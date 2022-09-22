ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

New law allows motorcycles to pass cars stopped at lights

By Tina Giuliano
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 5 days ago
For motorcyclists in Arizona, there's a new law that aims to help keep them safe. The law, which goes into effect on Sept 24, allows lane filtering. Lane filtering allows the motorcyclist to get ahead of traffic by riding between stopped cars at a stop light.

The stipulations of the law are:

  • Motorcyclists can only lane filter between stopped vehicles.
  • The road must have more than 2 adjacent traffic lanes.
  • Motorcycles speed must be less that 15 mph when filtering.
  • Only allowed on roads where the speed limit is less that 45 mph.

This is different from lane splitting, which happens when a motorcyclist speeds between moving cars. Lane splitting is not allowed by this law.

David Shaw, a local motorcyclist and employee at Renegade Classic Tucson, said people really need to understand the difference between lane splitting and lane filtering, especially to avoid road rage incidents.

"Lane splitting is where cars are constantly moving and it doesn't matter what rate of speed," he said.

For new motorcyclists like Jodie Hathaway, there's a lot of risk on Tucson roads.

"With me being a new rider, I don’t have enough confidence yet to get on the streets," she said.

But this new law aims to help by reducing the risk of a motorcyclist being rear ended by a car.

"That way there’s no chance of the motorcycle being rear ended because it's a safety thing," Shaw said. "Like when someone behind me is not paying attention due to cell phone use which is something I see all the time on the road.”

But it's not just the car drivers that have to follow safety protocols. Motorcyclists that speed through the streets are dangerous to themselves and others, Hathaway said.

"There are motorcycles that go over plus 100 miles per hour which I think is very unnecessary,” Hathaway said.

She suggests that people should take the two day motorcycle class and practice in empty parking lots before hitting the road.

"It will definitely save your life and those around you because you're sharing the road with other people," she said.

Tina Giuliano is a reporter for KGUN 9 . She is a native Arizonan and grew up in Scottsdale. Tina is passionate about storytelling and is excited to work telling Tucson's stories. Share your story ideas and important issues with Tina by emailing tina.giuliano@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook , Instagram , and Twitter .

Roberto
4d ago

What a dumb idea, dumb law! It surely shows the the State Legislator’s need to be replaced with thinking people. Ask the hard questions…where were your Representatives when this ‘law’ was being debated, if it was? People will die, will be seriously injured, the innocent drivers will suffer as well. Rescind this Law Now!

Toobeornottobe
4d ago

Lane splitting is not safe, motorcycle accidents will rise, this law alone will raise insurance rates in this state.

lisa
4d ago

I see more accidents to rise with this. I also say that about the lane splitting that is legal in California at high rate speed. I am a truck driver and it scres the hell out of me when they go flying by like that on the freeways. it is no better because drivers of cars do make illegal turns all the time and that is where the accidents will rise

