Hays County, TX

PEC to move boundaries, except for local District 5

District boundaries could shift for six of the seven directors on the Pedernales Electric Cooperative board but will not affect District 5, which is represented by Director James Oakley. District 5 covers Marble Falls, Bertram, Horseshoe Bay, and parts of Burnet, Llano, Lampasas, and Williamson counties. PEC staff presented the...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Eater

What Exactly Happened With Black’s BBQ’s Labor Violation

Black’s BBQ, the popular 90-year-old Lockhart-based mini-chain, had to pay just over $230,000 in back wages to employees this year. This was following a U.S. Department of Labor investigation that began with the restaurant’s New Braunfels location in December 2019. Since the story broke, Black’s owners have been hard at work trying to defend its reputation from a flood of accusatory headlines, but the timelines of what happened between the restaurant company and the Department of Labor don’t match up.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Austin Chronicle

Election Ticker: They Ban, We Plan

Texas state Rep. Celia Israel, D-Austin, now a candidate for mayor, announced a pretty bold reproductive rights and sexual health policy plan last week. "Our rights are under attack from every level of government in this country," Israel said at a Sept. 15 press conference. "There is a role for local leaders to play at this most unique moment in American history. We need a leader in Austin who will fight back."
AUSTIN, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Hanna: Bexar County Sheriff's Political Grandstanding Reduces Trust in Law Enforcement

SAN ANGELO, TX – Tom Green County Sheriff Nick Hanna had advice for fellow Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. During his speech to the monthly Pachyderm Club in San Angelo today, the Sheriff spoke on a number of topics including illegal immigration. He said San Antonio's sheriff was grandstanding for the "blue" national media and pulling a political stunt that will harm public trust in law enforcement over Salazar's politically motivated investigation of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' actions last week.  Desantis last week teamed up with Texas Governor Greg Abbott to fly 48 illegal aliens…
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Nurses at Ascension Seton Medical Center officially unionize

AUSTIN, Texas — The nurses at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin (ASMCA) have voted in-favor to unionize. With a 72% approval vote, the nurses voted to join the National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United (NNOC/NNU). NNOC/NNU is the largest nurses' union in the U.S. The reasoning behind unionizing...
AUSTIN, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Sept. 16-22, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept. 16-22, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Marble Falls announces death of Fire Captain Sam Stacks

MARBLE FALLS, Texas — The City of Marble Falls on Friday announced the death of Fire Captain Sam Stacks. "Captain Stacks had been a valued member of the City since Jan. 4, 2005. He dedicated his life to serving and protecting the people of his community," the City said in a press release. "Captain Stacks exemplified heroism by doing what our first responders do every day: put on their uniform, leave their loved ones, and carry out their sworn duty to protect and serve the residents of our city."
MARBLE FALLS, TX

