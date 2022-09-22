ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Packwood, WA

Washington Wildfire alert: Goat Rocks Fire update 2022-09-22

Washington Incident News
 2 days ago
Bucket Drops on Goat Rocks Fire

Last updated: Wed, 21 Sep 2022 21:42:53

Incident is 0% contained.

On August 9, the Goat Rocks fire was started by a lightning strike in the Goat Rocks wilderness area in some very steep terrain. The fire was knocked down initially by fire crews but could not be completely lined due to very steep and dangerous terrain that was unsafe to be worked by fire personnel. The fire laid down and smoldered but picked back up after several weeks of drying. The fire picked up in September after several days of red flag warnings, and is continuing to grow. On September 9, 2022 fire activity significantly picked up and the fire began moving towards the town of Packwood, WA. Fire spread was rapid so evacuation orders were issued for the town of Packwood and it's surrounding communities. These orders were issued to protect lives and ensure that in the event that the fire does make a push into the communities that residents were already in a safe location. Fire crews are working to suppress the fire and protect lives, infrastructure, and natural resources. Evacuation levels were reduced at 7:00 p.m. on September 11, 2022 and residents were allowed back into their homes. Northwest Incident Management Team 10 took command of the fire on September 12, 2022 at 6:00 a.m. Public and firefighter safety remain the highest priority as crews work to suppress the Goat Rocks Fire.

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Farmer's Market visit
Farmer's Market visit
Hope Therapy dogs visited the fire
Hope Therapy dogs visited the fire
Public Information Map for September 18, 2022
Sunrise on the Goat Fire
Operational Briefing
Goat Rocks Fire September 14, 2022 Community Meet
Structure Protection Credit: Matt Beaulaurier
Goat Rocks Fire smoke
Goat Rocks Fire Sept. 10, 2022 by Rocky Ahshapanek

