ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
scttx.com

Shelby County Commissioners’ Court Special Meeting Sept. 28 Agenda

September 26, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners' Court will be held on the 28th day of September, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

Shelbyville Water System Announces Disinfectant Conversion Starts Sept. 26

September 23, 2022 - The Shelbyville Water System, ID # 2100014 will temporarily convert the disinfectant used in the distribution system from chloramine to free chlorine. The conversion will begin September 26, 2022 and continue through October 25, 2022. During this period, you may experience taste and odor changes associated with this type of temporary disinfectant conversion.
SHELBYVILLE, TX
scttx.com

Tenaha City Council Regular Meeting Agenda, September 26

September 23, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that a regular called meeting of the governing body of the above-named City will be held on Monday the 26th day of September 2022 at 5:30 pm at Tenaha City Hall, 238 North George Bowers Drive, Tenaha, Texas, at which time the following subjects will be considered, to-wit:
TENAHA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Shelby County, TX
Government
County
Shelby County, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Road in Longview to be closed due to improvements

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A road will be closed in Longview due to new improvements, said city officials. Spring Hill Road near McCann Road and Bill Owens Parkway will be shut down starting on Sept. 26 at 8 a.m. while crews install LED chevrons. Drivers should avoid the area. The chevrons will be placed at […]
LONGVIEW, TX
scttx.com

Boil Water Notice for N.E.W. Water System

September 23, 2022 - Due to electrical issues at Plant 1, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required the N.E.W. Water Supply Corporation PWS # 2030034 to notify all customers on FM 711, CR 203, CR 205, CR 223, Harmony, Kellyville, Fountain Town and Woodland Acres Communities to boil their water prior to consumption (eg., washing hands/ face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.
SAN AUGUSTINE, TX
KLTV

Rusk County sheriff discusses fentanyl spreading into East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Problems with fentanyl aren’t just happening along the southern border or in another state; varying amounts of it have been found in East Texas. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public that the deadly drug has appeared frequently in their county over the past year.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

Suspect Arrested in Houston on Shelby County Theft Warrant

September 23, 2022 - Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports the arrest of Sahanna Stubblefield, 38, of Houston. Stubblefield was arrested in Houston on September 22, 2022, on a Shelby County warrant for Theft of Property with a Previous Conviction (F-3) in connection with the theft of a 2017 Polaris Razr that was stolen on September 2, 2022 off Highway 7 West in the Grigsby area. Stubblefield was transported from the Harris County jail to the Shelby County jail where she will be arraigned for her charge.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
scttx.com

Joaquin Senior Center Hosting Flu Shot Clinic

Shots will be given by Joaquin’s Texas Quick Care Clinic, Nurse Practitioner Tammy Smith, CNS. Most shots are covered by insurance, including Medicare. For more information, call the Joaquin Senior Center at 936-269-3975 between 7:30am and 2pm. The Senior Center is on the Joaquin Square at 164 Chalk Street.
JOAQUIN, TX
scttx.com

Community Caravan Will be Visiting Center

September 23, 2022 - The KTBS Community Caravan will be visiting Center next week, Monday, September 26th through Thursday, September 29th. Rick Rowe will be here each morning between 5:00am – 7:00am as he tours the City and gets a taste (literally) of our 46th Annual East Texas Poultry. He will have the opportunity to visit our Historic Courthouse, meet our Shelby Chick and Pageant Court, tour the downtown area, visit several businesses sample some of Poultry Festival food and so much more. The public is invited to join Rick Rowe and the KTBS team for lunch at T&R Steaks and More between 11am and 12:30pm.
CENTER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
scttx.com

Center HS Introduces the 2022 Homecoming Court, Sweethearts, Beaus

September 22, 2022 - Center High School introduces the 2022 Homecoming Court. The coronation ceremony will be held pre-game at 7:00pm. The Center Roughriders will play Canton Eagles for their homecoming game this Friday, September 23rd with a 7:30pm game time. Homecoming Queen Candidates are:. Homecoming Duchesses are:. Club Sweethearts...
CENTER, TX
scttx.com

Friends of Mission Dolores Annual Meeting Sept. 23rd

September 22, 2022 - All members, and anyone interested in learning about the exciting events to come at Mission Dolores State Historic Site, are encouraged to attend this year's Annual Meeting of the Friends of Mission Dolores (FOMD). The meeting will be at 12-noon, Friday, September 23, 2022 at the Mission site. Board members will provide a light lunch.
MISSION, TX
KLTV

Longview pedestrian killed, found on roof of vehicle

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Longview Friday morning. According to Robby Cox, Gregg County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4, the incident happened near the intersection of Neiman Marcus Pkwy and Eastman Road Friday morning. Cox said the man was struck by an SUV. The driver of the SUV did not realize he had hit somebody and kept driving to work. When he got to work, the body of the pedestrian was discovered on the roof of the SUV.
LONGVIEW, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy