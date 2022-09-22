Read full article on original website
Governor Newsom Called Governor Abbott Dumb as He Flies into Texas TodayTom HandyTexas State
Popular off-price store chain opening new location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Marcos, TX
An Overview on Mark Tippets - Libertarian Candidate for Texas GovernorTom HandyLago Vista, TX
This Austin conservationist is giving away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
Roxy Music Airs Out Its Deep Cuts At Ragged-Edged Austin Show
For aged war beasts of the album-rock era, marshalling the troops for milestone-birthday arena tours involves working through decades of material and hundreds of tracks, including songs that were fully used up and emptied out back when the Queen had no grandchildren. It can be a lot of work. Roxy...
Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
When Carrie Rodriguez was 22, Chip Taylor ("Wild Thing," "Angel of the Morning") crossed her path at South by Southwest, asking the young, violin-playing Berklee grad to tour with him. Soon the Austin-born singer and instrumentalist was belting out twangy songs and fiddling across four collaborative albums with Taylor before venturing out on her solo recording career in 2006. Rodriguez's fifth studio album, 2016's acclaimed Lola, intertwined her folk/country/Americana style with Mexican boleros and rancheras. As the Spanglish Lola enchanted widely, Rodriguez planted roots more firmly in Texas, where the great-grandniece of Tejana singer and actor Eva Garza embodies her Ameri-Chicana musical heritage. Rodriguez most recently wrote the songs and lyrics for a musical that became a 2022 off-Broadway hit. ¡Americano! is based on the real-life story of a Mexican American who learns his undocumented status when he heads off to volunteer for the Marines. Back home, Rodriguez hosts her long-running musical melting pot Laboratorio to meld folk art forms. Sunday's installment intrigues with Latin Grammy-nominated Los Angeles artist Amalia Mondragón, who challenges stereotypes of border life by singing in both a feminine manifestation and a masculine one under the name Tereso Perfecto Contreras. Poet ire'ne lara silva cross-pollinates the experiment. – Christina Garcia.
We Have an Issue: Toasts All Around
I've had this issue date circled on the calendar for months now, for reasons both celebratory and bittersweet. First, it marks the debut of Best of Austin: Restaurants, the food-and-drink-centric offshoot of our Best of Austin awards. Months in the making, the special issue – which you can find tucked inside the regular issue – doles out winners in 72 far-ranging categories, from Best New Restaurant to Best Dumpling to Best Bathroom and Best Weekend Brunch, as chosen by you, dear readers, through two rounds of voting. Between the winners and the finalists – which we make a point of listing, because they're pretty darn great, too – you've got about 350 highly recommended local establishments worth your time and your extravagant tips. Hats off to Food Editor Melanie Haupt and her team of contributing writers who wrote up all the awards, and a special thanks to the Editorial team for contributing their own favorite dishes, a fun little feature you'll find at the end of the issue.
Review: The Bearer's Chained to a Tree (Silent Pendulum)
As extremity splinters into so many subgenres even Bruce Springsteen can rattle off two dozen, hardcore punk maintains the middle – feeds the everyman. And that dude is pissed. So steams Austin trio the Bearer, three EPs in since 2016 and fully unbound on full-length bow Chained to a Tree. Lyrically enlightened, compositionally uncluttered, primitively aggro, the LP represents via cleverly bookish video "Jagged Lines," which Decibel magazine pinpointed as a "portal" to 1998, citing Dillinger Escape Plan and Converge: "The Bearer were born from that (Molotov) cocktail of rabid hardcore with a metallic edge." Less metal than their debut nor as brawny as follow-up Fiction, this obvious evolve from Adapt | Adjust grounds axe-wielder Michael Delaney, bassist Jeffrey Blum, and drummer/vocalist Colton Siegmund best. The latter's piquant cry on opener "Pushed Back In" builds to LP midpoint "Sympathy Pains" – wrenching, bleeding, torn – while "Jury of Oppressors" unleashes pure band fission and the excoriating catharsis of the title cut tightens its titular restraint until you split in half.
Austin at Large: Battle Lines Being (Re)drawn
We recently got a letter from one of our old Hyde Park friends, taking us to task for our framing of Austin's contemporary land use wars as "urbanist" vs. "preservationist," since in real life one can be one, both, or neither of those things. Believe me, Karen (her real name), we don't like it that much either; we continue to struggle with how to describe this signal frontier of local politics, and I wish we could still just say that so-and-so supported or opposed CodeNEXT. Since the Chronicle writes about a lot of stuff that doesn't get covered in other outlets, in Austin or elsewhere, we have to settle on our own house style and language that people will understand.
Chronicle Editorial Staffers Name Their Essential Dishes
Managing Editor James Renovitch: I'm far from a vegetarian, but dang I love that tasty, fake meat and its surrounding sandwich fixins in ThunderCloud Subs' signature Nada Chicken sandwich. Prepare for some quality small talk with your sandwichmaker and some impatient toe-tapping from those behind you in line while you wait for the patties to cook.
