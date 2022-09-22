ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andover, MA

Andover Townsman

Andover Stories: The business of Andover is…business!

Andover has, from its earliest days, been home to cutting edge businesses. And many of those businesses were famous not just on a local, or national, scale but famous worldwide. During the Revolutionary War, George Washington personally checked out the gunpowder produced at the gunpowder mill located near the junction...
ANDOVER, MA
MassLive.com

Mass. State Lottery winner: Quincy man wins $700,000 after playing same numbers for 30 years

George Morano played the same lottery numbers for the last 30 years, and earlier this week, it finally paid off, according to the state lottery. Morano, a Quincy resident, won $600,000 Monday after playing those same numbers on six “Mass Cash” tickets bought at a Super Petroleum in the city, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts State Lottery said. He won an additional $100,000 through the same numbers on his “Mass Cash” season ticket, the lottery added, winning $700,000 overall.
QUINCY, MA
Andover Townsman

All those years ago

100 Years Ago—September 22, 1922 Approximately 65,000 pounds of cattle most of them pedigreed stock products of the Hood Farm in West Andover, were sold at public auction Monday to buyers who were attracted from all over the United States and Canada by the fame of the farm’s stock. At noon the Ladies of the Aid Society of the North Tewksbury church served a lunch of beans, sandwiches, rolls, donuts, coffee, and ice cream. The sale leaves about 160 head on the farm which is for sale as a whole to settle the estate of its late owner who died in February.
ANDOVER, MA
Andover Townsman

Pennington bringing inspirational movie to Andover Days

ANDOVER — Bill Pennington was with a group of three guys in early 1988 when the “dumb idea” of the Merrimack Valley Striders Running Club putting on a Thanksgiving Day road race was hatched. “People thought we were crazy. They thought we were dumb,” recalled Pennington. “It...
ANDOVER, MA
WUPE

What Is The Deepest Lake In Massachusetts?

For those that don't have the time and money to drive all the way to The Cape to go to the ocean (even though I think it's well worth it), we spend a lot of time in Berkshires or Massachusetts in general at what we call "The Lake." Whether you swim and fish at Windsor Lake in North Adams or enjoy live music at Onota Lake in Pittsfield where LIVE 95.9 presents the Live on The Lake concert series during the summer months.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Wilmington Apple

WILMINGTON LOTTERY ROUNDUP: $5,000 Winner At Richdale

WILMINGTON, MA — Find out where large winning lottery and scratch tickets have recently been sold in Wilmington:. Tue, Sep 20, 2022 — $1,350 — Keno — THE CORNER STORE. Tue, Sep 20, 2022 — $1,000 — ELECTRIC 7s — NOURIA. Tue, Sep...
WILMINGTON, MA
94.3 Lite FM

There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain

Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
SWANSEA, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Red Arrow inviting community to October centennial celebration

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Red Arrow Diner is turning 100 years old and they want to share their party with everybody. On Saturday, Oct. 15 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the stretch of Lowell Street from Kosciuszko to Chestnut Streets where the original Red Arrow Diner is located will be closed to traffic for a block party to celebrate the restaurant’s anniversary.
MANCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

Lightning strikes Wilmington garage

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Lightning has ignited a fire at the garage of a Wilmington home. The homeowner said that after hearing thunder and seeing lightning around 10 a.m. Thursday, they smelled smoke. When Wilmington firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire and smoke inside the two-car garage. Tewksbury firefighters assisted,...
WILMINGTON, MA
ABC6.com

More Massachusetts communities hit with contaminated water

PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — Nearly two weeks after Mansfield issued a boil water order, more Massachusetts communities found themselves with contaminated water. On Thursday, North Attleborough schools turned off their water fountains ahead of the town announcing a boil water advisory. Shortly after, Plainville saw itself issuing the same...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massachusetts city ranked 2nd safest place in America for trick-or-treating

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A city in Massachusetts has been ranked among the safest places in America when it comes to trick-or-treating. Researchers at Chamber of Commerce analyzed a number of key factors including pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, registered sex offenders, and law enforcement employees to pinpoint the 25 safest cities for trick-or-treating this Halloween.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

