ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis looks back at first year since being sworn in

By Tyler Job
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rf9Kx_0i5O76g200

Green Bay Chief of Police Chris Davis has hit the one-year mark as the department's top cop.

Davis says how officers do their work starts at the top.

"If I expect them to go out and listen to people and treat them fairly, and have good motives, and treat people with compassion, then I have to do all of those things in how we treat the people who work here," Davis said.

Davis is going into year two as Green Bay police's top cop.

Davis says the department has and continues to encounter several public safety issues.

"Not the least of which has been gun violence," Davis said.

But Davis says he has been impressed with how well his officers have come together to address the issue.

The chief referenced a night last December where the city had seven different shots fired incidents.

"The whole organization just mobilized," Davis said.

Davis says a growing problem in the city is property crime, including burglaries, catalytic converter thefts, and retail thefts.

According to police data, so far this year, there have been 1,112 thefts in the city. That's up from 860 total all of last year, a 29 percent increase.

"We have to think of something else that's actually going to solve that problem," Davis said. "And you know, they've come up with some really innovative ideas, which obviously I don't want to give away all our secrets."

Davis says drug overdoses, particularly involving fentanyl, is another emerging and significant problem.

Green Bay resident Christopher Zahn says he's noticed issues with mental health in the city.

"It's not the chief's fault," Zahn said. "I mean, it's a city issue."

"How do you think he (Davis) has done as the department's top cop?," reporter Tyler Job asked.

"Overall, he's did excellent," Zahn replied. "At first, I had my reservations because he wasn't from the community."

But Davis is here now, and officers are continuing to find ways of getting involved in the community despite a staffing shortage of about six to eight officers.

And the chief realizes just how valuable community engagement is.

"It's one thing for a police officer to show up in a crisis situation when they don't know anybody involved," Davis said. "It's a very different thing when they know everyone involved and there's some trust there."

Davis began his career in policing at the Arizona State University Police Department in 1994.

From 1998 to 2021, Davis served in a variety of roles at the Portland Police Bureau in Oregon.

Davis was sworn in as Green Bay's police chief on Sept. 16 of last year.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wearegreenbay.com

Overnight shooting in Green Bay has police searching for suspects

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting on the 1400 Block of Chicago Street, leaving one person with non-life-threatening injuries. According to a release, officers were dispatched around 1:15 a.m. on Friday for a report of a gunshot wound victim who...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

One injured in overnight shooting in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- One person was injured in an overnight shooting on Green Bay's east side. Officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Chicago Street around 1:15 a.m. Friday for a report of a gunshot wound victim who was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Oregon, WI
Green Bay, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
b93radio.com

Rising Sun Cited as Factor in Calumet County Bike Fatality

The sun is being named a factor in a car-bicycle accident that claimed a life in neighboring Calumet County on Thursday morning. Sheriff’s Lieutenant Eric Voland says the accident happened shortly after 7 a.m. when a sixteen-year-old female from Menasha was traveling eastbound on Old Highway Road in the Village of Harrison. The report indicates that as she came upon the bicyclist the brightness of the sun likely made it difficult for the driver to see the 60-year-old Menasha man who was struck. He died before deputies and first responders arrived. The driver is cooperating with officials and names are being withheld until family members are notified.
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gun Violence#Portland Police Bureau#Green Bay Police
WBAY Green Bay

Man arrested for retail theft in Oshkosh suspected in 9 other states, police say

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say one of two men arrested for retail theft Thursday afternoon is a suspect in thefts across the East Coast and Texas. Police say two men stole over $1,000 worth of merchandise from a business on the 1500-block of S. Koeller St. just before 2 o’clock. An officer stopped the suspects’ vehicle and found the stolen goods. A 22-year-old and a 30-year-old were arrested on suspicion of felony retail theft.
OSHKOSH, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WBAY Green Bay

Sept. 23 marks 24 years since disappearance of Amber Wilde

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - It’s been 24 years since the disappearance of UW-Green Bay student Amber Wilde. “I never in my wildest dreams would have thought that it would be going on for this long and not having any answers,” said Laurie Ehnert, Amber Wilde’s aunt.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Oshkosh Man Arrested for Discharging a Weapon

An Oshkosh man was taken into police custody earlier this week after he reportedly fired a weapon multiple times. The Oshkosh Police Department dispatched officers to the 3700 block of Glenbrook Lane at around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday (September 20th) to investigate a report of gunfire. The details of the...
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Christopher C. Barber, 40, Sheboygan, fail to maintain sex offender registry on 12/18/20, Guilty due to no contest plea, $100 fine plus costs, total $654 to be paid by 11-15-2022 or 13 days jail for failure to pay. Defendant is ordered to submit a DNA sample. Timothy John Alexander, 43,...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
NBC 26 WGBA

NBC 26 WGBA

8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy