ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

Related
hottytoddy.com

No. 16 Ole Miss Plays Host to Tulsa

No. 16 Ole Miss heads into the final non-conference game of the season on Saturday as they play host to the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. and can be seen on SEC Network. Ole Miss (3-0) is coming off a 42-0 victory over Georgia Tech last...
OXFORD, MS
Battalion Texas AM

A&M puts a ring on it

When I was first applying to schools, Texas A&M was not in the cards for me. Some hick little “yee-yee” town in Texas was not the school that appealed to a city girl from Austin. All my life it was expected that I would go to Brigham Young University, or BYU. It was the obvious choice for someone of my faith … ha ha, yea, that one.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Football to Retire Ben Williams’ No. 74

Ben Williams, the first African-American to play in a varsity football game for Ole Miss, will have his No. 74 jersey number retired later this season, Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Keith Carter announced on Thursday. Williams’ jersey retirement ceremony will take place at the 2022 Battle for the Golden...
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Midway, TX
Oxford, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Fayetteville, TX
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Oxford, MS
College Station, TX
Sports
State
Arkansas State
hottytoddy.com

Hotty Toddy, Gosh Almighty, What Sport School Are We?

What comes to mind when you think about Ole Miss sports? I think of the Grove and Saturdays in the Vaught, but I mostly think about weekends full of “Love is Gone” and Dollar Dog days at Swayze. When it comes down to it, I believe that, in...
OXFORD, MS
KBTX.com

Texas A&M announces Fall 2022 enrollment figures

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University announced its enrollment numbers for the new semester. An increase of 1,546 students from last fall, the Fall 2022 semester enrolled 74,289 students. The numbers account for students at the College Station campus as well as those in Galveston, Texas and Doha, Qatar.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
hottytoddy.com

UM Ranks Top in State for Getting a Job After Graduation

More than nine in 10 recent University of Mississippi graduates have found and kept a job after graduation. That is why Zippia.com named UM the best college in Mississippi for getting a job for the sixth consecutive year. The ranking considers the most recent College Scorecard data released by the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Volleyball#Heartbreaker#Ole Miss#Sec#Rebels#Aggies#Tamu
hottytoddy.com

Game Day Info on Shuttles, Parking, Weather and More

The Ole Miss Rebels will take on Tulsa Golden Hurricane at home Saturday afternoon at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. It’s the Rebels’ last non-conference game of the season. The Rebels go into the game with a 3-0 record. The kick-off is set for 3 p.m. The high temperature for Saturday...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

UM to Host Zach Hoefler Memorial 5K

The 2nd Annual Zach Hoefler Memorial 5k will take place Sunday, Oct. 2, at the University Circle to raise money for the Big Z Foundation. Tickets are $20, and all participants will receive a T-shirt on race day. Check-in is at 11a.m. followed by the race at noon. The race...
OXFORD, MS
fox44news.com

Bryan High School latest to receive hoax call

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – Bryan High School is the latest Texas school to fall victim to a hoax call. The Bryan Police Department said Thursday afternoon that it recieved reports of a shooting at Bryan High School on a non-emergency number. School Resource Officers who were on scene, in addition to responding patrol units, determined this to be a hoax – also known as a “swatting” call. Police say there is no threat at the school.
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

College Station Retailer Holds Groundbreaking After Winning Lawsuits

In September 2017, a College Station retailer received rezoning approval by a divided College Station city council to build a new store across George Bush Drive from Kyle Field. Groundbreaking did not take place until Monday. The owner of Aggieland Outfitters, Fadi Kalaouze, was allowed to proceed after winning two...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Sports
hottytoddy.com

Oxford Blues Fest Returns

The 11th Annual Oxford Blues Festival will take place between October 6th-8th, 2022 just off Oxford’s famous square, at Harrison’s located at 1210 Harrison Ave. , Oxford, MS. This year’s headliners are the Grammy-nominated Chicago guitarist John Primer, Grammy-nominated Hill Country bluesman, R.L. Boyce and Bill “Howlin Madd”...
OXFORD, MS
KBTX.com

Pediatricians staying busy as viruses spread

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As schools and daycares see an increase in absences from kids getting sick, Dr. Neal Spears, a pediatrician at St. Joseph Health and Texas A&M Health Pediatrics, joined First News at Four to discuss what’s going around. According to Dr. Spears, he’s seen kids coming...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan restaurant provides chill atmosphere with creative barbecue

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A former Bryan convenience store is now a barbecue restaurant with a spot for everyone. The Station on 29th is located at 1720 E. 29th St. in Bryan and serves creative barbecue, craft burgers, a variety of drinks and much more. Co-owner Nikki Cantu said the...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan High School falls victim to ‘swatting’ call, police determine hoax

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan High School was the victim of a “swatting,” or hoax, shooting call Thursday afternoon, Bryan police said. The police department received reports of a shooting at Bryan High School on a non-emergency number. School resource officers and responding patrol units quickly determined it was a swatting call and that there was no threat to the school.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Three robbery suspects in custody following chase

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office said three robbery suspects are in custody following a chase that began in Waller County. Waller County deputies were chasing the three men believed to be involved in a robbery in Prairie View, TX. The vehicle the men were in fled the scene heading west on Highway 290 towards Highway 6, according to a post from the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office.
GRIMES COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Firefighters investigating deadly home fire in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan firefighters are investigating a fatal home fire in the area of 400 block of Pierce Street. Authorities tell KBTX that one man died in the fire. The preliminary investigation does not indicate foul play. Bryan Fire Chief Richard Giusti says they responded to the house...
BRYAN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy