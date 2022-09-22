House report attacks, nursing homes fight back over allegations of deficient staffing, care and safe practices as pandemic hit

Read full article on original website
Related
Congress examines ‘horrors’ at for-profit nursing homes, blames poor staffing
A Congressional committee says staffing shortages, pressure to fill shifts led to deficient care at nursing homes during the pandemic.
McKnight's
Heated COVID-19 nursing home hearing elicits appeals for employee investment, more immigrant workers
Halfway through Wednesday’s nearly-two-hour-long hearing of the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, Rep. Bill Foster (D-IL) recounted the COVID-19-related deaths of family members in a nursing home in Pennsylvania and noted the plight of the staff there. “The staff there were doing the best they could under...
Iconic Mass General Hospital in Boston posts $900 million quarterly loss as report reveals up to 70% of US hospitals will lose money in 2022 as rocketing costs and staff shortages leave facilities 'bleeding red'
An iconic American hospital is under extreme financial pressure, reporting a loss of nearly $1 billion in only a three month period - a signal of how dire a situation many hospitals are in coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic,. Mass General Hospital (MGH) in Boston, Massachusetts, which posted $949...
Here are 20 jobs that may disappear in the US over the next decade
Word processors and typists are projected to see employment decline 38.2% from 2021 to 2031. That's the largest percent decline among occupations.
RELATED PEOPLE
Mar-A-Lago Case Special Master Asks Trump To Pay $500 Hourly Fee To His Assistant Or Face Court Sanction
Raymond Dearie, the special master appointed by District Court Judge Aileen Cannon in the Mar-a-Lago case, called for external assistance to review over 11,000 documents recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Florida residence, court filings done on Thursday showed. What Happened: Dearie enlisted the support of James Orenstein,...
The Disturbing Death Of A New Jersey Food Factory Worker
Injuries occur fairly frequently in the food service industry, which isn't surprising when you take into consideration the presence of sharp knives and hot cooking equipment. According to Cintas Corporation and Vanasse Law, food service injuries account for one in every 20 on-the-job injuries. The most common are punctures from sharp objects and broken dishes; burns from boiling water, fryers, and stoves; eye injuries from grease splatter; and strains from lifting heavy equipment. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, injuries are even more common in special food services, which include food trucks, service contractors, and catering companies. Per 100,000 full-time special food workers, 107.6 require days off from work due to the severity of their injuries (per BLS).
These are the top 10 occupations that make it the hardest for workers to switch jobs, according to researchers
Researchers analyzed 16 million workers' resumes to find the occupations that make it the hardest move from one job to another, leading to lower pay.
JOBS・
Pandemic unemployment benefits fraud may top $45 billion, federal watchdog says
Some $45.6 billion in pandemic unemployment benefits may have been fraudulently paid to criminals between March 2020 and April 2022, the US Department of Labor's Office of the Inspector General said in a memorandum on Thursday. It's the latest report to identify widespread schemes to steal money from a variety of federal relief programs.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
Don't Call It 'Quiet Quitting.' Many Workers Are Fighting Wage Theft
Search queries for the term "Quiet Quitting" hit an all-time high in August. Quiet quitting is a term used to describe the rejection of uncompensated overwork by employees. Wage theft is a big problem, costing workers approximately $50 billion annually. With a strong labor market, more power is in the...
Feds say $45.6 billion in pandemic jobless aid was likely stolen
An estimated $45.6 billion in pandemic unemployment benefits was likely stolen by fraudsters who used the Social Security numbers of dead people and prisoners to claim the aid, a government watchdog said Wednesday in a report.The report, issued by the Labor Department's inspector general, said the loss total was revised upward from a June 2021 assessment that about $16 billion had been stolen by fraudulent claims. "Hundreds of billions in pandemic funds attracted fraudsters seeking to exploit the [unemployment insurance] program, resulting in historic levels of fraud and other improper payments," Labor Department Inspector General Larry Turner said in a statement. First...
McKnight's
The truth(s) about the big nursing home COVID hearing
The huge nursing home event of the week — the House subcommittee hearing about providers’ response during the first three months of the pandemic — was a classic. Classic in the sense that it brought truth to light. Many truths. A more cynical person than I might...
McKnight's
Emotional exhaustion rose during pandemic: study
Burnout and stress have been common problems in the healthcare industry for many years, but emotional exhaustion among healthcare workers, and nurses in particular, increased significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, new research has found. A new study, Emotional Exhaustion Among U.S. Health Care Workers Before and During the COVID-19 Pandemic,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
McKnight's
Clinical briefs for Friday, Sept. 23
HHS reveals new strategy to support family caregivers … T cells could help kill cancer in older adults … ALS drug shows clinical benefit in new data analysis… Interferon treatment may reduce severe COVID in older patients .. Institute to lead global effort to map the human brain.
McKnight's
Transcendental meditation reduces healthcare workers’ stress
In the high-stress field of healthcare, with high burnout rates, relief may be in sight. A recent study published in the JAMA Network reveals healthcare professionals who practiced transcendental meditation (TM) for three months experienced significant reductions in chronic stress, insomnia, anxiety and emotional exhaustion. Chronic workplace stress is the...
YOGA・
A Philadelphia diner has been ordered to hand $1.35 million to workers after it used tips to pay wages
A Philadelphia diner has been ordered to pay its staff $1.35 million after it used a portion of servers' tips to pay bussers' wages in a string of labor law violations. The Department of Labor ruled that Empire Diner would have to pay back wages and damages to 107 servers at the restaurant.
How long COVID is impacting the nationwide labor shortage
Persistent COVID-19 symptoms could be keeping millions of Americans out of the workforce. Economists and policymakers have struggled to figure out why a much lower percentage of working-age adults are in the labor force than before the pandemic. The number of Americans either employed or looking for work eclipsed its...
POLITICO
An uptick in health worker strikes could signal a trend amid staffing shortages
Due to a production error, an incorrect version of Pulse was sent to your inbox. We apologize for any inconvenience. HEALTH WORKER STRIKES ON THE RISE — Health workers are striking more so far this year compared with earlier years in the pandemic, according to new data. Depending on...
Phys.org
Study of USPS statistics suggests working in high temperatures leads to more harassment and discrimination
An economist at Harvard University has found that on hot days, people working for the U.S. Postal Service are more likely to harass a colleague or discriminate against them. In her paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Ayushi Narayana describes her analysis of Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) reports made by people working for USPS and compared them with weather data to learn more about behavior changes during hot days.
Comments / 0