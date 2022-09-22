Read full article on original website
Campus community reflects on Biden administration’s push toward student loan forgiveness
On Aug. 24, President Joe Biden announced a plan to cancel up to $10,000 of student debt for many borrowers. The move was seen by some as a promise kept from Biden’s campaign for the White House and has stirred a national conversation about student debt, which affects more than 45 million Americans.
First-years disappointed to learn ORFE not the name of a frat
The following content is purely satirical and entirely fictional. Hundreds of first-year students frantically logged on to TigerHub last night to change their courses after the shocking revelation that ORFE, or Operations Research and Financial Engineering, is in fact not a fraternity on campus. Many had assumed that the odd combination of letters were the initials to a Greek life organization, rather than a concentration specializing in statistics, probability, and optimization.
How Princeton can better support students in job and internship searches
As I was wrapping up my internship experience in July, I began looking into opportunities for the next summer. I thought I had begun the recruitment process quite early, but I soon realized that this was far from the case. In part, this is due to the lack of clear communication from the University, as it underemphasizes the importance of getting started early when it comes to recruiting. As a result, underclass students — particularly those without pre-existing connections and a wealth of resources — are left in the dark until it’s too late.
The 15 Most Expensive Colleges in the U.S.
"Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall," that oft-repeated F. Scott Fitzgerald quote from his most famous tome, feels like a seasonal sentiment that rings particularly true for the millions of eager freshmen who have settled into colleges and universities around the country. By now members of the Class of 2026 have endured orientation, decorated their dorms, and snoozed through their first few weeks of lectures. Years of extracurricular activities, pricey consultations, and obsessing over rankings have paid off. They are survivors of the "dumpster fire" that was the 2022 application process; the fortunate ones who prevailed over shockingly low admission rates.
Reactions: USG considers eliminating referenda
The USG Reform Project has proposed a change to the USG referendum process. While most student petitions that gather enough signatures would formerly be put to the student body, the proposed reform suggests instead that issues go to a USG hearing, and the USG alone would decide which issues should be put to the student body.
