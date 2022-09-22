Read full article on original website
High-end art
Steve Green has worn many hats within Michigan’s marijuana industry. He rallied for medical legalization in the state before the 2008 elections and then, in 2011, opened up a Lansing-based “medible” business with his wife, Maria. In 2013, he said the couple were victims of the drug...
Robin Williams’ son to speak at W. MI mental health gala
The son of late comedic genius Robin Williams will speak at an event at Meijer Gardens hosted by a local mental health organization for suicide prevention awareness month.
A front yard in Mason is turning heads with twirling skeletons and more
On East Columbia Street near Rayner Street in Mason, Samantha Beard has turned her front yard into a graveyard meets pumpkin patch meets haunted house.
Capital AfroFest launches in downtown Lansing
Capital AfroFest, a multifaceted new festival dedicated to celebrating African culture, connection and representation, happens this weekend in downtown Lansing. Hosted by The Michigan Dance & Movement Collective and Tatse & Alobosa Bar on Washington Square, the event hosts two days of food, fun, fashion and live entertainment. Taiwo Adeleye,...
The Saginaw Saga
If there are seasons in the life of a city block, it’s been a long winter on the 900 block of West Saginaw Street, in the heart of the city’s near west side. Photographs from half a century ago show a classic neighborhood commercial block. Locals shopped at grocery stores like Piggly Wiggly, Kroger and Schmidt’s. Kids tugged their parents from American Bank & Trust toward the candy counter at the D&C five and dime store down the street. People walked up to Updyke Pharmacy for prescriptions, men got their hats at Gordon’s Men’s Wear, cops munched donuts at Paul’s Pastries, thirsty patrons wet their beaks at Pasquale’s, the Westown Bar or McCleer’s Saloon.
City of Lansing accepting American Rescue Plan Act applications
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The city of Lansing will be distributing funds from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan Act. The city is issuing the grants to organizations and people who meet federal guidelines for economic hardships. Lansing has about $1.9 million total to distribute to eligible groups and programs.
Out on the town
50 Over Fitness - Meridian 50 Plus Stretch and Flex Exercise group exercises at Meridian Township Central Park Pavilion 9-10 a.m. Central Park Pavilion, 5151 Marsh Road, Okemos. meridian50plus.com. Allen Farmers Market - 2:30-7 p.m. Allen Market Place, 1611 E. Kalamazoo, Lansing. Decorate a Donut - Show off your donut...
The Street Dog Coalition offering free pet clinic at Reutter Park in Lansing
The Street Dog Coalition is setting up shop in Lansing to make sure pets, who are owned by people experiencing homelessness, can get the vital services they need.
Inside the Abandoned 1970 Murder House North of Lansing, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. On the night of Nov. 19, 1970, Alonzo Hart Jr. returned home, in the small Michigan city of Ithaca, north of Lansing, from work between 8:30-9:00 PM. His wife, Sarah Jane, had packed their six kids into the car and "went shopping" so she wouldn't be home during the murder she had planned with Phillip Lippert & William Pribble.
Sixteen years ago, affirmative action was banned in Michigan. With upcoming Supreme Court lawsuit, it may be banned nationwide.
Since 2006, the University of Michigan has been running what it calls a “natural experiment” in race-neutral admissions. Following a 2006 statewide vote that banned affirmative action in the state’s public universities, the University radically shifted its admissions procedures for the first time since 1963 by removing race from the admission process. On Oct. 31, the Supreme Court will hear the lawsuits brought by Students for Fair Admissions, an anti-affirmative action organization challenging racially informed admissions practices at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina.
A New Restaurant is Making its Way to Jackson
Back in 2019, after nearly five decades of serving the Jackson community, local favorite Finely's Grill and Smokehouse closed its doors for good. This location wasn't the only one to close permanently, as the Lansing location on west Saginaw also closed its doors. The old Jackson Finley's location by Westwood...
Opinion: Grass Lake’s Brayden Lape steals the show giving Jackson County a much-needed rallying cry
Jackson, Mich. (Sept. 21, 2022) – As I watched Brayden Lape’s performance on NBC’s hit show “The Voice” last night I couldn’t help but crack a big smile and feel a great sense of pride for Jackson County and its residents and thought to myself “Brayden’s performance is what this town needed.”
Proposition 1: Voting yes solves nothing
Term limits are not the answer to Michigan’s problems: they are the cause. Michigan voters will decide whether to enact stricter term limits for representatives and financial reporting requirements for state-elected officials on the ballot this November. Michigan legislators can serve six years in the state house of representatives...
Illness impacting wild animals in Meridian Township
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Something is causing strange and even possibly aggressive behavior in raccoons and coyotes here in Mid-Michigan. Wildlife experts think it may be a virus that’s not dangerous to people but it could be to your pets. The Meridian Township Police Department are in contact with...
Trash Piles Up and Administrators Pitch In
East Lansing Public Schools’ dwindling janitorial staff and the severing of its contract with its longtime service provider was a top issue of concern for participants at the district’s Board of Education meeting Monday, Sept. 12. “I have heard that we are experiencing trouble with our janitorial staff,”...
Two local McDonald’s restaurants to stay in the Maynard family
BRANCH COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – McDonald’s announced on Wednesday that Michael and Jessica Maynard have purchased and are now running restaurants in Battle Creek at 6079 B Drive North and in Bronson at 708 East Chicago Street. The two locations were previously owned by Michael’s parents, Jim and...
‘It’s time to stop this behavior’ - East Lansing to see enhanced police presence
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A warning was issued by the East Lansing Police Department Thursday: anyone causing violence or trouble will pay. The department posted the warning in a video on social media. Police said a shooting on Sept. 11, where 31 bullet casings were found, was the final...
Over 7,000 people without power in Ingham, Eaton Counties
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Around 7,601 Consumers Energy customers are without power in Eaton and Ingham Counties. The outages are localized near Dimondale, Windsor Township, and southern portions of the Grand Ledge area. Consumers Energy has not determined a cause for the outages yet. Power is expected to be restored between 11:15 and 11:30 p.m. […]
Leonard Elementary in Ovid went into hard lockdown Tuesday morning
An elementary school in Ovid went into a hard lockdown Tuesday morning, but all students and staff are okay.
Lottery ticket worth $25,000 a year for life sold in Michigan
LANSING, MI -- A lottery ticket worth $25,000 a year for the rest of the winner’s life was sold on the Michigan Lottery website for the Lucky for Life drawing on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The winning ticket matched all five white balls drawn -- 05-26-28-37-42 -- to win the prize.
