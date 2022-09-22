Read full article on original website
Chester County Independent
News from the Deanburg Community of Chester County
Hello to Chester County from Deanburg. Hope you have had a great week and are looking forward to a new week. If you see these folks out this week, wish them a happy birthday – Beth Ann Hill and Hannah Collins on Sept. 21, Abigail Tully on Sept. 22, Sharon Hopper on Sept. 24, Savannah Rae Julian on Sept. 25 and Phoebe Hopper on Sept. 27. Wishing you happiness/To welcome each morning/Wishing you laughter/To make your heart sing/Wishing you friendship/Sharing and caring/And all the joy/Birthday can bring!
Chester County Independent
News from the Hickory Corner Community of Chester County
Hello Fall! Today (Monday) turned out to be a hot day. Summer is still hanging around as the temperature was in the 90s. Fall is here Thursday, so I hope it will kick summer to the curb. I am ready for some cooler temperatures. I look forward to the trees changing colors. Soon those green leaves will turn into beautiful colors of red, yellow and orange, proving that sometimes change can be good! It is also time for pumpkin everything, so looks like it is time for me to make some pumpkin muffins. What is your favorite part of fall? Call me and share.
Chester County Independent
Drizzle Infusions, LLC joins Chester County chamber of commerce
On September 8, IV hydration and nutrition business Drizzle Infusions, LLC joined the Henderson|Chester County Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting. Located in Southern Chic, Drizzle Infusions offers IV hydration infusions. Different vitamins and minerals can be added to infusions. It is operated by 18-year nurse, Stephanie Cox. “I have seen the effects of dehydration. Simple IV hydration is a great way to help, along with adding in a few different nutrients to help give an extra boost,” Cox said. After answering a few health questions and choosing an infusion, Cox will take your vital signs, prepare the infusion then start the IV. The infusion generally lasts 35-60 minutes. When complete, Cox will repeat vital signs and remove the IV. Drizzle Infusions can be done at Southern Chic or at home. Drizzle Infusions is open Thursday and Friday by appointment. Download Hydreight app to schedule appointments and to see offers and prices.
Chester County Independent
Your Right to Know: Reports from Henderson Police Dept., Chester County Sheriff’s Dept., and other agencies
30, Henderson, was arrested and charged with violation of Community Corrections – Misdemeanor, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search and criminal trespass. She is held in the Chester County Jail without bond. September 16, 2022. Savannah Mewborn. , 20, Finger, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, child abuse and...
