California Wildfire alert: Mosquito Fire update 2022-09-22

Backhauling Fire Hose Near Volcanoville (09-18-22)

Last updated: Wed, 21 Sep 2022 21:46:47

Incident is 49% contained.

Wednesday, September 21, 2022 (this section last updated 8:15 PM) Announcement: The next virtual community meeting will live streamed Thursday, September 22 at 7:00 PM. The rain that has been present in the fire area for four days is coming to an end Wednesday night. Thursday brings warm, sunny, dry weather that will persist through the weekend. The combination of widespread precipitation and dogged determination of the firefighters led Fire Behavior Analyst Jonathan Pengburn to report that “lingering heat within the fire perimeter will have an opportunity to start moving this weekend, but I don’t anticipate any fire spread as the mop-up operations are going very well.” For a more details about the current situation, read the tonight’s update (article highlighted above) and watch the daily operations and weather videos Thursday morning (usually posted around 8:30 AM). Evacuations and Repopulation:

As of Wednesday, September 21, all evacuation orders in both Placer and El Dorado counties have been lifted. The Stumpy Meadows area in El Dorado County, remains the sole area under an evacuation warning (El Dorado County evacuation map).

Other Resources:

Mosquito Fire meeting and briefing videos: YouTubeMosquito Fire photos and videos: Media AssetsDaily Smoke Outlook: English | EspañolTahoe National Forest: Closure Orders & Maps | Rubicon Jeep Trail Closure | Fire Restrictions | Facebook | TwitterEldorado National Forest: Closure Orders & Maps | Fire Restrictions | Facebook | Twitter Placer County: Mosquito Fire Information | Facebook | Twitter | Post-Fire Recovery (NEW)El Dorado County: Mosquito Fire Information | Facebook | Twitter | Post-Fire Assistance (NEW)CAL FIRE AEU: Facebook | Twitter CAL FIRE NEU: Facebook | TwitterBackground: The Mosquito Fire was detected the evening of Tuesday, September 6, and has been burning east of Foresthill, California, predominantly on the Tahoe and Eldorado National Forests in Placer and El Dorado counties, respectively. Numerous areas and communities were under evacuation orders and warnings. As of Wednesday, September 21, all orders have been lifted. Road closures, National Forest closures, and fire restrictions are in effect. California Interagency Incident Management Team 5 (CIIMT5), a Type 1 team, is managing the fire in unified command with CAL FIRE and Placer County Sheriff's Office. CIIMT5 is preparing to transfer command of the incident to another Type 1 Team—CIIMT2—on Friday, September 23 at 7:00 AM.

