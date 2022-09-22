Oregon Wildfire alert: Goat Mountain 2 Fire update 2022-09-22

Wallowa County Fire Evacuations - 09/08/2022

Last updated: Wed, 21 Sep 2022 23:04:28

Incident is 0% contained.

The Goat Mountain 2 Fire is located southeast of Goat Mountain in the Eagle Cap Wilderness Area. Firefighters will monitor the Goat Mountain 2 Fire from lookouts and aircraft. If needed, they will take action to suppress the fire in Lostline Canyon. The fire is surrounded by rocky terrain on three sides. There are currently trail and road closures in effect for the fire within the Eagle Cap Wilderness Area. Closure Orders and Maps are available on the Wallowa Whitman National Forest Fire Incident Updates page.

Fire Evacuation - Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 10:00 AMAll fire evacuation levels have been rescindedRoad Closures remain in effect (open to residents only) Current Road Closures: o Lower Imnaha Rd & Dug Bar Rd Closedo Upper Imnaha Rd closed o Hat Point Rd closedo Forest Service road and area closures remain in effect.

View Goat Mountain 2 Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.