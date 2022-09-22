Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Bremerton PD looking for missing endangered woman last seen at Seattle Ferry Terminal
SEATTLE - Bremerton Police are looking for an endangered woman who was last seen on Sept. 19 in Seattle. Police say 31-year-old Sade Hurst is developmentally delayed and has the mental capacity of an 8-year-old. She is bipolar and schizophrenic and does not have her medication with her, police said.
Seattle police seek public’s help in finding missing 57-year-old woman
The Seattle Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 57-year-old woman. Kara is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, with brown hair and blue eyes. She needs daily medication. Police said she uses an electric wheelchair, but she left the charger at home so it could...
1 dead, 2 injured in drive-by shooting in Auburn
AUBURN, Wash. — An investigation is underway after one man was killed and two other men were injured in a drive-by shooting Friday night in Auburn. Officers were called before 9 p.m. to the 800 block of 10th Street Northeast. When police arrived, they found a man dead with...
q13fox.com
9-year-old boy flown to Harborview Medical Center after Alaska bear attack
ALASKA - A 9-year-old boy was flown to Harborview Medical Center after a bear attack in Alaska earlier this week. After 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Alaska State and wildlife troopers responded to a report of a bear attack near the Palmer Hay Flats on Glenn Highway. When troopers and emergency crews...
Rescue swimmer pulls body from Lake Washington near I-90 bridge
SEATTLE — A rescue swimmer pulled a person from Lake Washington near the Interstate 90 bridge early Friday. Shortly after 1:30 a.m., Seattle Fire Department crews were called to the midspan of the eastbound I-90 bridge, east of Rainier Avenue South, for a water rescue. A Washington State Department...
The Crime Blotter: Suspect robs, threatens to shoot USPS driver in North Seattle
Seattle Police Department (SPD) says about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, a man walked up to the passenger side window of a U.S. Postal Service vehicle in a residential area of northeast Seattle and threatened the mail carrier with a handgun. He demanded the mail carrier’s USPS keys, which the victim handed...
Man fatally shot in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District
SEATTLE — An investigation is underway after a man was fatally shot Thursday afternoon in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District. Police were called after 2 p.m. to the intersection of 13th Avenue South and South Lane Street for reports that someone had been shot. Officers arrived and found a man...
Man injured in accidental shooting outside of Shoreline recreation center
SHORELINE, Wash. — A shooting that occurred outside the Spartan Recreation Center in Shoreline prompted a large police presence on Thursday evening. Just before 6 p.m., officers were called to the area of the 200 block of Northeast 185th Street for a report of a man walking down the street with a gun.
q13fox.com
1 killed in Auburn drive-by shooting
AUBURN, Wash. - One person was killed in a drive-by shooting late Friday in Auburn. According to Auburn Police, one person was killed and the condition of two other people was unknown. Few details were known, but officers were called around 9:00 p.m. to the 800 block of 10th St....
q13fox.com
Hiker, rock hunter killed by driver on I-90 after getting lost, trying to find trailhead
SEATTLE - It was supposed to be a day of rock hunting for Shannon Creel, her partner Britt, and another friend near Denny Creek and the Franklin Falls area. Instead, things took a tragic turn after the group got separated from one another in the woods. Her family and friends say just before 8:00 pm, Shannon was struck and killed by a driver on I-90 near Exit 47 while trying to find her way back to a trailhead.
q13fox.com
Deputies: Man arrested in Spanaway after breaking into home while owner was out of town
SPANAWAY, Wash. - Pierce County deputies arrested a man suspected of stealing a motorcycle, guns, jewelry, electronics, power tools and bicycles from a person’s home while they were out of town. Authorities say they received a call Tuesday from someone reporting their neighbor’s home had been broken into in...
Crews in Bellevue start digging to expose broken water main, search for answers
BELLEVUE, Wash. — Crews started work on Thursday to dig out three pieces of water main in Bellevue’s Sommerset neighborhood. This is part of the investigation into what caused a water main break and landslide in January that knocked a home off its foundation and destroyed it. Contractors...
My Clallam County
Sequim man killed by SWAT team after early morning standoff
SEQUIM, Wash. – A Sequim man was killed by law enforcement Thursday morning after he fired multiple shots at them. Clallam County Sheriff Bill Benedict told KONP the incident began in the early morning hours with a domestic dispute between a man and woman resulted in her being injured and calling 911. Sequim Police Officers and Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a property on Priest Lane and the woman was transported to Olympic Medical Center with unspecified injuries.
Person arrested after stealing police cruiser in Lakewood
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — A person was arrested after stealing an officer’s patrol vehicle on Wednesday night, Lakewood police said. Authorities said that while officers were on a call in the 9800 block of Veterans Drive, a person got into an unlocked and running patrol vehicle and drove off.
westsideseattle.com
Woman robbed at gunpoint; chase followed but suspects escaped at high speed
At 4:06am on Wednesday Sept. 21, a victim stated that two males pulled up in a vehicle at 2 Ave SW/Highland Park Way SW. The victim stated that one of the suspects grabbed her and threw her to the ground. The victim stated that the suspect put a rifle to her head.
98online.com
Lakewood Police: Mother drives stolen car through freshly poured concrete, with child in backseat
(Q13FOX) LAKEWOOD, Wash. – A mother was arrested early Tuesday morning after she reportedly drove a stolen Mini Cooper through an active construction zone, then ditched the car after it got stuck in freshly poured concrete. According to the Lakewood Police Department (LPD), at 1:53 a.m., officers were called...
Police shoot, kill domestic violence assault suspect in Sequim
SEQUIM, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) SWAT officers shot and killed a man who was suspected of domestic violence in Sequim early Thursday morning. Around 2 a.m., authorities responded to a call at a house on Priest Lane in the unincorporated area of Sequim. A woman reported that her boyfriend hit her with an axe. Sequim police officers and Clallam County Sheriff's deputies responded and found the victim with a head injury.
myeverettnews.com
Everett Police Arrest Suspect In Fatal Hit And Run Of Patricia Oman
We will get more information in the morning but Everett Police have confirmed that a woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal hit and run that happened on August 15th in the 5400 block of Broadway. On August 15th 80-year-old Patricia Oman was walking along Broadway when she...
q13fox.com
Renton residents concerned over escalation of rock-thrower at SR 900
RENTON, Wash. - A community is feeling frustrated as residents say they are being threatened day after day by a man throwing rocks at vehicles along SR 900 in Renton. In the beginning of September, Washington State Patrol (WSP) said they responded to four incidents involving the man residents have dubbed "the Rock Thrower." Those four incidents happened in under two weeks.
KOMO News
Tumwater man killed in grocery store parking lot in 'seemingly unprovoked shooting'
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A man was killed in what deputies called a "seemingly unprovoked shooting" in a supermarket parking lot in Thurston County on Saturday evening. According to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office, a man called 911 from the parking lot of the WinCo in the 7500 block of Martin Way East in Olympia around 10:15 p.m. reporting he found his brother dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside the car. About 45 minutes later, after deputies put out an attempt to locate the suspect, a Lacey Police Department officer found the man walking on Martin Way East and arrested him without incident.
