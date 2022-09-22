ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers Highlights: Mookie Betts Walks It Off to Beat Arizona

The Dodgers beat the Diamondbacks, 3-2, on a walkoff single by Mookie Betts that capped a two-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning. Cody Bellinger led off the ninth with a double off the wall in right. After a Trea Turner groundout, Freddie Freeman worked a 2-0 count before being intentionally walked, and Will Smith followed with an infield single to load the bases.
Trejo, Tovar lead young Rockies over Padres 4-3 in 10

DENVER (AP) — Rookie Alan Trejo singled in the winning run in the 10th inning, highly touted prospect Ezequiel Tovar picked up hits on the first two pitches he saw in the big leagues, and the youthful Colorado Rockies stalled the San Diego Padres’ playoff progress with a 4-3 victory on Friday night. Randal Grichuk homered and Yonathan Daza added a two-run triple for the last-place Rockies, who started six rookies, including an all-rookie infield. “We’re fiery and we’re energetic and we just want to come up here and produce,” Trejo said. Colorado improved to 7-1 against the Padres at Coors Field and has won 14 of the past 15 meetings in Denver over the past two seasons.
Seager's eighth-inning homer pushes Rangers past Angels 5-3

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the eighth inning, helping the Texas Rangers top the Los Angeles Angels 5-3 on Thursday. Seager drove a 1-1 fastball from José Quijada (0-5) deep to left for his 32nd homer, extending his career best in his first season with Texas. Quijada came in to pitch the eighth and walked leadoff hitter Marcus Semien before Seager went deep.
Yastrzemski, Brebbia help Giants beat Rockies 3-0

DENVER (AP) — Mike Yastrzemski homered and John Brebbia pitched an inning in his second start of the series, helping the San Francisco Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 3-0 on Thursday to complete a four-game sweep. Brebbia was followed by five relievers in the 10-hit shutout. Jharel Cotton (3-2)...
Triston McKenzie strikes out 13 as Guardians smash White Sox

Triston McKenzie struck out 13 batters over eight innings to fuel the visiting Cleveland Guardians to an 8-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. The strikeout total fell one shy of a career high for McKenzie (11-11), who fanned 14 batters in the Guardians' 5-2 victory versus the White Sox on Aug. 19.
