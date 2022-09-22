ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House report attacks, nursing homes fight back over allegations of deficient staffing, care and safe practices as pandemic hit

Congressional investigators pinned for-profit skilled nursing operators into a corner Wednesday, releasing a scathing report describing “dire” conditions caused by alleged lack of preparation and mismanagement in the first three months of the pandemic. But providers — especially the five large chains singled out for criticism — were...
Retirees in These 5 States Will Get the Biggest Social Security Raise in 2023

No announcement is more anticipated than Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) on October 13. Despite 65 million-plus beneficiaries receiving the same COLA, by percentage, some retirees will see a bigger nominal-dollar benefit "raise" than others next year. Earnings history is a big reason for this state-level monthly payout disparity. You’re...
The truth(s) about the big nursing home COVID hearing

The huge nursing home event of the week — the House subcommittee hearing about providers’ response during the first three months of the pandemic — was a classic. Classic in the sense that it brought truth to light. Many truths. A more cynical person than I might...
Workers were told, "Overtime is mandatory" and to stay at work unless otherwise instructed.

Each hour worked in excess of 40 in a given workweek is considered overtime under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) of the United States Department of Labor. New York follows the federal law that mandates overtime pay for all workers who are not excluded from it. Many New Yorkers, however, wonder if there is a cap on the number of overtime hours that can be worked lawfully. Whether or not your employer can require you to work overtime, and whether or not they can fire you if you refuse to do so, are two of the most frequently asked topics in this area. There are two simple answers to these questions: yes, they can legally ask you to work overtime, and yes, they can legally fire you if you refuse to do that work. While this is true, you should still take the time to familiarize yourself with the finer points of US Labor Laws in order to protect your rights and the rights of your employer.
Emotional exhaustion rose during pandemic: study

Burnout and stress have been common problems in the healthcare industry for many years, but emotional exhaustion among healthcare workers, and nurses in particular, increased significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, new research has found. A new study, Emotional Exhaustion Among U.S. Health Care Workers Before and During the COVID-19 Pandemic,...
KevinMD.com

A stark contract between American and Canadian health care

An excerpt from A Short Primer on Why Cancer Still Sucks. The United States has the world’s most expensive health care system. It spends about twice as much each year on every American as the Canadian system spends on Canadians. Per capita, the U.S. spends far more than Canada on drugs each year. The U.S. also has far more health care capacity, with more specialists, nurses, hospital beds, CAT scanners, MRI scanners, PET scanners, and radiotherapy treatment units per capita than Canada. This higher capacity can be useful, but it costs a lot of money.
