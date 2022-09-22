ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Princetonian

Reactions: USG considers eliminating referenda

The USG Reform Project has proposed a change to the USG referendum process. While most student petitions that gather enough signatures would formerly be put to the student body, the proposed reform suggests instead that issues go to a USG hearing, and the USG alone would decide which issues should be put to the student body.
PRINCETON, NJ
Daily Princetonian

How Princeton can better support students in job and internship searches

As I was wrapping up my internship experience in July, I began looking into opportunities for the next summer. I thought I had begun the recruitment process quite early, but I soon realized that this was far from the case. In part, this is due to the lack of clear communication from the University, as it underemphasizes the importance of getting started early when it comes to recruiting. As a result, underclass students — particularly those without pre-existing connections and a wealth of resources — are left in the dark until it’s too late.
PRINCETON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Princeton, NJ
Princeton, NJ
Health
Princeton, NJ
Education
hudsoncountyview.com

Hudson County secures $913k in HUD funding for Housing Choice Voucher program

Hudson County has secured $913,480 in funding for the Housing Choice Voucher program that will be allocated towards nine different local housing authorities. “Many families across New Jersey struggle to make ends meet and find, keep, and maintain a healthy home. We must keep investing in our federal housing programs so that every New Jerseyan has a safe place to call home and raise a family,” U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) said in a statement.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Glassboro Public Schools Locked Down

UPDATED: All Glassboro Public Schools were reported to be locked down during a police investigation, authorities said. Glassboro Police confirmed a shelter-in-place was lifted by early afternoon Thursday, Sept. 22. An undisclosed threat was made to one of the schools, police said, without naming which one. No students have been...
GLASSBORO, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cps#Princeton University#Global Mental Health#Vouchers#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases#The Office Of Campus Life#Senate
Daily Princetonian

‘A voice for Armenia is a voice for democracy’: Princeton Armenian Society responds to conflict abroad

​​The Princeton Armenian Society is working to raise on-campus and national awareness of the recent invasion of the Republic of Armenia by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces. The society aims to provide non-Armenians with credible sources of information on Armenia’s history of conflict, including the Armenian genocide from 1915 to 1923, the attacks on the Nagorno-Karabakh region in the Republic of Artsakh in 2020, and the current crisis which began overnight on Sept. 12 with the Azerbaijani invasion.
PRINCETON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
CBS New York

Judge accepts plea deal in shooting death of N.J. high school student

NEW JERSEY -- A New Jersey judge accepted a plea deal for the man who shot and killed a high school soccer player in Maplewood. Moussa Fofana, an 18-year-old Columbia High School student, was shot and killed at the Underhill Sports Complex in June 2021. Yohan Hernadez, 20, pleaded guilty to the shooting in exchange for a 15-year sentence.Fofana's family was calling for 30 years to life. 
MAPLEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

5 things I learned attending N.J.’s first major public weed consumer event

There was a moment in the outdoor smoking section at the 420 Expo in Edison over the weekend that encapsulated what legalizing weed in New Jersey meant to the thousands gathered. It was Saturday evening, and a thick haze of smoke from hundreds of spliffs and bowls drifted high just as the sun began to dip past the roofline from a village of food trucks.
EDISON, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Philly Is Putting a Standalone Toilet on a Center City Corner. Here's Why

Finding a place to go when you have to go isn't always the easiest thing to do in Philadelphia, especially since the start of the COVID pandemic. Now, city health and human services leadership is trying to change that by placing so-called "Portland Loo" restrooms in key parts of the city.
WPG Talk Radio

Convicted Felon From Camden, NJ, Gets Nearly 11 Years for Fentanyl, Gun

Federal authorities say a man from Camden, who has four prior felony convictions, will spend the next decade behind bars for possessing fentanyl and a gun. According to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger, 30-year-old Tyquan Burrell previously pleaded guilty to two counts of an indictment charging him with possession with intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
CAMDEN, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy