Austin, TX

do512.com

Harry Styles is Coming to Austin

Harry Styles is moving to Austin... Temporarily. He has a week's worth of shows at the Moody Center. Still, that's several days' worth of downtime between shows for him to explore Austin. Many famous people can't get enough of Austin, and so many end up putting down roots after they visit, so who knows? Maybe after a dip into Barton, or a run on the trail, Harry Styles might move here after all. In the meantime, here's where you might be able to spot him around town.*
AUSTIN, TX
106.3 The Buzz

With Everyone Mad at Mermaids in 2022, Maybe You Should Check Out the Texas Mermaid Fest

Love mermaids? Well then you need to make your way down to the mermaid capital of Texas. For some reason, the world has gone mad over the race of mermaid. Without a doubt, my favorite reaction to the new 'Little Mermaid' trailer is that little girl above. Sadly, some people are legit angry at mermaids now. Hopefully this weekend's Mermaid Fest is still a go. Oh, you don't know about Mermaid Fest?
SAN MARCOS, TX
KVUE

ACL Fest 2022: City issues attendee guidance ahead of festival

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Limits Music Festival is returning to Zilker Park next month and the City of Austin is now issuing guidance for festival attendees. ACL returns on Oct. 7-9 and Oct. 14-16, and City departments are preparing for the massive influx of visitors. The City said it will use its social media pages to share relevant information during the festival, along with Austin first responders and others.
AUSTIN, TX
tribeza.com

The Best Dive Bars in Austin

Named after a Johnny Cash tune, Mean Eyed Cat is an endearing joint with a sense of humor. With tributes to the I Walk the Line singer all over its walls, a pet-friendly outdoor patio, plenty of parties and live music events and Metcalf BBQ serving hearty meats next door, this bar has it all. Be sure to try the Mean Marg, a spicy take on the classic cocktail.
AUSTIN, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Texas Tales: Remembering ButterKrust Bakery

Even in fifth grade, I had some level of awareness that white bread was not the healthiest thing for a kid to eat. Not that it ever stopped me, but still…. Three years earlier, my mother had returned to college to finish her undergraduate degree. One day she came home from class, presumably a health or nutrition course for education majors, and pronounced to her wide-eyed 8-year-old that white bread was worthless.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Austin at Large: Battle Lines Being (Re)drawn

We recently got a letter from one of our old Hyde Park friends, taking us to task for our framing of Austin's contemporary land use wars as "urbanist" vs. "preservationist," since in real life one can be one, both, or neither of those things. Believe me, Karen (her real name), we don't like it that much either; we continue to struggle with how to describe this signal frontier of local politics, and I wish we could still just say that so-and-so supported or opposed CodeNEXT. Since the Chronicle writes about a lot of stuff that doesn't get covered in other outlets, in Austin or elsewhere, we have to settle on our own house style and language that people will understand.
AUSTIN, TX
austinmonthly.com

7 Fun Things to Do in Austin this Weekend: September 22-25

Prepare to be amazed by the Venardos Circus, a Broadway-style traveling show that combines traditional acts with storytelling and performance. From acrobatics to daredevilry, this experience inside the classic red-and-white big top is sure to excite. The circus is in Austin for two weeks only, so snag tickets soon here. Sept. 21-Oct. 2, times vary, 10212 Menchaca Road.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Chronicle

Faster Than Sound: Infinite Hellscape Brings Austin Eclecticism Into Focus Under West Texas Stars

I almost couldn't stomach Blank Hellscape's brutal industrial clamor for the third time in three days. Maybe it was the Last Supper-ish long table setup, with precariously stacked amps behind and Andrew Nogay pontificating out front. Maybe it was the surrounding mountains and crystal-clear Milky Way above, where Felt Out's Walter Nichols showed me Saturn's rings through a telescope. Maybe it was the integration of techno beats, but just before midnight outside Ft. Davis, I got into it. Festivals ideally present an environment to pay attention, which meant scurrying dogs and a musician-heavy audience of some 150 on the final night of the first-year Infinite Hellscape.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

The fantastical lands of Pumpkin Nights returns to Austin at Pioneer Farms.

Pumpkin Nights has returned to Austin and it opens tonight (September 22, 2022). This event starts with a celebration, including entertainment like fire dancers and pumpkin carvers, games, and more in the village at Pioneer Farms. Then you depart on a half-mile walking expedition through the woods. Along the way, where you'll discover the forbidden city, a pirate's cove, maravilla lane, an enchanted forecast, and more fantastical lands all built using over 5,000 hand-carved and artificial pumpkins.
AUSTIN, TX
thetexastasty.com

The ACL Acts We Are Most Looking Forward To

The most wonderful time of year for Austinites is upon us: Austin City Limits. A time where Austin residents and visitors get to appreciate a variety of artists while enjoying the amazing scenery of downtown from the beloved Zilker Park. This iconic Austin tradition has been going strong since 1976, with the lineup getting better and better each year.
AUSTIN, TX
thedailytexan.com

Black Food Week, an initiative promoting Austin’s Black-owned restaurants

Walking into the building with checkered floors, wooden walls and a menu displaying an animated chicken stirring a steaming pot of greens, Austin foodies know they are in for a treat. Whip My Soul, which offers a rich menu of tasty soul food dishes, makes one of many Austin-based, Black-owned restaurants featured in this year’s Black Food Week.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin seafood restaurant Garbo’s to celebrate International Lobster Day with fresh Maine lobster rolls

Hannah Garbo brings live lobsters, which the family-owned seafood restaurant uses for live lobster dishes on the menu. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) Seafood restaurant Garbo’s will celebrate International Lobster Day on Sept. 25. Located at 12709 N. MoPac, Austin, the restaurant serves New England cuisine with an Austin twist. To celebrate the holiday, the restaurant plans to serve $35 mini lobster roll flights consisting of three mini rolls: cold Maine style, warm Connecticut style and a seasonal hatch chili roll.
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Pho MPH Open in Georgetown, TX

Located at 904 W. University Avenue, Unit 115, the restaurant serves authentic Asian cuisine including Vietnamese, Thai, Chinese and Japanese food, according to the company’s Facebook page. “Pho MPH serves great value, healthy Asian food that’s cooked fresh in each kitchen daily,” the company wrote on Facebook. “Visit our...
GEORGETOWN, TX

