Dodgers: Fan Who Caught Albert Pujols’ 700th Home Run Reveals Intention for Ball
Don’t… be this guy. On a magical night for Albert Pujols, the Cardinals, the Dodgers, and Major League Baseball, one fan, unfortunately, sapped some of the fun out of Albert’s 700th career home run. A source revealed to a Fox Sports contributor that the unidentified fan who...
Recap: Dustin May Struggles, Dodgers Shut Down By Madison Bumgarner In Loss To Diamondbacks
Dustin May endured more struggles with command and the Los Angeles Dodgers couldn’t solve Madison Bumgarner in a 6-1 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers have dropped two games in a row but can still take the series if they bounce back with a win in the finale on Thursday night.
Giants players watch Pujols' 700th homer on Arizona scoreboard
On a Friday night in Los Angeles, it was the oldest player on the field who made the most noise, and that caught the attention of Giants players a few hundred miles away. Albert Pujols, 42, made MLB history by hitting his 699th and 700th career homers in the St. Louis Cardinals' game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Los Angeles Dodgers face the Arizona Diamondbacks Thursday
Arizona Diamondbacks (70-80, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (103-46, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (12-3, 2.52 ERA, .92 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.27 ERA, .95 WHIP, 152 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -221, Diamondbacks +182; over/under is 7...
MLB Odds: Padres vs. Rockies prediction, odds, pick – 9/24/2022
The San Diego Padres take on the Colorado Rockies. Check out our MLB odds series for our Padres Rockies prediction and pick. Yu Darvish will take the bump for the Padres, while Chad Kuhl starts for the Rockies. Yu Darvish is throwing it down in late September. Few players are...
Giants' secret weapon? Aurilia humbled Judge idolized him
SAN FRANCISCO -- As Aaron Judge chases Barry Bonds' single-season home run record, the Giants legend came out this week and said he hopes Judge not only breaks the mark, but follows that by coming to San Francisco. Those comments came a couple of days after the Giants added another former superstar, Buster Posey, to their ownership group.
Trejo, Tovar lead young Rockies over Padres 4-3 in 10
DENVER (AP) — Rookie Alan Trejo singled in the winning run in the 10th inning, highly touted prospect Ezequiel Tovar picked up hits on the first two pitches he saw in the big leagues, and the youthful Colorado Rockies stalled the San Diego Padres’ playoff progress with a 4-3 victory on Friday night. Randal Grichuk homered and Yonathan Daza added a two-run triple for the last-place Rockies, who started six rookies, including an all-rookie infield. “We’re fiery and we’re energetic and we just want to come up here and produce,” Trejo said. Colorado improved to 7-1 against the Padres at Coors Field and has won 14 of the past 15 meetings in Denver over the past two seasons.
Ahead of matchup with Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers reiterates he won’t play until he’s 45
The two oldest starting quarterbacks in the NFL will face off in Tampa this weekend and that leads to questions about how much longer Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will be fixtures in the NFL. Brady is 45 and Rodgers said over the summer that he won’t be playing until...
Aaron Judge contract prediction puts him ahead of Mike Trout
Aaron Judge is having a historic season. From being a clear AL MVP frontrunner to chasing a Triple Crown, the New York Yankees star outfielder is showing up and out this year. Just a few days ago, Judge hit his 60th blast as he inches even closer to Roger Maris' American League single-season home run record (61).
Seager's eighth-inning homer pushes Rangers past Angels 5-3
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, helping the Texas Rangers top the Los Angeles Angels 5-3 on Thursday. Seager drove a 1-1 fastball from José Quijada (0-5) deep to left for his 32nd homer, extending his career best in his first season with Texas. Quijada came in to pitch the eighth and walked leadoff hitter Marcus Semien before Seager went deep.
Colorado's Ezequiel Tovar starting at shortstop on Friday
Colorado Rockies shortstop Ezequiel Tovar is batting eighth in Friday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Tovar will handle shortstop duties after Alan Trejo was moved to second base and Ryan McMahon was benched. In a matchup against left-hander Sean Manaea, our models project Tovar to score 6.4 FanDuel points...
Yastrzemski, Brebbia help Giants beat Rockies 3-0
DENVER (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski homered and John Brebbia pitched an inning in his second start of the series, helping the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 3-0 on Thursday to complete a four-game sweep. Brebbia was followed by five relievers in the 10-hit shutout. Jharel Cotton (3-2)...
Dodgers Highlights: Mookie Betts Walks It Off to Beat Arizona
The Dodgers beat the Diamondbacks, 3-2, on a walkoff single by Mookie Betts that capped a two-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning. Cody Bellinger led off the ninth with a double off the wall in right. After a Trea Turner groundout, Freddie Freeman worked a 2-0 count before being intentionally walked, and Will Smith followed with an infield single to load the bases.
Phillies come back late to beat Blue Jays on Matt Vierling's walk-off hit
Wednesday night's Phillies game had two storylines. The big one turned out well as Zack Wheeler came back from a month on the injured list and pitched four healthy, scoreless innings. The really big one turned out even better. After rallying for three runs in the bottom of the eighth...
Webb slings sly one-liner at Crawford after jumping catch
Logan Webb wants to make one thing clear to Giants teammate Brandon Crawford: He can ball, too. In the second inning of the Giants’ 6-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday, Webb leaped to make a catch after a throw from catcher Austin Wynns nearly sailed over his head.
Dolphins use final practice squad elevation on River Cracraft. What that means going forward
The Dolphins on Saturday used their third and final practice squad elevation on wide receiver River Cracraft, calling him up for Sunday’s home game against the Buffalo Bills.
Stellar pitching leads Phillies to tense win over Braves in series opener
The Phillies picked up a crucial victory in their quest to break a 10-year postseason drought Thursday night and they also may have found a bullpen weapon for the final days of the regular season and beyond. Zach Eflin came out of the bullpen in the top of the seventh...
Shanahan: Jimmy G one of ‘better throwers on this planet’
Jimmy Garoppolo will make his first start of the 2022 NFL season for the 49ers on Sunday against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. The veteran quarterback took over for Trey Lance, who suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the 27-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2.
Week 3 picks: Commanders-Eagles, Bills-Dolphins and more
STEELERS (1-1) at BROWNS (1-1) Thursday, 8:15 p.m. on Amazon Prime. Despite each starting off 1-0, the Steelers and Browns both lost close matchups in Week 2 against a couple of not-so-fearsome AFC East teams. (Hint: Not the Bills or Dolphins.) They'll have the chance to rebound with a divisional contest on a short week.
Kerr believes Baldwin will have hard time cracking rotation
On the eve of training camp, it looks like the Warriors' coaching staff already likes what they have seen from Patrick Baldwin Jr. Speaking with The Athletic's Tim Kawakami on the latest episode of "The TK Show," Warriors coach Steve Kerr discussed the impressions of Baldwin he's gotten from other coaches.
