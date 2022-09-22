HeiQ has introduced a 100 percent biobased proprietary textile technology called HeiQ Allergen Tech, which aims to help people who suffer from allergies. The technology reduces inanimate allergens like house dust mite matter, and pet allergens, and can be added in the finishing stage of the manufacturing process of textiles for bedding and furniture. HeiQ noted that allergies are one of the most prevalent health problems in the world, estimated to affect about 40 percent of the global population, citing an article in the International Archives of Allergy and Immunology. Building upon its tested and proven Synbio ingredient, the new textile finish...

