For years, YouTube has had a pain point in serving its thousands of content creators: Licensing music in videos is a headache. For the largest video-sharing platform on Earth — particularly as it’s fending off competition from TikTok and Instagram for the loyalty of a creator economy that heavily uses music for content — that’s a problem. But now YouTube is looking to change that. At its Made on YouTube event in Los Angeles on Tuesday — which also unveiled new revenue models for content creators on YouTube’s Shorts platform — the company announced that it’s launching Creator Music, a...
soultracks.com
(September 14, 2022) Sometimes you wake up to a punch in the gut. That’s what it was for me this morning when I heard that hitmaking singer Jesse Powell had died at the too young age of 51. No cause of death was given. Powell’s sister, singer Tamara Powell, posted the notice on social media:
NME
Scottish DJ and producer Jamie Roy has died, his family revealed in a statement. In a post on Facebook today (September 21), the Roy family revealed that their son, who was a regular in the clubs of Ibiza, passed away on Tuesday. “Jamie passed away yesterday,” the post began. “Jamie...
The country music world has a new star in the works with Drake Milligan. The young singer-songwriter finished in third place in this year’s season of America’s Got Talent. But he has a lot more than that to celebrate. This week also saw the release of his first full-length studio album, Dallas/Fort Worth.
NYLON
It’s been two months since Beyoncé graced the world with her paradigm-shifting seventh studio album, Renaissance. As fans have embraced its seemingly inexhaustible well of excellent songs — “Alien Superstar,” “Cuff It,” and “America’s Got A Problem” have all experienced their share of the spotlight on TikTok — the pop star herself has been suspiciously absent from the album’s promotional cycle. To date, she has released no music videos or other visuals, and there has been little to no communication from Queen Bey of what else we can expect from her current era — until now. Per Page Six, Beyoncé is reportedly planning to bring Renaissance on tour during the summer of 2023.
Known for chart-topping hits like "Feliz Navidad" and his rendition of "Light My Fire," award-winning Puerto Rican artist José Feliciano is being honored for his prolific career with the first Billboard Legend Award. The new award was created to honor artists like Feliciano for their fruitful careers and their...
Red Hot Chili Peppers have teased the release of a new song called “Eddie,” which will be out Sept. 23, and was inspired by the late guitarist Eddie Van Halen. “Our new song ‘Eddie’ is out on Friday,’ wrote Flea, along with a near one-minute clip of the song. “It’s one of my favorites—triggers the depths in me every time.”
In an unprecedented move that underscores its commitment to Latin music and Spanish speaking music fans, Billboard has launched a new, all-Spanish language digital brand, Billboard Español. Billboard Español will serve as the premiere in-language global destination for Latin music, and the premiere global destination for music in Spanish. Its launch also makes Billboard the first U.S. mainstream media company to launch an all-Spanish site devoted to music. The inaugural issue features Colombian superstar Camilo on its cover, as well as exclusive video and digital content with Maluma, Grupo Firme and Romeo Santos. All four artists will also participate in...
Sorry, pumpkin spice lattes, but the real sign of fall is the orange Spirit Halloween sign being hung up.
Stereogum
J Dilla will be the subject of a new feature-length documentary called Dilla Time. It’s based on Dan Charnas’ book Dilla Time: The Life And Afterlife Of J Dilla, The Hip-Hop Producer Who Reinvented Rhythm, which came out earlier this year. It’ll be executive produced by Questlove and his Two One Five Entertainment company, and will be co-directed by Joseph Patel and Darby Wheeler.
"This film was such an epic story on such a large scale to shoot, all while during peak Covid times. For that I will always be grateful."
The frontman for the band Death Cab for Cutie and The Postal Service, Ben Gibbard is one of the most popular indie rockers of the past decades. With a knack for writing thoughtful, catchy songs, Gibbard writes music that is unique, interesting, and different. He also has great hair. Here,...
Guitar World Magazine
During his appearance on Hagar's Rock & Roll Road Trip series, the Toto man also shared a few of his always-incredible session stories. A couple of years ago, electric guitar legend Steve Lukather sat down with one-time Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar for a chat as part of the latter's popular Rock & Roll Road Trip show.
Apple Insider
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Following the news thatApple Music is to sponsor the Super Bowl halftime show, Apple's music streaming app has added some dedicated playlists showcasing celebrated performers from the game's history.
Billboard
Bazzi talks about his new song ‘Heaven’, how he got the sample for the song, his collaboration with Cordae called ‘Only Fan’, writing K-pop songs for multiple SM entertainment artists, and more! Listen to ‘Heaven’ here.
psychologytoday.com
While mainstream cultures may consider heavy metal music disturbing and destructive, studies show many benefits of this genre. Adam Darski of the band Behemoth shares how heavy metal music's ethos has helped him to evolve creatively and as a person. Heavy metal music and culture inspired Darski to have an...
Mental health is a topic that's certainly come to the forefront more in the music industry in recent years, and Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan shared his thoughts on the subject, stating that he feels the music industry was very late to the game on the subject and pondering what could have been for certain artists if better support systems were in place.
