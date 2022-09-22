Read full article on original website
McKnight's
Provider groups look to shape regulations after funding victories
As many states have moved to tighten regulations in lockstep with the federal focus on nursing home reform, there’s often been an unexpected guest at the negotiating table. Provider associations and individual nursing home leaders are often sitting alongside worker and patient advocates whose voices have more traditionally driven policy.
McKnight's
Three staff members may turn on fourth five years after Florida hurricane deaths
Prosecutors dropped manslaughter charges Thursday against three defendants stemming from the post-hurricane deaths of 12 nursing home residents in Hollywood, FL. The defendants, former employees at the Rehabilitation Center of Hollywood Hills, agreed to testify against a fourth defendant, Jorge Carballo, the former chief administrator of the facility, according to media reports. They were all charged with manslaughter.
