Read full article on original website
Related
San Antonio mayor strips Councilman Mario Bravo of committee assignments over tirade
Mayor Ron Nirenberg said the actions against the District 1 councilman are 'a preliminary step until an investigation on the events in question is completed.'
18 dams in Central Texas now classified as in 'poor condition' by the State
AUSTIN, Texas — With all the growth in Central Texas, one of our challenges is aging infrastructure, which includes dams. The KVUE Defenders found that there are 18 State-regulated dams in Central Texas which the State considers to be in "poor condition” with safety and structural concerns. The...
KSAT 12
Bravo angrily confronted Sandoval ahead of narrow budget vote, leaving her in tears; Mayor expected to act Friday
San Antonio – District 1 Councilman Mario Bravo lit into District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval directly ahead of the city budget vote on Sep. 15, in a confrontation that included personal comments, sources tell KSAT. The confrontation reportedly left Sandoval in tears, and Bravo was later seen shouting at...
dailytrib.com
PEC to move boundaries, except for local District 5
District boundaries could shift for six of the seven directors on the Pedernales Electric Cooperative board but will not affect District 5, which is represented by Director James Oakley. District 5 covers Marble Falls, Bertram, Horseshoe Bay, and parts of Burnet, Llano, Lampasas, and Williamson counties. PEC staff presented the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Republican Texas senator says he will support new rape exceptions for abortion
Republican state Sen. Robert Nichols of Jacksonville said Friday that he’d support a change to Texas’ abortion laws to allow victims of rape to legally obtain the procedure.
Eater
What Exactly Happened With Black’s BBQ’s Labor Violation
Black’s BBQ, the popular 90-year-old Lockhart-based mini-chain, had to pay just over $230,000 in back wages to employees this year. This was following a U.S. Department of Labor investigation that began with the restaurant’s New Braunfels location in December 2019. Since the story broke, Black’s owners have been hard at work trying to defend its reputation from a flood of accusatory headlines, but the timelines of what happened between the restaurant company and the Department of Labor don’t match up.
San Antonio Councilman Mario Bravo faces likely rebuke for outburst at fellow council member
A blowup by Bravo ahead of a city budget vote reportedly left council colleague Ana Sandoval, his former romantic parter, in tears.
Austin Chronicle
Election Ticker: They Ban, We Plan
Texas state Rep. Celia Israel, D-Austin, now a candidate for mayor, announced a pretty bold reproductive rights and sexual health policy plan last week. "Our rights are under attack from every level of government in this country," Israel said at a Sept. 15 press conference. "There is a role for local leaders to play at this most unique moment in American history. We need a leader in Austin who will fight back."
RELATED PEOPLE
Black Texas Family Says the State is Stealing Their Farmland and They’re Fighting to Keep It
Plans to expand U.S. Highway 183 come at a cost for these Black Texas farmers. One family is fighting to save their 73.3 acres of land, which was originally obtained by Daniel Alexander, a slave who was granted the land from his owners in 1847. Alexander trained African Americans to ride horses for work, competitions, and escaping slavery.
APD officers continue to direct homeless to campsite closed for new residents
The Austin Police Department has for months continued to direct homeless individuals to a camping site that has been closed to new residents, leaving people with no legal place to find shelter while staying with their belongings. At Wednesday’s meeting of the Downtown Commission, APD Commander Eric Fitzgerald delivered a...
Dallas Observer
Following Paxton’s Lead, Texas Republicans Lose It Over Bexar County Sheriff's Migrant Plane Probe
When the Bexar County sheriff held a livestream press conference on Monday, he didn’t hold back from letting everyone know he was angry. In fact, he said he was “furious” over a stunt last week that saw dozens of migrants recruited from Texas and shipped to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.
roundtherocktx.com
Important Safety Message from Round Rock ISD Superintendent Dr. Azaiez
Our nation is facing a frightening epidemic that is taking the lives of many young people, and Texas is not exempt. Across the country — and right here in the Austin metro area — the dangerous drug fentanyl is wreaking havoc on families and communities. As you may...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hanna: Bexar County Sheriff's Political Grandstanding Reduces Trust in Law Enforcement
SAN ANGELO, TX – Tom Green County Sheriff Nick Hanna had advice for fellow Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. During his speech to the monthly Pachyderm Club in San Angelo today, the Sheriff spoke on a number of topics including illegal immigration. He said San Antonio's sheriff was grandstanding for the "blue" national media and pulling a political stunt that will harm public trust in law enforcement over Salazar's politically motivated investigation of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' actions last week. Desantis last week teamed up with Texas Governor Greg Abbott to fly 48 illegal aliens…
Austin Chronicle
TribFest: Oil Terminal Protest Interrupts Buttigieg’s Q&A (But He Doesn’t Mind)
Near the end of the Texas Tribune Festival’s opening-night keynote with U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, a murmur rolled through the Paramount Theatre and heads craned to house left. From the balcony, a bright yellow banner unfurled that read “Please Pete, Stop S.P.O.T. No Fossil Fuel Exports.”
Nurses at Ascension Seton Medical Center officially unionize
AUSTIN, Texas — The nurses at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin (ASMCA) have voted in-favor to unionize. With a 72% approval vote, the nurses voted to join the National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United (NNOC/NNU). NNOC/NNU is the largest nurses' union in the U.S. The reasoning behind unionizing...
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Sept. 16-22, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Sept. 16-22, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Austin Chronicle
Opinion: Wildflower Center Fails Its Conservation Mission by Lighting Up Its Landscape
As a conservation organization, the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center could take a leadership role in educating Central Texans about the harm light pollution does to our view of the sky and to wildlife. Instead, the Wildflower Center has chosen to cover 16 acres of its landscape with more than...
Black Texas Family Fights State's Efforts To Seize Their Historic Farmland
The descendants of Daniel Alexander are fighting once again to keep farmland they've owned for generations amid plans to expand U.S. Highway 183.
Marble Falls announces death of Fire Captain Sam Stacks
MARBLE FALLS, Texas — The City of Marble Falls on Friday announced the death of Fire Captain Sam Stacks. "Captain Stacks had been a valued member of the City since Jan. 4, 2005. He dedicated his life to serving and protecting the people of his community," the City said in a press release. "Captain Stacks exemplified heroism by doing what our first responders do every day: put on their uniform, leave their loved ones, and carry out their sworn duty to protect and serve the residents of our city."
Bexar County Sheriff getting threats after looking into legality of DeSantis' Martha's Vineyard stunt
Sheriff Javier Salazar launched an investigation this week into flights chartered by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis that transported migrants from San Antonio and stranded them in Massachusetts.
Comments / 1