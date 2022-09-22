If the tea leaves are to be believed, Peter Gabriel will release his new studio album, I/O, before the end of this year. When he finally does, it will have been a full two decades since his last proper solo record, 2002’s Up. (He’s also released a covers album, a suite of reworked older tunes, and a few rarities comps, but they’re decidedly minor compared to Up.) That long layoff is a well-known bit of trivia at this point, but it’s also served as a handy pathology report for armchair psychologists and Gabriel skeptics. The reclusive pop genius, having drifted further and further from the zeitgeist, has buried himself in an unmanageable pile of music, unable to see any of it to completion. If I/O does finally make its way into the world, there’s reason to fear it will be overbaked, the sum of 20 years of studio tinkering from a man who last delivered a new album of original music during George W. Bush’s first term. There’s also reason for optimism; this is Peter Gabriel we’re talking about. Up also came after a long stretch of relative silence from the former Genesis frontman, and while its initial reception was somewhat chilly, today, it sounds more like a late-career masterpiece by one of pop’s great iconoclasts.

