Chester County, TN

Chester County Independent

News from the Deanburg Community of Chester County

Hello to Chester County from Deanburg. Hope you have had a great week and are looking forward to a new week. If you see these folks out this week, wish them a happy birthday – Beth Ann Hill and Hannah Collins on Sept. 21, Abigail Tully on Sept. 22, Sharon Hopper on Sept. 24, Savannah Rae Julian on Sept. 25 and Phoebe Hopper on Sept. 27. Wishing you happiness/To welcome each morning/Wishing you laughter/To make your heart sing/Wishing you friendship/Sharing and caring/And all the joy/Birthday can bring!
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
Chester County Independent

News from the Hickory Corner Community of Chester County

Hello Fall! Today (Monday) turned out to be a hot day. Summer is still hanging around as the temperature was in the 90s. Fall is here Thursday, so I hope it will kick summer to the curb. I am ready for some cooler temperatures. I look forward to the trees changing colors. Soon those green leaves will turn into beautiful colors of red, yellow and orange, proving that sometimes change can be good! It is also time for pumpkin everything, so looks like it is time for me to make some pumpkin muffins. What is your favorite part of fall? Call me and share.
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
Chester County Independent

Drizzle Infusions, LLC joins Chester County chamber of commerce

On September 8, IV hydration and nutrition business Drizzle Infusions, LLC joined the Henderson|Chester County Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon cutting. Located in Southern Chic, Drizzle Infusions offers IV hydration infusions. Different vitamins and minerals can be added to infusions. It is operated by 18-year nurse, Stephanie Cox. “I have seen the effects of dehydration. Simple IV hydration is a great way to help, along with adding in a few different nutrients to help give an extra boost,” Cox said. After answering a few health questions and choosing an infusion, Cox will take your vital signs, prepare the infusion then start the IV. The infusion generally lasts 35-60 minutes. When complete, Cox will repeat vital signs and remove the IV. Drizzle Infusions can be done at Southern Chic or at home. Drizzle Infusions is open Thursday and Friday by appointment. Download Hydreight app to schedule appointments and to see offers and prices.
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Habitat for Humanity holds ‘Volunteer Build Day’ in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A new dream is coming to life thanks to Habitat for Humanity. Habitat for Humanity acts as a bridge for first-time homeowners, and those who are willing to donate items, time, and money in order for the dream of buying a first home to become a reality.
JACKSON, TN
courieranywhere.com

Catfish Derby benefit concert set for Saturday in downtown Savannah

A special benefit concert will be held in downtown Savannah this weekend. The first Catfish Derby benefit concert series was created by the Hardin County Leadership Class of 2021 and it features Chelsea Rhodes, Chandler Stephens and Mighty Swell. The show’s headliners are Deana Carter and Hardin County’s country star Darryl Worley and Friends.
SAVANNAH, TN
Covington Leader

Heritage Festival kicks off tonight, goes through Sunday afternoon

As the excitement of summertime slowly winds down, the eagerness for the fall season is evident throughout the community. “We’re proud to be able to kick off the fall season with our annual Heritage Festival each year. It’s one of Tipton County’s biggest tourism events,” said Lauren Fletcher, Executive Director of the Covington-Tipton County Chamber of Commerce. “Since we host the event the fourth weekend of September, it always ends up around the first day of fall.”
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
Chester County Independent

Your Right to Know: Reports from Henderson Police Dept., Chester County Sheriff’s Dept., and other agencies

30, Henderson, was arrested and charged with violation of Community Corrections – Misdemeanor, resisting stop/frisk/halt/arrest/search and criminal trespass. She is held in the Chester County Jail without bond. September 16, 2022. Savannah Mewborn. , 20, Finger, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, child abuse and...
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Mural honoring musician Gil Scott-Heron unveiled in downtown Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson community honors a world-renowned musician. A new mural was revealed in downtown Jackson in honor of Gil Scott-Heron on Friday morning. Prior to becoming a musician, author, and poet, Gil Scott-Heron spent most of his formative years here in Jackson, were he was one of the first three African American students to integrate Tigrett Middle School.
JACKSON, TN
newsleaderonline.com

Lake resolution passage gives developer right to build

Carroll County Commissioners passed a resolution 13-7 at the Sept. 12 meeting that will give Seattle, Washington developer Al Jackson the right to develop what appears to be a “small town” on Humphrey’s Road, west of Huntingdon. The resolution amends the text of the Carroll County Zoning Resolution to create L-1A (Lake Low-Medium Density Residential) Districts and L-3 (Lake Agriculture-Residential) Zoning Districts, to revise provisions for L-2 (Lake Low-Medium Density Residential) Districts,and to adopt a Revised Zoning Map for the Carroll County Lake Planned Growth Area.
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

“It’s not real”: Arlington family of 17 escapes overnight fire

ARLINGTON, Tenn. — Even with two fire hydrants just yards from their property, an Arlington family watched their entire home go up in flames early Wednesday morning. “The fire department said they could have had it out in ten minutes if they would have had water,” said Joel Mercer, who escaped from the home with 16 members of his family. “They had their hands tied behind their back.”
ARLINGTON, TN
WBBJ

State rep, performer discuss controversy of Jackson Pride drag show

JACKSON, Tenn. — Community members are preparing to celebrate Jackson’s 3rd Annual Pride Festival on Saturday, October 8. But a few events in the festival are causing concern, specifically with the drag show and how it will affect the community. “The City of Jackson has its own ordinances...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

City announces 4 people vying for empty seat on Jackson City Council

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson announces the individuals vying for an empty seat on City Council. Following Gary Pickens’ resignation from the council earlier this month, a vacancy was left for Jackson City Council’s District 1 position. The city called for qualified residents to submit...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

TBI announces arrest, details in Hardeman County standoff

GRAND JUNCTION, Tenn. — An update to a standoff in Hardeman County –an investigation by the TBI has resulted in the arrest of a Bolivar man. 22-year-old Larry Taylor was taken into custody and booked into the Hardeman County jail. According to the TBI, on Tuesday, Hardeman County...
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN
Lexington Progress

Sheriff’s Department Seeks Deputies

Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke has a few job openings. With the Henderson County Board of Education’s recent approval of four additional resource officers for schools, Sheriff Duke needs to fill those positions as well as three additional deputies. These positions are just to fill openings in the regular...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TN
WREG

Ford breaks ground on Blue Oval City in TN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Less than a year after Ford announced its expansion to west Tennessee, the motor company has broken ground on the new Blue Oval City. The new plant in Haywood County less than an hour northeast of Memphis will be the most advanced auto production complex in ford’s nearly 120-year history. A new […]
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN

