. could "control the country's infrastructure," the Global Times claimed.
China plans easier border entry rules for some foreign tourists
BEIJING, Sept 20 (Reuters) - China's government issued draft rules aimed at making it easier for some foreigners to enter China for visits to tourism sites along the Chinese border.
msn.com
Hong Kong to abolish hotel quarantine in bid to end city’s isolation
HONG KONG — Hong Kong said Friday that it would abolish mandatory quarantine for travelers, easing rigid pandemic rules that have isolated the once-thriving financial center, pummeled the economy and fueled an exodus of residents. John Lee, the city’s leader, said that starting Monday, travelers will be able to...
Germany's Scholz seeks to deepen energy partnership with Saudi Arabia
JEDDAH, Sept 24 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Saturday after a meeting with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman that he wants to deepen the energy partnership between the two countries.
HuffPost
China On Taiwan: 'External Interference' Won't Be Tolerated
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — China underscored its commitment Saturday to its claim to Taiwan, telling world leaders that anyone who gets in the way of its determination to reunify with the self-governing island would be “crushed by the wheels of history.”. The language was forceful but, for Chinese...
CNBC
Chip-making nations like the U.S. are teaming up against China
Semiconductors are one of the most critical technologies of our time and a matter of national security. The U.S. along with South Korea, Japan and others have looked to form alliances around chips, in part to fend off a threat from the technological rise of China.
