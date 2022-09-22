ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitchfork

Yankee Hotel Foxtrot (Super Deluxe Edition)

There’s an alternate universe where Wilco released their fourth album on Warner/Reprise as planned, got good reviews, landed on a few year-end lists, toured slightly bigger venues, and that’s it. They continued being a midlevel rock band rather than one of the most revered rock bands of the 21st century, which is what they did in our universe. And there’s another plane of existence where they broke up before that fourth album was even released, where both Jeff Tweedy and Jay Bennett became casualties of the pills they were popping in the studio. That means there’s also a world where Son Volt became the foremost chroniclers of modern American life.
ROCK MUSIC
xpn.org

PRESS PLAY: New Albums out September 23rd!

Eight new albums for you to check out this week, from Philly and Jersey and Texas and Mali. After an XPNFest weekend that still has everyone buzzing, it’s time to welcome the first new albums of Fall 2022. Philadelphia DIY hero Alex G shakes off the sand for his clear and confident ninth album, God Save the Animals (read a review by our Sean Fennell here). With the past several years punctuated by personal and professional struggles and loss, Beth Orton reemerges with her first self-produced album; Weather Alive is a rich blend of atmosphere and rhythm. More than a decade into her reign as ‘Highway Queen,’ Nikki Lane enlists Josh Homme to produce her barnstorming fourth LP, Denim & Diamonds. Guitar worlds collide on Ali, with globetrotting Texas trio Khruangbin supporting Vieux Farka Touré in a tribute to Malian blues patriarch Ali Farka Touré.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind the Death of Jimi Hendrix

On Sept. 18, 1970, Jimi Hendrix died. Born James Marshall Hendrix in Seattle on Nov. 27, his childhood was filled with hardship and tragedy, from living with different relatives after his parent’s divorce to the death of his mother when he was just 15. It was around this time that Hendrix picked up his first guitar, an acoustic for $5, and began practicing. Soon he was skipping school, moving in and out of bands, stealing cars, and avoiding jail time by enlisting in the army in 1961. Discharged shortly after, Hendrix joined his Army friend bassist Billy Cox and began touring around and playing for a collection of artists, including Jackie Wilson and Sam Cooke, and was playing with Little Richard and The Isley Brothers by the mid-1960s before forming The Blue Flames as Jimmy James.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

Manifest Season 4: The Passengers' Death Date Looms in New Trailer

With the Death Date looming, Ben Stone and the rest of the passengers search for answers in the full trailer for Manifest’s final season. The sneak peek, which you can check out above, was revealed on Saturday as part of Netflix’s global fan event Tudum. Season 4 will be split into two 10-episode parts, with Part 1 premiering Friday, Nov. 4. Set two years after Grace’s brutal murder turned the Stone family’s lives upside down, the new season finds them “in shambles as a devastated Ben continues to mourn his wife and search for his kidnapped daughter Eden,” per the official synopsis....
TV & VIDEOS
Stereogum

Drummer Anton Fier (Lounge Lizards, Feelies, Golden Palominos) Dead At 66

Drummer Anton Fier, a longtime staple of the New York downtown scene, has died. Syd Straw, Fier’s bandmate in the Golden Palominos, broke the news of Fier’s passing on Facebook last night, and other Fier collaborators like John Lurie and Bob Mould have also paid tribute on social media. No cause of death has been reported. Fier was 66.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

When the Wind Forgets Your Name

Doug Martsch remains committed to deflating his own myth. For decades the Built to Spill frontman has shot down any suggestion that he’s a particularly notable songwriter or a great musician. “I’m not very good at guitar playing,” he insisted in a recent interview, his latest effort to downplay the achievement of architecting three of the defining indie rock albums of the 1990s. Whatever greatness fans hear in his music, Martsch contends he doesn’t.
MUSIC
InsideHook

Nick Mason Makes a Pitch for Another Pink Floyd Reunion Concert

In 2005, Pink Floyd’s 1970s lineup reunited to perform at the Live 8 benefit concert. Given the disagreements over the years between Roger Waters and David Gilmour — which eventually led to Waters’s departure from the band following The Final Cut — it was a striking instance of musicians putting aside their differences to benefit a worthy cause.
MUSIC
AFP

Pharoah Sanders, cosmic jazz saxophonist, dead at 81

Pharoah Sanders, one of the most wildly inventive figures in jazz who wrestled his saxophone to its limits and felt equally at home in Indian and African music, died Saturday. Sanders, accustomed to the sharing of energy within jazz bands, described Indian musicians as achieving "pure music."
MUSIC
Yardbarker

The definitive Grateful Dead playlist

This song is from the band's 10th studio album by the same name released in 1978. The Dead didn't go full disco on this album or with the song "Shakedown Streak," but there are more than a few hints of the vibe. For better or worse, this is one of the more unique tracks within the Grateful Dead catalog. Not for being innovative or anything, but because it took guts from the legendary jam band to put out something it knew would be criticized.
MUSIC
withguitars.com

Alexis Castrogiovanni’s ambitious & emotional debut EP is out today

Alexis Castrogiovanni’s ambitious & emotional debut EP is out today. STREAM: “Someday My Thoughts Will Be Like a Range of Mountains” – — Montreal’s Alexis Castrogiovanni’s ambitious & emotional debut EP is streaming everywhere today. Check out The Big Takeover premiere of the EPHERE. Purchase Someday My Thoughts Will Be Like a Range of Mountains HERE. In case you missed the singles, be sure to check out Alexis’ incredibly cinematic music video for “Someday My Thoughts Will Be Like a Range of Mountains.” & “Ex-Girl.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Up Turns 20

If the tea leaves are to be believed, Peter Gabriel will release his new studio album, I/O, before the end of this year. When he finally does, it will have been a full two decades since his last proper solo record, 2002’s Up. (He’s also released a covers album, a suite of reworked older tunes, and a few rarities comps, but they’re decidedly minor compared to Up.) That long layoff is a well-known bit of trivia at this point, but it’s also served as a handy pathology report for armchair psychologists and Gabriel skeptics. The reclusive pop genius, having drifted further and further from the zeitgeist, has buried himself in an unmanageable pile of music, unable to see any of it to completion. If I/O does finally make its way into the world, there’s reason to fear it will be overbaked, the sum of 20 years of studio tinkering from a man who last delivered a new album of original music during George W. Bush’s first term. There’s also reason for optimism; this is Peter Gabriel we’re talking about. Up also came after a long stretch of relative silence from the former Genesis frontman, and while its initial reception was somewhat chilly, today, it sounds more like a late-career masterpiece by one of pop’s great iconoclasts.
THEATER & DANCE
Outsider.com

Benjamin Tod Digs Deep On His New Album ‘Songs I Swore I’d Never Sing’

Today, Benjamin Tod released his third studio album Songs I Swore I’d Never Sing. For those who listened to Tod’s previous solo albums – I Will Rise and A Heart of Gold Is Hard to Find – or his work with Lost Dog Street Band, you know his songwriting cuts deep. The Kentucky-based country singer-songwriter has never been afraid to be vulnerable in his music. As a result, fans from all walks of life can see themselves in the songs he writes.
MUSIC
Q 105.7

‘Use Your Illusion’ Set Includes New Version of ‘November Rain’

A new version of the classic Guns N’ Roses song “November Rain” will be included on the recently announced Use Your Illusion box set. The new rendition features a 50-piece orchestra, arranged and conducted by Christopher Lennertz. The composer has a long resume across film, television and video games. He’s a two-time Emmy nominee thanks to his work on the series Supernatural and The Boys.
MUSIC

