We recently got a letter from one of our old Hyde Park friends, taking us to task for our framing of Austin's contemporary land use wars as "urbanist" vs. "preservationist," since in real life one can be one, both, or neither of those things. Believe me, Karen (her real name), we don't like it that much either; we continue to struggle with how to describe this signal frontier of local politics, and I wish we could still just say that so-and-so supported or opposed CodeNEXT. Since the Chronicle writes about a lot of stuff that doesn't get covered in other outlets, in Austin or elsewhere, we have to settle on our own house style and language that people will understand.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO