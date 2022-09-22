Read full article on original website
The Best Fried Chicken in Massachusetts can be Found Inside this Little Hole-in-the-Wall RestaurantTravel MavenBillerica, MA
Separating Fact From Fiction In the Ime Udoka Boston Celtics SagaAron SolomonBoston, MA
You're invited to the Fall LGBTQ+ Job FairCamilo DíazBoston, MA
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Check Out These Popular Spots to Eat in Salem, MAGirl Eats WestchesterSalem, MA
Andover Townsman
Andover Stories: The business of Andover is…business!
Andover has, from its earliest days, been home to cutting edge businesses. And many of those businesses were famous not just on a local, or national, scale but famous worldwide. During the Revolutionary War, George Washington personally checked out the gunpowder produced at the gunpowder mill located near the junction...
Separating Fact From Fiction In the Ime Udoka Boston Celtics Saga
For rabid NBA fans, the off-season is even more fun than the season. While they don’t get their live NBA games, they get something that many fans like even more - seemingly endless cycles of minor and major drama.
Mass. State Lottery winner: Quincy man wins $700,000 after playing same numbers for 30 years
George Morano played the same lottery numbers for the last 30 years, and earlier this week, it finally paid off, according to the state lottery. Morano, a Quincy resident, won $600,000 Monday after playing those same numbers on six “Mass Cash” tickets bought at a Super Petroleum in the city, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Lottery said. He won an additional $100,000 through the same numbers on his “Mass Cash” season ticket, the lottery added, winning $700,000 overall.
Andover Townsman
All those years ago
100 Years Ago—September 22, 1922 Approximately 65,000 pounds of cattle most of them pedigreed stock products of the Hood Farm in West Andover, were sold at public auction Monday to buyers who were attracted from all over the United States and Canada by the fame of the farm’s stock. At noon the Ladies of the Aid Society of the North Tewksbury church served a lunch of beans, sandwiches, rolls, donuts, coffee, and ice cream. The sale leaves about 160 head on the farm which is for sale as a whole to settle the estate of its late owner who died in February.
Andover Townsman
Pennington bringing inspirational movie to Andover Days
ANDOVER — Bill Pennington was with a group of three guys in early 1988 when the “dumb idea” of the Merrimack Valley Striders Running Club putting on a Thanksgiving Day road race was hatched. “People thought we were crazy. They thought we were dumb,” recalled Pennington. “It...
whdh.com
Police launch investigation into threatening Snapchat messages allegedly related to Woburn, Wilmington football game
WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Wilmington have launched an investigation into disturbing Snapchat conversations allegedly connected to an incident at a youth football game. 7NEWS first reported on how racial slurs were heard being tossed around at a game between middle school-age children from Wilmington and Woburn on Wednesday....
whdh.com
Just One Station: Alleged racial remarks at middle school-age football game prompts response in Woburn, Wilmington
WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two school districts are responding after racist remarks were allegedly made during a non-school football game between students from Wilmington and Woburn. During the game between Woburn and Wilmington middle schoolers on Wednesday, fans said racial slurs were tossed around during the match. “I was at...
What Is The Deepest Lake In Massachusetts?
For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON LOTTERY ROUNDUP: $5,000 Winner At Richdale
WILMINGTON, MA — Find out where large winning lottery and scratch tickets have recently been sold in Wilmington:. Tue, Sep 20, 2022 — $1,350 — Keno — THE CORNER STORE. Tue, Sep 20, 2022 — $1,000 — ELECTRIC 7s — NOURIA. Tue, Sep...
Restaurant legend back where she belongs in Worcester — but for how long?
WORCESTER — All is right again in Main South, because Annie Jenkins is back. But no one knows for how long. “Welcome back. Retirement didn’t last very long,” Jenkins boomed Friday...
Police: Gardner motorcyclist Megan Bower killed in Winchendon crash
WINCHENDON — A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a pickup Wednesday morning on Gardner Road. Megan Anne Bower, 28, of Gardner, was rushed to UMass Memorial Medical Center – University Campus in Worcester by LifeFlight helicopter. She later died from her injuries, according to Winchendon police. ...
WCVB
Boston honoring beloved owner of Hicks Auto Body by naming square after him
BOSTON — Hick's Auto Body has been a staple of the community in Dorchester for more than a half-century. Owner Willie Hicks Sr. has given back over and over again, and now it's his turn to receive. "I used to work, so, like my guys work every day and...
There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain
Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
manchesterinklink.com
Red Arrow inviting community to October centennial celebration
MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Red Arrow Diner is turning 100 years old and they want to share their party with everybody. On Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the stretch of Lowell Street from Kosciuszko to Chestnut Streets where the original Red Arrow Diner is located will be closed to traffic for a block party to celebrate the restaurant’s anniversary.
whdh.com
Lightning strikes Wilmington garage
WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Lightning has ignited a fire at the garage of a Wilmington home. The homeowner said that after hearing thunder and seeing lightning around 10 a.m. Thursday, they smelled smoke. When Wilmington firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke inside the two-car garage. Tewksbury firefighters assisted,...
A Retired Canobie Lake Park Rollercoaster Has Some Big News
Have you ever wondered what happens to retired attractions? Over the years, Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire, has seen many changes to its attractions. When I say changes, it could be a retheming, a new look or name, or the attraction was taken out of the amusement park.
ABC6.com
More Massachusetts communities hit with contaminated water
PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — Nearly two weeks after Mansfield issued a boil water order, more Massachusetts communities found themselves with contaminated water. On Thursday, North Attleborough schools turned off their water fountains ahead of the town announcing a boil water advisory. Shortly after, Plainville saw itself issuing the same...
Massachusetts city ranked 2nd safest place in America for trick-or-treating
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A city in Massachusetts has been ranked among the safest places in America when it comes to trick-or-treating. Researchers at Chamber of Commerce analyzed a number of key factors including pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, registered sex offenders, and law enforcement employees to pinpoint the 25 safest cities for trick-or-treating this Halloween.
manchesterinklink.com
Hotel rooms are the new normal for hundreds of evicted families; hundreds more on waiting list
MANCHESTER, NH – On a hot and humid August afternoon, Rachel Jones and her husband Glen are sitting on a bed in their air-conditioned room at the Comfort Inn. It has been home for them and their 11-year-old granddaughter for nearly two months, ever since their new landlord hiked their rent and then evicted them for renovations.
Winter Prediction From Two Almanacs is Not Looking Pretty for New England
It's like Punxatawny Phil seeing his shadow in February, an event so steeped in tradition you can't help but wonder did he see it or not. It doesn't change your life, but it sure is intriguing. The Farmers' Almanac, out of Lewiston, Maine, or The Old Farmer's Almanac from Dublin,...
