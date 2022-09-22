Read full article on original website
18 dams in Central Texas now classified as in 'poor condition' by the State
AUSTIN, Texas — With all the growth in Central Texas, one of our challenges is aging infrastructure, which includes dams. The KVUE Defenders found that there are 18 State-regulated dams in Central Texas which the State considers to be in "poor condition” with safety and structural concerns. The...
All the spots we hope to spy Harry Styles at during his stay in Austin
Harry is in town for a six-night concert stretch at the Moody Center.
tribeza.com
The Best Dive Bars in Austin
Named after a Johnny Cash tune, Mean Eyed Cat is an endearing joint with a sense of humor. With tributes to the I Walk the Line singer all over its walls, a pet-friendly outdoor patio, plenty of parties and live music events and Metcalf BBQ serving hearty meats next door, this bar has it all. Be sure to try the Mean Marg, a spicy take on the classic cocktail.
Austin Chronicle
We Have an Issue: Toasts All Around
I've had this issue date circled on the calendar for months now, for reasons both celebratory and bittersweet. First, it marks the debut of Best of Austin: Restaurants, the food-and-drink-centric offshoot of our Best of Austin awards. Months in the making, the special issue – which you can find tucked inside the regular issue – doles out winners in 72 far-ranging categories, from Best New Restaurant to Best Dumpling to Best Bathroom and Best Weekend Brunch, as chosen by you, dear readers, through two rounds of voting. Between the winners and the finalists – which we make a point of listing, because they're pretty darn great, too – you've got about 350 highly recommended local establishments worth your time and your extravagant tips. Hats off to Food Editor Melanie Haupt and her team of contributing writers who wrote up all the awards, and a special thanks to the Editorial team for contributing their own favorite dishes, a fun little feature you'll find at the end of the issue.
3 Austin Eateries Land On Yelp's 'Top 100 Taco Spots In The US'
Yelp released a list of the top 100 taco spots in the US.
thedailytexan.com
Black Food Week, an initiative promoting Austin’s Black-owned restaurants
Walking into the building with checkered floors, wooden walls and a menu displaying an animated chicken stirring a steaming pot of greens, Austin foodies know they are in for a treat. Whip My Soul, which offers a rich menu of tasty soul food dishes, makes one of many Austin-based, Black-owned restaurants featured in this year’s Black Food Week.
$5,000 sculpture missing in Georgetown
The piece is on loan to Georgetown from the artist with support from the Georgetown Arts & Culture Board. It was planned to be on exhibit through September 2022.
fox7austin.com
SWAT call in progress in SE Austin: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department's SWAT team is working a call in Southeast Austin. APD says the call is near the 6000 block of Fairway Street. APD is expected to hold a briefing on the situation at 11:20 a.m.
5 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin-Travis County EMS, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in East Austin. The officials reported that four vehicles were involved in a crash in the 6400 block of FM 969 Road near Regency Drive at [..]
Here are 7 'mid-price' Austin home listings in the $600,000s
3 BR, 2.5 BA, 1,984SQFT Listing: Opendoor Brokerage 3 BR, 2 BA, 1,462 SQFT
Austin Chronicle
Faster Than Sound: Infinite Hellscape Brings Austin Eclecticism Into Focus Under West Texas Stars
I almost couldn't stomach Blank Hellscape's brutal industrial clamor for the third time in three days. Maybe it was the Last Supper-ish long table setup, with precariously stacked amps behind and Andrew Nogay pontificating out front. Maybe it was the surrounding mountains and crystal-clear Milky Way above, where Felt Out's Walter Nichols showed me Saturn's rings through a telescope. Maybe it was the integration of techno beats, but just before midnight outside Ft. Davis, I got into it. Festivals ideally present an environment to pay attention, which meant scurrying dogs and a musician-heavy audience of some 150 on the final night of the first-year Infinite Hellscape.
The Stars at Night: Which Famous People Are Moving to Austin, Texas?
