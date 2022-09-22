ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

KIRO 7 Seattle

1 dead, 2 injured in drive-by shooting in Auburn

AUBURN, Wash. — An investigation is underway after one man was killed and two other men were injured in a drive-by shooting Friday night in Auburn. Officers were called before 9 p.m. to the 800 block of 10th Street Northeast. When police arrived, they found a man dead with...
AUBURN, WA
Seattle, WA
Washington Crime & Safety
Seattle, WA
q13fox.com

1 killed in Auburn drive-by shooting

AUBURN, Wash. - One person was killed in a drive-by shooting late Friday in Auburn. According to Auburn Police, one person was killed and the condition of two other people was unknown. Few details were known, but officers were called around 9:00 p.m. to the 800 block of 10th St....
AUBURN, WA
q13fox.com

Hiker, rock hunter killed by driver on I-90 after getting lost, trying to find trailhead

SEATTLE - It was supposed to be a day of rock hunting for Shannon Creel, her partner Britt, and another friend near Denny Creek and the Franklin Falls area. Instead, things took a tragic turn after the group got separated from one another in the woods. Her family and friends say just before 8:00 pm, Shannon was struck and killed by a driver on I-90 near Exit 47 while trying to find her way back to a trailhead.
SEATTLE, WA
My Clallam County

Sequim man killed by SWAT team after early morning standoff

SEQUIM, Wash. – A Sequim man was killed by law enforcement Thursday morning after he fired multiple shots at them. Clallam County Sheriff Bill Benedict told KONP the incident began in the early morning hours with a domestic dispute between a man and woman resulted in her being injured and calling 911. Sequim Police Officers and Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a property on Priest Lane and the woman was transported to Olympic Medical Center with unspecified injuries.
SEQUIM, WA
KING 5

Police shoot, kill domestic violence assault suspect in Sequim

SEQUIM, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) SWAT officers shot and killed a man who was suspected of domestic violence in Sequim early Thursday morning. Around 2 a.m., authorities responded to a call at a house on Priest Lane in the unincorporated area of Sequim. A woman reported that her boyfriend hit her with an axe. Sequim police officers and Clallam County Sheriff's deputies responded and found the victim with a head injury.
SEQUIM, WA
myeverettnews.com

Everett Police Arrest Suspect In Fatal Hit And Run Of Patricia Oman

We will get more information in the morning but Everett Police have confirmed that a woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run that happened on August 15th in the 5400 block of Broadway. On August 15th 80-year-old Patricia Oman was walking along Broadway when she...
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

Renton residents concerned over escalation of rock-thrower at SR 900

RENTON, Wash. - A community is feeling frustrated as residents say they are being threatened day after day by a man throwing rocks at vehicles along SR 900 in Renton. In the beginning of September, Washington State Patrol (WSP) said they responded to four incidents involving the man residents have dubbed "the Rock Thrower." Those four incidents happened in under two weeks.
RENTON, WA
KOMO News

Tumwater man killed in grocery store parking lot in 'seemingly unprovoked shooting'

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man was killed in what deputies called a "seemingly unprovoked shooting" in a supermarket parking lot in Thurston County on Saturday evening. According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, a man called 911 from the parking lot of the WinCo in the 7500 block of Martin Way East in Olympia around 10:15 p.m. reporting he found his brother dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside the car. About 45 minutes later, after deputies put out an attempt to locate the suspect, a Lacey Police Department officer found the man walking on Martin Way East and arrested him without incident.
OLYMPIA, WA

