Daily Princetonian
Reactions: USG considers eliminating referenda
The USG Reform Project has proposed a change to the USG referendum process. While most student petitions that gather enough signatures would formerly be put to the student body, the proposed reform suggests instead that issues go to a USG hearing, and the USG alone would decide which issues should be put to the student body.
Daily Princetonian
How Princeton can better support students in job and internship searches
As I was wrapping up my internship experience in July, I began looking into opportunities for the next summer. I thought I had begun the recruitment process quite early, but I soon realized that this was far from the case. In part, this is due to the lack of clear communication from the University, as it underemphasizes the importance of getting started early when it comes to recruiting. As a result, underclass students — particularly those without pre-existing connections and a wealth of resources — are left in the dark until it’s too late.
More and more NJ schools are taking off for these holidays
There have been efforts to boost the number of New Jersey schools now honoring an important Hindu holiday. A student out of Camden County has been petitioning online for all districts in the county to join those honoring Diwali with a day off. As of last winter, roughly two dozen...
St. Francis Medical Center announces closure, leaving Trenton with just 1 hospital
The city of Trenton and its 90,000 residents will soon be down to just one hospital and its one emergency room.
hudsoncountyview.com
Hudson County secures $913k in HUD funding for Housing Choice Voucher program
Hudson County has secured $913,480 in funding for the Housing Choice Voucher program that will be allocated towards nine different local housing authorities. “Many families across New Jersey struggle to make ends meet and find, keep, and maintain a healthy home. We must keep investing in our federal housing programs so that every New Jerseyan has a safe place to call home and raise a family,” U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) said in a statement.
roi-nj.com
Capital Health launches Trenton Neighborhood Initiative; leverages $10M investment in local community
Capital Health, one of the area’s largest employers and a provider of health care in the Trenton community for over 125 years, recently announced an initiative to spearhead significant investment in the community surrounding its flagship hospital on Brunswick Avenue. In addition to announcing the new Trenton Neighborhood Initiative,...
Daily Princetonian
‘A voice for Armenia is a voice for democracy’: Princeton Armenian Society responds to conflict abroad
The Princeton Armenian Society is working to raise on-campus and national awareness of the recent invasion of the Republic of Armenia by the Azerbaijani Armed Forces. The society aims to provide non-Armenians with credible sources of information on Armenia’s history of conflict, including the Armenian genocide from 1915 to 1923, the attacks on the Nagorno-Karabakh region in the Republic of Artsakh in 2020, and the current crisis which began overnight on Sept. 12 with the Azerbaijani invasion.
Daily Princetonian
McCarter Theatre Center shifts to ‘mask optional,’ lifting long-standing COVID-19 mandate
McCarter Theatre Center will no longer require audience members to wear masks during performances, per new COVID-19 protocols implemented on Sept. 15. The previously enforced mask mandate had been in place since September of last year, when McCarter first reopened to the public. “After careful consideration, McCarter has made the...
Trentonian
Burlington County to distribute farmers market vouchers to eligible seniors on Sept. 23
WESTAMPTON – The Burlington County Commissioners are reminding seniors of an upcoming deadline to obtain vouchers for fresh fruits and vegetables sold at local farmers markets. The deadline for county seniors to obtain the free vouchers is Sept. 30. All fresh produce vouchers must be redeemed at local farmers...
NEW JERSEY -- A New Jersey judge accepted a plea deal for the man who shot and killed a high school soccer player in Maplewood. Moussa Fofana, an 18-year-old Columbia High School student, was shot and killed at the Underhill Sports Complex in June 2021. Yohan Hernadez, 20, pleaded guilty to the shooting in exchange for a 15-year sentence.Fofana's family was calling for 30 years to life.
There was a moment in the outdoor smoking section at the 420 Expo in Edison over the weekend that encapsulated what legalizing weed in New Jersey meant to the thousands gathered. It was Saturday evening, and a thick haze of smoke from hundreds of spliffs and bowls drifted high just as the sun began to dip past the roofline from a village of food trucks.
Two former U.S. postal workers who stole credit and debit cards out of the mail intended for unemployment recipients near the start of the coronavirus pandemic were each sentenced to 13 months in federal prison this week. Khaori Monroe, 29, of Newark, and Ross Clayton, 31, of Irvington, are also...
Finding a place to go when you have to go isn't always the easiest thing to do in Philadelphia, especially since the start of the COVID pandemic. Now, city health and human services leadership is trying to change that by placing so-called "Portland Loo" restrooms in key parts of the city.
CHERRY HILL, N.J. - Cherry Hill police are investigating a deadly accident in Camden County involving a vehicle and a New Jersey Transit bus. The accident happened in Cherry Hill on westbound Route 70, at Kings Highway, Friday night, just before 6 p.m. A vehicle crashed into the back of...
Federal authorities say a man from Camden, who has four prior felony convictions, will spend the next decade behind bars for possessing fentanyl and a gun. According to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger, 30-year-old Tyquan Burrell previously pleaded guilty to two counts of an indictment charging him with possession with intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
NEW BRUNSWICK — Seven accused gang members are charged in a racketeering conspiracy case that includes four murders, five shootings, heroin distribution, and a fraud scheme to obtain Paycheck Protection Program loans. According to federal prosecutors, the Bounty Hunter Bloods carried out their many crimes in Middlesex and Somerset...
