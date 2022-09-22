Montana Wildfire alert: Bull Gin Complex update 2022-09-22

9.17.2022 Fire Activity Government Fire Rock Creek

Last updated: Wed, 21 Sep 2022 20:23:01

Incident is 32% contained.

Completion increased from 6 to 32% yesterday, despite fire acreage increasing slightly. Fire growth was primarily due to the Government Fire slowly creeping south into eastern portions of Rock Creek. Firefighters continue to prioritize structure protection and are actively patrolling the active edges of the Complex. As crew continue to make progress, resources are being right-sized for current conditions. Some firefighters and aircraft are being reassigned to other incidents, as is appropriate. The weather forecast is calling for rain starting tonight, through much of the day Thursday, which should result in reduced fire activity in the following days.

· A public meeting will occur on Friday, September 23, at 10:00 at the Noxon Fire Hall (401 Noxon Avenue, Noxon, Montana, 59853). Announcements for additional public meetings are posted on Bull Gin Fire Inciweb home page and on the Kootenai National Forest Facebook page.

The Bull Gin Complex is comprised of three wildland fires including the Government Fire, the Billiard Fire, and the Isabella Lake Fire. These fires were the result of the lightning storm activity on August 31, 2022. On September 2, the fires were combined into the Bull Gin Complex.

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Bull Gin Complex - Morning Briefing

Bull Gin Complex fire behavior 9.15.2022

Bull Gin Complex fire behavior 9.15.2022

Mastication on Rock Ck Rd 9.13.22