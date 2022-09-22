Read full article on original website
Harry Styles is Coming to Austin
Harry Styles is moving to Austin... Temporarily. He has a week's worth of shows at the Moody Center. Still, that's several days' worth of downtime between shows for him to explore Austin. Many famous people can't get enough of Austin, and so many end up putting down roots after they visit, so who knows? Maybe after a dip into Barton, or a run on the trail, Harry Styles might move here after all. In the meantime, here's where you might be able to spot him around town.*
With Everyone Mad at Mermaids in 2022, Maybe You Should Check Out the Texas Mermaid Fest
Love mermaids? Well then you need to make your way down to the mermaid capital of Texas. For some reason, the world has gone mad over the race of mermaid. Without a doubt, my favorite reaction to the new 'Little Mermaid' trailer is that little girl above. Sadly, some people are legit angry at mermaids now. Hopefully this weekend's Mermaid Fest is still a go. Oh, you don't know about Mermaid Fest?
Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Mermaids, music and more
AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area. From live music in a small town to a celebration of mermaids – yes, mermaids – there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.
ACL Fest 2022: City issues attendee guidance ahead of festival
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Music Festival is returning to Zilker Park next month and the City of Austin is now issuing guidance for festival attendees. ACL returns on Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16, and City departments are preparing for the massive influx of visitors. The City said it will use its social media pages to share relevant information during the festival, along with Austin first responders and others.
All the spots we hope to spy Harry Styles at during his stay in Austin
Harry is in town for a six-night concert stretch at the Moody Center.
tribeza.com
The Best Dive Bars in Austin
Named after a Johnny Cash tune, Mean Eyed Cat is an endearing joint with a sense of humor. With tributes to the I Walk the Line singer all over its walls, a pet-friendly outdoor patio, plenty of parties and live music events and Metcalf BBQ serving hearty meats next door, this bar has it all. Be sure to try the Mean Marg, a spicy take on the classic cocktail.
3 Austin Eateries Land On Yelp's 'Top 100 Taco Spots In The US'
Yelp released a list of the top 100 taco spots in the US.
Matthew McConaughey teases future presidential run
Though McConaughey didn't make any specifications on the possibility of running for president, he did say he'd consider it in the future and he'd "be arrogant not to."
bluebonnetnews.com
Texas Tales: Remembering ButterKrust Bakery
Even in fifth grade, I had some level of awareness that white bread was not the healthiest thing for a kid to eat. Not that it ever stopped me, but still…. Three years earlier, my mother had returned to college to finish her undergraduate degree. One day she came home from class, presumably a health or nutrition course for education majors, and pronounced to her wide-eyed 8-year-old that white bread was worthless.
Austin Chronicle
Austin at Large: Battle Lines Being (Re)drawn
We recently got a letter from one of our old Hyde Park friends, taking us to task for our framing of Austin's contemporary land use wars as "urbanist" vs. "preservationist," since in real life one can be one, both, or neither of those things. Believe me, Karen (her real name), we don't like it that much either; we continue to struggle with how to describe this signal frontier of local politics, and I wish we could still just say that so-and-so supported or opposed CodeNEXT. Since the Chronicle writes about a lot of stuff that doesn't get covered in other outlets, in Austin or elsewhere, we have to settle on our own house style and language that people will understand.
austinmonthly.com
7 Fun Things to Do in Austin this Weekend: September 22-25
Prepare to be amazed by the Venardos Circus, a Broadway-style traveling show that combines traditional acts with storytelling and performance. From acrobatics to daredevilry, this experience inside the classic red-and-white big top is sure to excite. The circus is in Austin for two weeks only, so snag tickets soon here. Sept. 21-Oct. 2, times vary, 10212 Menchaca Road.
These Texas chocolate shops named among best chocolate shops in the nation
Chocolate, everybody loves it... unless you don't and that's okay.
Austin Chronicle
Faster Than Sound: Infinite Hellscape Brings Austin Eclecticism Into Focus Under West Texas Stars
I almost couldn't stomach Blank Hellscape's brutal industrial clamor for the third time in three days. Maybe it was the Last Supper-ish long table setup, with precariously stacked amps behind and Andrew Nogay pontificating out front. Maybe it was the surrounding mountains and crystal-clear Milky Way above, where Felt Out's Walter Nichols showed me Saturn's rings through a telescope. Maybe it was the integration of techno beats, but just before midnight outside Ft. Davis, I got into it. Festivals ideally present an environment to pay attention, which meant scurrying dogs and a musician-heavy audience of some 150 on the final night of the first-year Infinite Hellscape.
CBS Austin
The fantastical lands of Pumpkin Nights returns to Austin at Pioneer Farms.
Pumpkin Nights has returned to Austin and it opens tonight (September 22, 2022). This event starts with a celebration, including entertainment like fire dancers and pumpkin carvers, games, and more in the village at Pioneer Farms. Then you depart on a half-mile walking expedition through the woods. Along the way, where you'll discover the forbidden city, a pirate's cove, maravilla lane, an enchanted forecast, and more fantastical lands all built using over 5,000 hand-carved and artificial pumpkins.
thetexastasty.com
The ACL Acts We Are Most Looking Forward To
The most wonderful time of year for Austinites is upon us: Austin City Limits. A time where Austin residents and visitors get to appreciate a variety of artists while enjoying the amazing scenery of downtown from the beloved Zilker Park. This iconic Austin tradition has been going strong since 1976, with the lineup getting better and better each year.
thedailytexan.com
Black Food Week, an initiative promoting Austin’s Black-owned restaurants
Walking into the building with checkered floors, wooden walls and a menu displaying an animated chicken stirring a steaming pot of greens, Austin foodies know they are in for a treat. Whip My Soul, which offers a rich menu of tasty soul food dishes, makes one of many Austin-based, Black-owned restaurants featured in this year’s Black Food Week.
Austin seafood restaurant Garbo’s to celebrate International Lobster Day with fresh Maine lobster rolls
Hannah Garbo brings live lobsters, which the family-owned seafood restaurant uses for live lobster dishes on the menu. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) Seafood restaurant Garbo’s will celebrate International Lobster Day on Sept. 25. Located at 12709 N. MoPac, Austin, the restaurant serves New England cuisine with an Austin twist. To celebrate the holiday, the restaurant plans to serve $35 mini lobster roll flights consisting of three mini rolls: cold Maine style, warm Connecticut style and a seasonal hatch chili roll.
austin.com
Top Free Austin Events Happening This Weekend: September 23 through September 25, 2022
Fall is officially here, and while the temperatures are still scorching hot, Austin is ready for all of the FREE fall fun that is in store! From San Marcos’ Mermaid Fest to fall gardening, here are the top FREE things happening around Austin this weekend. This list contains a...
hellogeorgetown.com
Pho MPH Open in Georgetown, TX
Located at 904 W. University Avenue, Unit 115, the restaurant serves authentic Asian cuisine including Vietnamese, Thai, Chinese and Japanese food, according to the company’s Facebook page. “Pho MPH serves great value, healthy Asian food that’s cooked fresh in each kitchen daily,” the company wrote on Facebook. “Visit our...
$5,000 sculpture missing in Georgetown
The piece is on loan to Georgetown from the artist with support from the Georgetown Arts & Culture Board. It was planned to be on exhibit through September 2022.
