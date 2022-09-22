Read full article on original website
When Angelica Rose Brown was accepted into the University of North Carolina's Kenan Flagler Business School PhD. Program in 2020, she said it brought her one step closer to her career aspirations.
Former Graduate Student Accuses UNC-Chapel Hill Of Racial Discrimination
'It was tortured in a lot of ways. I was ostracized from a faculty standpoint. I was continuously berated with various comments. It was humiliating,' Rose Brown said.
