Oregon Wildfire alert: Nebo update 2022-09-22

Smoke Outlook - 09/17/2022

Last updated: Wed, 21 Sep 2022 23:11:14

Incident is 0% contained.

Lightning storms came through the area on August 22 and 23. The Nebo Fire is located 21 Miles SE of Enterprise, OR. Near Mount Nebo. The fire is in the upper Lick Creek drainage and is burning in sub-alpine fir and grass. Pacific Northwest Team 2 took command of the fire on 09/03, and Oregon Office of the State Fire Marshal joined in unified command on 09/04.There are three lightning caused fires within the Eagle Cap Wilderness. The Nebo, Sturgill, and Goat Mountain 2 Fires are active and being managed to protect public and private infrastructure, while playing a natural role within designated Wilderness. In the Nebo fire, clean up from thinning and masticating will continue along Wallowa Mountain Loop Road (FSR 39).

The Wallowa County Sheriff's Office issued an updated evacuation notice for today (Tuesday, September 14, 2022) at 10:00 a.m.All fire evacuations have been rescinded.ROAD CLOSURES remain in effect. (Open to Residents Only)Road Closureso Lower Imnaha Rd & Dug Bar Rd Closedo Upper Imnaha Rd Closed o Hat Point Rd closedo Forest Service road and area closures remain in effectSheriff Joel Fish

Wallowa Whitman National Forest Temporary Area Closures: The Wallowa Whitman National Forest issued Temporary Area Closures for the Double Creek Fire, Nebo Fire, and Sturgill Fire (includes Goat Mountain 2 Fire) on Monday. Closure Orders and Maps are available on the Wallowa Whitman National Forest Fire Incident Updates page.

View Nebo Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Smoke Outlook - 09/16/2022

Smoke Outlook - 09/15/2022

Smoke Outlook - 09/14/2022

Smoke Outlook - 09/13/2022

Smoke Outlook - 09/12/2022

Nebo Fire 9/6

Nebo Fire 9/6

9/4/22 Fuels Reduction on Nebo Fire

9/4/22 Fuels Reduction on Nebo Fire

9/4/22 Fuels Reduction on Nebo Fire