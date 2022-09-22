ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Motorcyclist seriously injured in San Diego collision

By City News Service
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rX8OX_0i5O4rbN00

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 31-year-old motorcyclist was seriously injured Wednesday when she was struck by a pickup truck in San Diego.

The woman was riding a 2020 Ducati motorcycle southbound on 1900 Pershing Drive about 2:20 p.m. when a 75-year-old man driving a 2015 GMC pickup truck "failed to see and sideswiped the female," according to the San Diego Police Department.

Officers responded to the collision and cleared the scene as a minor injury accident after the woman only complained of pain, according to the SDPD. The driver of the truck was not injured.

However, SDPD officers conducted a hospital follow-up and learned the woman had sustained a pelvic fracture. The SDPD Traffic Division was notified and is investigating the collision.

Anyone with information on the collision was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Valley Roadrunner

41-year-old from Valley Center dies in Escondido motorcycle collision

On September 22, 2022, at approximately 4:35 p.m., a three-vehicle traffic collision occurred on Bear Valley Parkway at Birch Avenue. A 41-year-old man from Valley Center was riding a black Harley Davidson Street Glide in the northbound lane of Bear Valley Parkway, approaching the intersection of Birch Avenue. At the same time, a 43-year-old woman from Escondido was driving a silver Hyundai Sonata in the eastbound lane of Birch Avenue at the intersection of Bear Valley Parkway. An unoccupied Hyundai Accent was parked along the right curb of Bear Valley Parkway north of Birch Avenue. Standing on the sidewalk near the parked Hyundai were two pedestrians a 33-year-old woman from Escondido and 45-year-old man from San Diego.
ESCONDIDO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Ducati#Gmc#Sdpd#The Sdpd Traffic Division
San Diego Channel

Chula Vista robbery ends in East County standoff, 2 suspects arrested

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — A robbery that began in Chula Vista ended in a standoff in El Cajon early Friday morning, authorities said. Chula Vista police responded to a reported robbery around 3 a.m. in the 800 block of 3rd Avenue. Officers say two suspects fled the scene with cash that included a tracking device.
CHULA VISTA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
L.A. Weekly

Male Pedestrian Killed in DUI Crash on Interstate 15 [San Diego, CA]

39-Year-Old Man Fatally Struck in Pedestrian Accident near Miramar Road. The incident happened around 4:10 a.m., along the northbound lanes of the freeway near Miramar Road. Dispatchers responded in the area of Scripps Ranch shortly after. According to reports, a male pedestrian was walking in the area just north of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Stabbed During Argument in Midway

A 30-year-old suspected of stabbing another man during an argument in the Midway neighborhood of San Diego was arrested Thursday evening. San Diego Police Department officers were called at 6:51 p.m. to the strip mall at 3350 Sports Arena Blvd., near Camino Del Rio, where witnesses told them the suspect and the 40-year-old victim were arguing and the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times in the face and head, said Officer Robert Heims.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy