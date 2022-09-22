Read full article on original website
Related
scttx.com
New Projects Approved for Lufkin District; $9.4 Million Project for Shelby County
September 22, 2022 – Texas Transportation Commissioners on Thursday approved more than $520.9 million in new construction projects statewide, with more than $12.4 million earmarked for projects in the Lufkin District. Commissioners also approved more than $75.9 million in maintenance projects, which included more than $1.7 million for the...
scttx.com
Shelby County Commissioners’ Court Special Meeting Sept. 28 Agenda
September 26, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners' Court will be held on the 28th day of September, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
scttx.com
Shelbyville Water System Announces Disinfectant Conversion Starts Sept. 26
September 23, 2022 - The Shelbyville Water System, ID # 2100014 will temporarily convert the disinfectant used in the distribution system from chloramine to free chlorine. The conversion will begin September 26, 2022 and continue through October 25, 2022. During this period, you may experience taste and odor changes associated with this type of temporary disinfectant conversion.
scttx.com
Tenaha City Council Regular Meeting Agenda, September 26
September 23, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that a regular called meeting of the governing body of the above-named City will be held on Monday the 26th day of September 2022 at 5:30 pm at Tenaha City Hall, 238 North George Bowers Drive, Tenaha, Texas, at which time the following subjects will be considered, to-wit:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Road in Longview to be closed due to improvements
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A road will be closed in Longview due to new improvements, said city officials. Spring Hill Road near McCann Road and Bill Owens Parkway will be shut down starting on Sept. 26 at 8 a.m. while crews install LED chevrons. Drivers should avoid the area. The chevrons will be placed at […]
scttx.com
Boil Water Notice for N.E.W. Water System
September 23, 2022 - Due to electrical issues at Plant 1, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has required the N.E.W. Water Supply Corporation PWS # 2030034 to notify all customers on FM 711, CR 203, CR 205, CR 223, Harmony, Kellyville, Fountain Town and Woodland Acres Communities to boil their water prior to consumption (eg., washing hands/ face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Children, seniors and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.
KLTV
Rusk County sheriff discusses fentanyl spreading into East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Problems with fentanyl aren’t just happening along the southern border or in another state; varying amounts of it have been found in East Texas. The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public that the deadly drug has appeared frequently in their county over the past year.
scttx.com
Suspect Arrested in Houston on Shelby County Theft Warrant
September 23, 2022 - Shelby County Sheriff Kevin W. Windham reports the arrest of Sahanna Stubblefield, 38, of Houston. Stubblefield was arrested in Houston on September 22, 2022, on a Shelby County warrant for Theft of Property with a Previous Conviction (F-3) in connection with the theft of a 2017 Polaris Razr that was stolen on September 2, 2022 off Highway 7 West in the Grigsby area. Stubblefield was transported from the Harris County jail to the Shelby County jail where she will be arraigned for her charge.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Panola County Sheriff's Office continue to investigate human skeletal remains found near Sabine River
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — The Panola County Sheriff's Office is seeking to determine the identity of skeletal human remains found in Panola County near the Sabine River over the summer. The sheriff's office said work crew discovered the remains in a wooded area near the Sabine River on July...
scttx.com
Joaquin Senior Center Hosting Flu Shot Clinic
Shots will be given by Joaquin’s Texas Quick Care Clinic, Nurse Practitioner Tammy Smith, CNS. Most shots are covered by insurance, including Medicare. For more information, call the Joaquin Senior Center at 936-269-3975 between 7:30am and 2pm. The Senior Center is on the Joaquin Square at 164 Chalk Street.
scttx.com
Community Caravan Will be Visiting Center
September 23, 2022 - The KTBS Community Caravan will be visiting Center next week, Monday, September 26th through Thursday, September 29th. Rick Rowe will be here each morning between 5:00am – 7:00am as he tours the City and gets a taste (literally) of our 46th Annual East Texas Poultry. He will have the opportunity to visit our Historic Courthouse, meet our Shelby Chick and Pageant Court, tour the downtown area, visit several businesses sample some of Poultry Festival food and so much more. The public is invited to join Rick Rowe and the KTBS team for lunch at T&R Steaks and More between 11am and 12:30pm.
Rusk County Sheriff: It’s baby copperhead season, be watchful
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Rusk County Sheriff’s office took to Facebook Wednesday to remind everyone it’s baby copperhead season. The post explains that copperheads like damp areas, so watch around toys, dog bowls, flower pots, etc. Remember to look before you grab anything outside. One way to identify them is that baby copperheads […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
scttx.com
Center HS Introduces the 2022 Homecoming Court, Sweethearts, Beaus
September 22, 2022 - Center High School introduces the 2022 Homecoming Court. The coronation ceremony will be held pre-game at 7:00pm. The Center Roughriders will play Canton Eagles for their homecoming game this Friday, September 23rd with a 7:30pm game time. Homecoming Queen Candidates are:. Homecoming Duchesses are:. Club Sweethearts...
Skeletal remains found by Panola County work crew to be DNA tested
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Panola County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday that the skeletal remains discovered by a work crew in July are to be DNA tested. According to authorities, the remains were sent to an anthropological lab a few days after they were discovered on July 27. This announcement comes after the first […]
scttx.com
Friends of Mission Dolores Annual Meeting Sept. 23rd
September 22, 2022 - All members, and anyone interested in learning about the exciting events to come at Mission Dolores State Historic Site, are encouraged to attend this year's Annual Meeting of the Friends of Mission Dolores (FOMD). The meeting will be at 12-noon, Friday, September 23, 2022 at the Mission site. Board members will provide a light lunch.
KLTV
Longview pedestrian killed, found on roof of vehicle
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Longview Friday morning. According to Robby Cox, Gregg County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4, the incident happened near the intersection of Neiman Marcus Pkwy and Eastman Road Friday morning. Cox said the man was struck by an SUV. The driver of the SUV did not realize he had hit somebody and kept driving to work. When he got to work, the body of the pedestrian was discovered on the roof of the SUV.
Officials: Longview man killed by SUV, driver says he never noticed until arriving at work
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A Longview pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV while walking at the intersection of Neiman Marcus Parkway and Eastman Road, authorities say. Gregg County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4, Robby Cox says that driver of the SUV did not notice that he had hit someone and only […]
scttx.com
Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange Market Report for Sept. 22
Nacogdoches Livestock Exchange, LLC hosts a sale every Thursday at 11:30am. Office Manager is Lynnelle McElroy. Owners are Barry Hughes, Jeremy Henigan, Daniel Coats, Tim Coats, and Robert Fea. For more information, call 936-564-8661.
KLTV
$2.5M settlement reached by Longview ISD, families of students allegedly abused by former Everhart educators
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Half a dozen former educators at J.L. Everhart Elementary School in Longview were accused of abusing 10 children in their care, and the school district has reached a financial settlement with the families of those students. The educators accused in the case are Cynthia Denise Talley,...
Sheriff’s Office: Calls from concerned citizens lead to arrest
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Cherokee County Sheriff’s said they have arrested 47-year-old Jamacia Morgan of Alto after receiving multiple calls from concerned citizens. According to officials, the calls were reporting that an individual in a white car was going around looking for money or work. The individuals actions were causing citizens to be concerned […]
Comments / 0