Review: Broadway in Austin’s Hadestown
While Hadestown premiered off-Broadway prior, to its Broadway debut in 2019, Bruce Springsteen was busy warming up the stage at the show’s future home, the Walter Kerr Theatre. As did the Boss’s unplugged solo show, this gritty musical flew in the face of family-oriented, screen-to-stage entertainment like Disney’s Aladdin,...
Opinion: Wildflower Center Fails Its Conservation Mission by Lighting Up Its Landscape
As a conservation organization, the Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center could take a leadership role in educating Central Texans about the harm light pollution does to our view of the sky and to wildlife. Instead, the Wildflower Center has chosen to cover 16 acres of its landscape with more than...
Fantastic Fest Cuts Into the Scarier Side of Cinema
Fantastic Fest, Austin's annual celebration of the weirdest and wildest corners of cinema, returns for its 17th in-person extravaganza of innovative crime dramas, explosive action, extreme documentaries, animation, puppetry, and even the occasional Oscar hopeful. But with Halloween creeping up on the calendar, this year the fest that knows no...
TribFest: Oil Terminal Protest Interrupts Buttigieg’s Q&A (But He Doesn’t Mind)
Near the end of the Texas Tribune Festival’s opening-night keynote with U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, a murmur rolled through the Paramount Theatre and heads craned to house left. From the balcony, a bright yellow banner unfurled that read “Please Pete, Stop S.P.O.T. No Fossil Fuel Exports.”
Headlines / Quote of the Week
The One With Burning Books: To almost no one's surprise, Texas ranked as the U.S. state with the most book bans last school year with 800+ banned across school districts, per a new report from PEN America. The One With Burning Buildings: After more than 15 fires blazed across South...
Public Notice: More Drama in Hays County
Plus APD at City Council, and what’s one man’s trash ... The decades-long fight over the expansion of SH 45 in Southwest Travis County took a bizarre turn last week, with Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra posting on Facebook that two of his colleagues, "Commissioners Mark Jones and Walt Smith lied, and misled the court in order to allocate funds for an I35 extension through Buda connecting SH45." The funding passed on Aug. 30 on a 4-1 vote after both men assured their colleagues that Travis County commissioners were "very positive" about the connection. In fact, both the Travis County commissioners and Austin City Council have emphatically opposed this connection, which would "effectively make Mopac an I-35 bypass," according to a letter the TravCo commissioners sent this week, which goes on to say that "this decision by Hays County would have a profound and detrimental effect almost entirely on Austin and Travis County."
Austin Aquarium Under Scrutiny Again After PETA Investigation
The embattled Austin Aquarium is under fire once again from regulators, including the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, after a scathing investigation report from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals earlier this year. From March to July, PETA's undercover investigator, who worked as an employee of the aquarium, documented a laundry list of animal welfare and worker safety violations, now detailed on the org's website. Among them are allegations of an iguana and several lizards abandoned in an alley, snakes misplaced, severe bites on employees, and more.
Animals, Society, and Race at Huston-Tillotson
New course tackles how animal welfare work intersects with racism. Companions and Animals for Reform and Equity (CARE), a Baltimore-based nonprofit that focuses on the nexus of animal welfare and racial justice, is partnering with researchers and professors at Huston-Tillotson University to bring an intersectional lens to a sociology class on animals and society this fall. The course is one of the first of its kind in the U.S., and fills a gap that Mueni Loko Rudd, CARE's director of research and development, says is missing from the predominantly white animal welfare space. The class grew out of a University of Tennessee, Knoxville study that examined how animal control and welfare organizations' policies disparately affect people of different racial and ethnic groups. The scope will be broad, though, considering interactions between animals and society beyond the shelter system, "remembering these harmonious relationships that we have had historically with animals in the environment," says Rudd.
Election Ticker: They Ban, We Plan
Texas state Rep. Celia Israel, D-Austin, now a candidate for mayor, announced a pretty bold reproductive rights and sexual health policy plan last week. "Our rights are under attack from every level of government in this country," Israel said at a Sept. 15 press conference. "There is a role for local leaders to play at this most unique moment in American history. We need a leader in Austin who will fight back."
APD Protects and Serves Itself With Eighth Street Report
Future congressman and former Council Member Greg Casar spent four hours last January answering questions under oath from attorney Jeff Edwards, representing Anthony Evans – wounded by "less lethal" crowd control munitions as he peacefully protested the killings of George Floyd and Mike Ramos outside APD headquarters on Eighth Street at around 11pm on May 31, 2020. The munition, a lead pellet round often misleadingly called a "beanbag," shattered Evans' jaw, necessitating several painful surgeries and a long, difficult recovery.
