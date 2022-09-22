Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Newsom Called Governor Abbott Dumb as He Flies into Texas TodayTom HandyTexas State
An Overview on Mark Tippets - Libertarian Candidate for Texas GovernorTom HandyLago Vista, TX
This Austin conservationist is giving away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Take A Fall Foliage Boat Ride in TexasTravel MavenTexas State
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
Related
tribeza.com
The Best Dive Bars in Austin
Named after a Johnny Cash tune, Mean Eyed Cat is an endearing joint with a sense of humor. With tributes to the I Walk the Line singer all over its walls, a pet-friendly outdoor patio, plenty of parties and live music events and Metcalf BBQ serving hearty meats next door, this bar has it all. Be sure to try the Mean Marg, a spicy take on the classic cocktail.
Austin seafood restaurant Garbo’s to celebrate International Lobster Day with fresh Maine lobster rolls
Hannah Garbo brings live lobsters, which the family-owned seafood restaurant uses for live lobster dishes on the menu. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) Seafood restaurant Garbo’s will celebrate International Lobster Day on Sept. 25. Located at 12709 N. MoPac, Austin, the restaurant serves New England cuisine with an Austin twist. To celebrate the holiday, the restaurant plans to serve $35 mini lobster roll flights consisting of three mini rolls: cold Maine style, warm Connecticut style and a seasonal hatch chili roll.
bluebonnetnews.com
Texas Tales: Remembering ButterKrust Bakery
Even in fifth grade, I had some level of awareness that white bread was not the healthiest thing for a kid to eat. Not that it ever stopped me, but still…. Three years earlier, my mother had returned to college to finish her undergraduate degree. One day she came home from class, presumably a health or nutrition course for education majors, and pronounced to her wide-eyed 8-year-old that white bread was worthless.
10 latest commercial permits filed in Pflugerville, Hutto, including new pizza shop, sports bar
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Pflugerville and Hutto under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Pflugerville and Hutto under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
All the spots we hope to spy Harry Styles at during his stay in Austin
Harry is in town for a six-night concert stretch at the Moody Center.
Austin Chronicle
We Have an Issue: Toasts All Around
I've had this issue date circled on the calendar for months now, for reasons both celebratory and bittersweet. First, it marks the debut of Best of Austin: Restaurants, the food-and-drink-centric offshoot of our Best of Austin awards. Months in the making, the special issue – which you can find tucked inside the regular issue – doles out winners in 72 far-ranging categories, from Best New Restaurant to Best Dumpling to Best Bathroom and Best Weekend Brunch, as chosen by you, dear readers, through two rounds of voting. Between the winners and the finalists – which we make a point of listing, because they're pretty darn great, too – you've got about 350 highly recommended local establishments worth your time and your extravagant tips. Hats off to Food Editor Melanie Haupt and her team of contributing writers who wrote up all the awards, and a special thanks to the Editorial team for contributing their own favorite dishes, a fun little feature you'll find at the end of the issue.
Pizza Patron slinging Latin-inspired pies in Kyle
Pizza Patron opened in September at 18840 I-35, Ste. 500, Kyle, offering Latin-inspired pies. (Zara Flores/Community Impact Newspaper) Pizza Patron opened a new location Sept. 12 at 18840 I-35, Ste. 500, Kyle. Pizza Patron provides pizzas with a Latin twist such as carne asada and chicken enchilada pizzas as well...
hellogeorgetown.com
Pho MPH Open in Georgetown, TX
Located at 904 W. University Avenue, Unit 115, the restaurant serves authentic Asian cuisine including Vietnamese, Thai, Chinese and Japanese food, according to the company’s Facebook page. “Pho MPH serves great value, healthy Asian food that’s cooked fresh in each kitchen daily,” the company wrote on Facebook. “Visit our...
IN THIS ARTICLE
10 latest commercial permits in Drippings Springs, Southwest Austin, including new Jo’s Coffee
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Southwest Austin and Dripping Springs under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project round-up helps identify...
These Texas chocolate shops named among best chocolate shops in the nation
Chocolate, everybody loves it... unless you don't and that's okay.
