wyomingnewsnow.tv
The Wyoming Military celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month- PKG- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version
LCSD1 offers health on wheels-sotvosot-Wyoming News Now at 10 pm - VOD - clipped version. For parents who previously had to take hours off work to bring kids to the doctor’s office, Laramie County School District 1 may have a new solution for you. LCSD1 and Health-Works staff will soon provide on-site physical and behavioral health services to LCSD1 students, faculty and staff.
cowboystatedaily.com
State Expects Feds To OK EV Plan. Critic: “Wyoming Is Poster Child For Where EVs Don’t Work”
Wyoming is charging up for federal approval of its electric vehicle (EV) plan, which it expects to come next week. Once approved, Wyoming can tap into federal money to build charging stations along interstates and highways. Wyoming didn't make the list...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Wyoming Rescue Mission is suing the government- pkg- Casper News Now at 5 pm - VOD - clipped version
Wyoming is potentially diversifying its mineral sector-pkg-Casper News Now at 5 pm - VOD - clipped version. Wyoming has a history of being a mineral-rich state, and now it may be adding gold and copper to its roster. We spoke with an official of a new company attempting to invest in Wyoming. CK Gold Project officials just submitted a mining permit application to the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) this week to mine for gold and copper.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
LCSD1 offers health on wheels-sotvosot-Wyoming News Now at 10 pm - VOD - clipped version
Military members at F.E.Warren had a fiesta today to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. The event was not only to recognize the diversity service members bring to our military but to Wyoming as well. On Friday, F.E. Warren military members celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month with a fiesta at the Trails End Event Center.
cowboystatedaily.com
Right To Repair: Why Wyoming Farmers Are Buying Old Tractors Instead of New Ones
Tractors have become so technologically advanced, it's impossible for farmers and ranchers to fix them, say "right-to-repair" advocates. Some farmers are lobbying their state legislatures for right-to-repair laws. Others are turning to the Eastern European gray market to...
capcity.news
Water demands too great for Cheyenne to welcome $1.1B meat packing plant, mayor says
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — While Cheyenne was considered for the home of a new $1.1 billion meat packing plant, the city lacks the infrastructure needed to meet the plant’s demands for water, Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins said Friday in his weekly “Mayor’s Minute” column. Collins said...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Asian clams found in Wyoming all water crafts must be checked-LVOSOT-Casper News Now at 5 pm - VOD - clipped version
cowboystatedaily.com
Here Are The 11 Candidates For The Interim Wyoming Secretary Of State Position
Eleven people have applied to be interim Secretary of State of Wyoming. Some of the candidates have extensive experience working in elections, while others have been deeply involved in state GOP politics for a number of years. Four are candidates who lost in the August primary election.
kotatv.com
Wyoming rancher cuts out the middleman and sells directly to consumers
HULETT, Wyo. (KOTA) - For most people, buying beef means going to the supermarket and picking out the pre-packaged meat. Before that beef gets to the consumer, it was grown by a farmer or rancher and sold to meat packers who then sell the product to stores. “We’re just trying...
sweetwaternow.com
Wyoming Transportation Commission Awards over $15 Million in Contracts
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded over $15 million in contracts for five Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its September 15 business meeting. A $5.18 million bid was awarded to Casper-based Casper Electric Inc. for a project involving electrical, structure, and other work on a 1-mile...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Banks: Gun-Tracking, Political Movements Use Banks As ‘Pawns’
A group representing Wyoming's banks opposes a new merchant code that will categorize credit-card purchases made in gun shops. Scott Meier, president and CEO of the Wyoming Bankers Association, told Cowboy State Daily in an email Thursday that the new...
cowboystatedaily.com
New Gold Mine West Of Cheyenne Could Employ 2,600 People; Generate $75 Million In Tax Revenue
A proposed gold and copper mine west of Cheyenne could potentially breathe new life into the area near a southern Wyoming ghost town. Having submitted its mine permit application with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, U.S. Gold Corp. officials say...
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (9/15/22–9/22/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 24 through Sept. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
agdaily.com
Billion-dollar beef plant seemingly moves plans from South Dakota to Wyoming
In June, there was talk of a $1.1 billion beef facility named Western Legacy Development Corporation in South Dakota. The project — which is slated to be the largest in the U.S. and spearheaded by Megan Kingsbury — may now be moving to Wyoming. Mayor Patrick Collins included...
Have You Seen The New Wyoming Goldback?
If your question is, "what the heck is a Wyoming Goldback?", we were asking the same question. The Goldback is a new form of currency that uses small amounts of gold to make up the denomination. They've only been around for a short period of time, created in 2019. They are the size of regular paper money, but have certain amounts of gold in them to represent the actual amount they're worth.
county17.com
Wyoming, USDA sign $325,000 agreement for school meal programs
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Wyoming and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service have signed an agreement for more than $325,000 to increase the purchase of nutritious, local foods for school meal programs. The USDA announced the agreement Tuesday. Through the Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Public Hunters May Be Squeezed Out By ‘Landowner Tags’
Landowner hunting tags could be pushing rank-and-file hunters out of one of Wyoming's premier trophy elk hunt areas, a state legislator said. "(Elk hunt Area 124) is probably the most desirable, hardest-to-draw bull elk tag in the state of Wyoming,...
capcity.news
Head Honcho Auto Detail keeping cars clean and fresh at recently opened downtown Cheyenne location
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A Cheyenne native by birth, Michael Pavlica saw what he felt was a need back in his home community. He already has a lifelong love of cars and auto detailing in particular, trying out his luck previously in the profession in other cities like Denver. But Cheyenne kept calling him to come back, and when he evaluated the community’s options for keeping vehicles sparkly-clean, he felt as if options were limited and overpriced.
You’ll Regret Overlooking One Of Wyoming’s Most Beautiful Parks
Most of us are familiar with the wagon ruts near Guernsey Wyoming, and Fort Laramie which is in the same area. It's a bit surprising how many people do not know that right across the road from those wagon ruts is what can be considered one of the most beautiful parks in Wyoming. Guernsey State Park.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s Grizzly 399 Reappears, But Won’t Get Teeth Cleaned
Tooth wear is a leading cause of death among old Grizzly bears because the bears can't eat and eventually starve, a Wyoming biologist said. However, bruin tooth-cleaning isn't an option, even for a bear as widely treasured as Teton Park's...
