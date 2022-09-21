Read full article on original website
Related
"The Big Bang Theory" Is Officially 15 Years Old — Here Are 12 Side-By-Sides Of The Cast Then Vs. Now
The Big Bang Theory aired its first episode 15 years ago, and the cast has changed quite a lot since then.
Tyler Perry Shares What He Learned By Offering Home To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle
Tyler Perry is hoping to clarify any misconceptions the world may have regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship. The “Diary of a Mad Black Woman” actor and filmmaker dropped by “Today” this week and recalled offering up his Los Angeles home to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after the couple stepped back as working members of the royal family and relocated to the U.S. in 2020.
4 of the Best Horror Series to Stream in October 2022
Ready for some Netflix and chills? Spooky Season is almost here and we have four of the best horror series to binge this year in October.
Catherine Zeta Jones & Michael Douglas Take Romantic Helicopter Ride To Celebrate Birthday
Catherine Zeta Jones, 53, and Michael Douglas, 78, celebrated another joint birthday in Sardinia during the Sept. 25 weekend and took a romantic helicopter ride over a gorgeous view at one point. The actress took to Instagram to share a video of them sitting in their seats on the chopper and they looked thrilled to be up in the air. “It’s our birthday! Happy Birthday, honey,” Catherine said while filming the video, first on herself and then on her husband. “Happy Birthday, darling,” he responded back with a smile before she panned the camera to the window, showing their incredible view of water.
Comments / 0