3 Austin Eateries Land On Yelp's 'Top 100 Taco Spots In The US'
Yelp released a list of the top 100 taco spots in the US.
Austin Chronicle
Austin's Best Food and Drink Events This Week
BOURBON HERITAGE SALE Where is this week of big savings happening? At all locations of Twin Liquors. (Where can you find a free bourbon tasting in particular? At the Twin Liquors in the South Lamar Marketplace: 4001 S. Lamar; Fri., Sept. 23, 4-7pm.) And what exactly is bourbon? It's a type of American whiskey, the composition of which must include a minimum of 51% corn; the rest of it can be any mix of wheat, rye, barley, and other grains; it must be aged for a minimum of two years in new, charred American oak barrels and isn't allowed to exceed 125 proof when barreled and no less than 80 proof when bottled. Now you know, for when you go to get you some. Through Sept. 24 Various locations. twinliquors.com.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Austin
The fantastical lands of Pumpkin Nights returns to Austin at Pioneer Farms.
Pumpkin Nights has returned to Austin and it opens tonight (September 22, 2022). This event starts with a celebration, including entertainment like fire dancers and pumpkin carvers, games, and more in the village at Pioneer Farms. Then you depart on a half-mile walking expedition through the woods. Along the way, where you'll discover the forbidden city, a pirate's cove, maravilla lane, an enchanted forecast, and more fantastical lands all built using over 5,000 hand-carved and artificial pumpkins.
Austin Chronicle
Faster Than Sound: Infinite Hellscape Brings Austin Eclecticism Into Focus Under West Texas Stars
I almost couldn't stomach Blank Hellscape's brutal industrial clamor for the third time in three days. Maybe it was the Last Supper-ish long table setup, with precariously stacked amps behind and Andrew Nogay pontificating out front. Maybe it was the surrounding mountains and crystal-clear Milky Way above, where Felt Out's Walter Nichols showed me Saturn's rings through a telescope. Maybe it was the integration of techno beats, but just before midnight outside Ft. Davis, I got into it. Festivals ideally present an environment to pay attention, which meant scurrying dogs and a musician-heavy audience of some 150 on the final night of the first-year Infinite Hellscape.
Matthew McConaughey teases future presidential run
Though McConaughey didn't make any specifications on the possibility of running for president, he did say he'd consider it in the future and he'd "be arrogant not to."
dailytrib.com
NEW BIZ: James Avery jewelry store setting up at Marble Falls H-E-B
A James Avery Artisan Jewelry store is coming soon to the Marble Falls H-E-B. Although a sign for the business is already up inside the store, an official announcement will not happen until the week of Sept. 26, an H-E-B spokesperson told DailyTrib.com. The shop will be next to Direct...
Austin Chronicle
Austin at Large: Battle Lines Being (Re)drawn
We recently got a letter from one of our old Hyde Park friends, taking us to task for our framing of Austin's contemporary land use wars as "urbanist" vs. "preservationist," since in real life one can be one, both, or neither of those things. Believe me, Karen (her real name), we don't like it that much either; we continue to struggle with how to describe this signal frontier of local politics, and I wish we could still just say that so-and-so supported or opposed CodeNEXT. Since the Chronicle writes about a lot of stuff that doesn't get covered in other outlets, in Austin or elsewhere, we have to settle on our own house style and language that people will understand.
Austin restaurant named one of the best in America by NY Times
An Austin restaurant that pays homage to Guyanese and Caribbean cuisine was recently recognized by The New York Times as one of the best restaurants in the nation.
Here are 7 'mid-price' Austin home listings in the $600,000s
3 BR, 2.5 BA, 1,984SQFT Listing: Opendoor Brokerage 3 BR, 2 BA, 1,462 SQFT
thetexastasty.com
The ACL Acts We Are Most Looking Forward To
The most wonderful time of year for Austinites is upon us: Austin City Limits. A time where Austin residents and visitors get to appreciate a variety of artists while enjoying the amazing scenery of downtown from the beloved Zilker Park. This iconic Austin tradition has been going strong since 1976, with the lineup getting better and better each year.
Comments / 0