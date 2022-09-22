Read full article on original website
McKnight's
House report attacks, nursing homes fight back over allegations of deficient staffing, care and safe practices as pandemic hit
Congressional investigators pinned for-profit skilled nursing operators into a corner Wednesday, releasing a scathing report describing “dire” conditions caused by alleged lack of preparation and mismanagement in the first three months of the pandemic. But providers — especially the five large chains singled out for criticism — were...
COLA Social Security payment schedule 2022 — Exact date huge payment increase for Americans to be announced
NEXT month the annual cost-of-living adjustment will be announced by the Social Security Administration. The 2023 COLA announcement is anticipated to come on October 13, after the September Consumer Price Index (CPI) report is released. The COLA is based on third-quarter data from the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage...
Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — $841 checks drop in weeks as 33 states boost SSI benefits – see exact date
MILLIONS of Supplementary Security Income (SSI) recipients are expecting to receive a second September check later in just weeks. SSI payments are usually sent on the first of the month, except for when the day falls on a weekend or holiday. The first payment of this month was sent on...
Mar-A-Lago Case Special Master Asks Trump To Pay $500 Hourly Fee To His Assistant Or Face Court Sanction
Raymond Dearie, the special master appointed by District Court Judge Aileen Cannon in the Mar-a-Lago case, called for external assistance to review over 11,000 documents recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Florida residence, court filings done on Thursday showed. What Happened: Dearie enlisted the support of James Orenstein,...
Motley Fool
Retirees in These 5 States Will Get the Biggest Social Security Raise in 2023
No announcement is more anticipated than Social Security's cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) on October 13. Despite 65 million-plus beneficiaries receiving the same COLA, by percentage, some retirees will see a bigger nominal-dollar benefit "raise" than others next year. Earnings history is a big reason for this state-level monthly payout disparity. You’re...
Inc.com
Women to Pay the Price, as Companies Cut Parental Leave Benefits and Abortion Trigger Bans Take Effect
When companies are under financial pressures, one of the first things to go is employee benefits. In the wake of continued inflationary pressures and a possible recession on the horizon, companies are taking aim at parental leave that they extended during the pandemic. The share of employers that offer extended...
AOL Corp
They paid taxes. Now undocumented Latinos are aging without savings, government care
In 1998, Noe Ramirez crossed into the United States from Mexico, hoping to earn enough to buy a new taxi to replace the sputtering cab he drove in Mexico City. The part-time musician found construction work in Houston, playing guitar on the weekends. One morning as he rode his bike...
McKnight's
The truth(s) about the big nursing home COVID hearing
The huge nursing home event of the week — the House subcommittee hearing about providers’ response during the first three months of the pandemic — was a classic. Classic in the sense that it brought truth to light. Many truths. A more cynical person than I might...
Workers were told, "Overtime is mandatory" and to stay at work unless otherwise instructed.
Each hour worked in excess of 40 in a given workweek is considered overtime under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) of the United States Department of Labor. New York follows the federal law that mandates overtime pay for all workers who are not excluded from it. Many New Yorkers, however, wonder if there is a cap on the number of overtime hours that can be worked lawfully. Whether or not your employer can require you to work overtime, and whether or not they can fire you if you refuse to do so, are two of the most frequently asked topics in this area. There are two simple answers to these questions: yes, they can legally ask you to work overtime, and yes, they can legally fire you if you refuse to do that work. While this is true, you should still take the time to familiarize yourself with the finer points of US Labor Laws in order to protect your rights and the rights of your employer.
Social Security Reform: Which Biden-Era Changes Are Most Likely To Happen?
One of the top priorities on President Joe Biden's domestic agenda is reforming Social Security, which faces an uncertain future amid reports that its cash reserves will be fully depleted by 2034. On...
CNBC
As Social Security disability application wait times hit record high, experts say it's a sign the agency needs more funding
Social Security's services have not been able to keep up as the agency's funding falls short of what it needs. This week, experts have ramped up calls for increased funding for the government agency to help alleviate long waits for disability decisions and phone service, among other delays. Congress' upcoming...
McKnight's
Emotional exhaustion rose during pandemic: study
Burnout and stress have been common problems in the healthcare industry for many years, but emotional exhaustion among healthcare workers, and nurses in particular, increased significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, new research has found. A new study, Emotional Exhaustion Among U.S. Health Care Workers Before and During the COVID-19 Pandemic,...
Social Security: Why Police and Teachers Get Reduced Benefits and How That May Change
Millions of Americans who worked in public sector jobs could see a boost in their Social Security benefits in the future. See: Can I Draw Social Security at 62 and Still Work Full Time?Social...
‘What do they expect me to do?’ Part-time workers dismayed by benefits rule changes
Childcare, health problems or other constraints mean taking action to boost earnings will be a struggle
KevinMD.com
A stark contract between American and Canadian health care
An excerpt from A Short Primer on Why Cancer Still Sucks. The United States has the world’s most expensive health care system. It spends about twice as much each year on every American as the Canadian system spends on Canadians. Per capita, the U.S. spends far more than Canada on drugs each year. The U.S. also has far more health care capacity, with more specialists, nurses, hospital beds, CAT scanners, MRI scanners, PET scanners, and radiotherapy treatment units per capita than Canada. This higher capacity can be useful, but it costs a lot of money.