Welcome to Hollywood...I mean, Austin, Texas! It's getting easier to confuse the two, as Central Texas seems to be the new location for celebrity homes. Big business isn't the only thing leaving California in search of greener pastures, since a lot of Hollywood actors are relocating across the country as well.
AOL Corp
7 cities where the cost of living could be dropping soon
Inflation has caused the cost of living to become untenable for many Americans. Rising prices are almost impossible to dodge no matter where you live, but there are locations that, while not necessarily affordable, are at least more affordable than hotspots like New York and San Francisco, where even a small apartment goes for big bucks.
These Texas chocolate shops named among best chocolate shops in the nation
Chocolate, everybody loves it... unless you don't and that's okay.
Matthew McConaughey teases future presidential run
Though McConaughey didn't make any specifications on the possibility of running for president, he did say he'd consider it in the future and he'd "be arrogant not to."
Austin Chronicle
Crucial Concerts for the Coming Week
When Carrie Rodriguez was 22, Chip Taylor ("Wild Thing," "Angel of the Morning") crossed her path at South by Southwest, asking the young, violin-playing Berklee grad to tour with him. Soon the Austin-born singer and instrumentalist was belting out twangy songs and fiddling across four collaborative albums with Taylor before venturing out on her solo recording career in 2006. Rodriguez's fifth studio album, 2016's acclaimed Lola, intertwined her folk/country/Americana style with Mexican boleros and rancheras. As the Spanglish Lola enchanted widely, Rodriguez planted roots more firmly in Texas, where the great-grandniece of Tejana singer and actor Eva Garza embodies her Ameri-Chicana musical heritage. Rodriguez most recently wrote the songs and lyrics for a musical that became a 2022 off-Broadway hit. ¡Americano! is based on the real-life story of a Mexican American who learns his undocumented status when he heads off to volunteer for the Marines. Back home, Rodriguez hosts her long-running musical melting pot Laboratorio to meld folk art forms. Sunday's installment intrigues with Latin Grammy-nominated Los Angeles artist Amalia Mondragón, who challenges stereotypes of border life by singing in both a feminine manifestation and a masculine one under the name Tereso Perfecto Contreras. Poet ire'ne lara silva cross-pollinates the experiment. – Christina Garcia.
Texas high school football scores for Friday, Sept. 23
Dripping Springs made a huge statement with a 55-7 clobbering of Bowie at Burger Stadium for a big district win. Buda Johnson took out Anderson 38-21.
dailytrib.com
Marble Falls discusses ‘confusing’ intersection, speed limits, scooters
The Marble Falls City Council talked traffic during a workshop Tuesday, Sept. 20, including possible changes to the Mormon Mill-Mission Hill intersection with U.S. 281, speed limits, and an electric scooter business ordinance. During the workshop, City Manager Mike Hodge presented a study conducted by engineering students from the University...
Austin seafood restaurant Garbo’s to celebrate International Lobster Day with fresh Maine lobster rolls
Hannah Garbo brings live lobsters, which the family-owned seafood restaurant uses for live lobster dishes on the menu. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) Seafood restaurant Garbo’s will celebrate International Lobster Day on Sept. 25. Located at 12709 N. MoPac, Austin, the restaurant serves New England cuisine with an Austin twist. To celebrate the holiday, the restaurant plans to serve $35 mini lobster roll flights consisting of three mini rolls: cold Maine style, warm Connecticut style and a seasonal hatch chili roll.
KTSA
Texas home builders say market and prices have peaked
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The red-hot real estate market in the most populated cities in Texas appears to be cooling down some. According to a new report from HomesUSA.com, the 3-month moving average of new home sales for San Antonio, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Houston, and Austin fell in August to 3,667 versus 3,724 in July. But the number of active listings in the MLSs in those same markets jumped to 22,073 in August, up from 18,950 in July – an increase of over 77% in the last 90 days.
