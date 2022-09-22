ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce The Veil's Tuesday concert in St. Pete is sold-out

By Josh Bradley
 2 days ago
Pierce the Veil plays 98 Rockfest at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on April 28, 2017.
Vegas’ When We Were Young festival proves that there are more emo and alternative music bands from our middle and high school glory days still going than we may think.

Surprisingly, Pierce The Veil—which plays a sold-out show at Jannus Live in St. Petersburg on Tuesday, Sept. 26 —is among those listed, and though it’s been a rough few years for the band, the remaining members of
the now-Mike Fuentes-free band might be preparing to release its fifth album sometime soon, with the recent release of the “Pass The Nirvana” single.

You’ll probably get to hear that and more when Pierce The Veil co-headlines with I Prevail. It’s like Warped Tour all over again—and like the Nathaniel Rateliff gig happening the day before it Jannus, this one is totally sold-out.
