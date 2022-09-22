Read full article on original website
Men’s soccer cruises past Loyola for first home win of the season
After a 3–1 loss over the weekend to Fairfield (4–3 overall, Metro Atlantic Athletic), the Princeton men’s soccer team (2–2–1, 0–0 Ivy) responded in a dominant fashion on Tuesday night with a 2–0 win over Loyola Maryland (2–3–2, 0–1–0 Patriot).
One tree over a changing campus
There’s a tree so tall and so sprawling that a still-low morning sun produces a shadow so long that it blankets a large swath of Washington Road and even strains to graze the grass before 1879 Hall. The tree sits on the northwest corner of the Princeton Tower Club’s lot. I often enjoy sitting under the tree’s shade on cooler, late summer afternoons and well into autumn before the tree drowns the yard in its leaves. This tree dominates over Prospect Avenue, dwarfing recently planted trees that line the street under its canopy. I know the tree best in its barren state — only its massive trunk and its innumerable branches fragmenting into a mute sky during the core of the academic year. Truthfully, the imposing trunk is what has recently been confronting my imagination most.
Reactions: USG considers eliminating referenda
The USG Reform Project has proposed a change to the USG referendum process. While most student petitions that gather enough signatures would formerly be put to the student body, the proposed reform suggests instead that issues go to a USG hearing, and the USG alone would decide which issues should be put to the student body.
Ken Buck '81: Princeton students deserve better than cancel culture
In a recent contribution to The Daily Princetonian, Benjamin Gelman ’23 opines that my congressional office should be disqualified from recruiting Princeton students for internships because my policy positions are “dangerous” and my politics are outside the “window of acceptable discourse.”. It’s disconcerting that any student...
How Princeton can better support students in job and internship searches
As I was wrapping up my internship experience in July, I began looking into opportunities for the next summer. I thought I had begun the recruitment process quite early, but I soon realized that this was far from the case. In part, this is due to the lack of clear communication from the University, as it underemphasizes the importance of getting started early when it comes to recruiting. As a result, underclass students — particularly those without pre-existing connections and a wealth of resources — are left in the dark until it’s too late.
Comedian Ilana Glazer performs stand up, talks comedy, identity, and success with Jordan Salama ’19
Comedian Ilana Glazer addressed the Princeton community on Wednesday night, taking the stage in Richardson Auditorium to perform an original stand-up set. The show was followed by a conversation with Pre-Read author Jordan Salama ’19 about succeeding in comedy, creative processes and growth, and incorporating identity as a queer, Jewish woman in her work.
Blockbuster mental health report recommends increasing CPS funding, access to 24/7 counseling
Content Warning: This article contains mentions of student death. A mental health working group formed in a collaboration between the Undergraduate Student Government (USG), the Office of Campus Life, and University Health Services (UHS) published a final report regarding campus mental health resources on Sept. 19. Recommendations in the report...
Nassau Street welcomes slate of new restaurants
With a new academic year, comes new restaurants sprouting around Princeton. Here are a few that have recently opened (or are soon to open!) in town, just in time for that time of year when you start craving something — anything — other than dining hall food. illy...
‘A voice for Armenia is a voice for democracy’: Princeton Armenian Society responds to conflict abroad
The Princeton Armenian Society is working to raise on-campus and national awareness of the recent invasion of the Republic of Armenia by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces. The society aims to provide non-Armenians with credible sources of information on Armenia’s history of conflict, including the Armenian genocide from 1915 to 1923, the attacks on the Nagorno-Karabakh region in the Republic of Artsakh in 2020, and the current crisis which began overnight on Sept. 12 with the Azerbaijani invasion.
McCarter Theatre Center shifts to ‘mask optional,’ lifting long-standing COVID-19 mandate
McCarter Theatre Center will no longer require audience members to wear masks during performances, per new COVID-19 protocols implemented on Sept. 15. The previously enforced mask mandate had been in place since September of last year, when McCarter first reopened to the public. “After careful consideration, McCarter has made the...
